U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.25
    -5.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,299.00
    -11.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,120.25
    -31.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.40
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.01
    +0.22 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.20
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0160
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    +0.0930 (+3.09%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -1.44 (-5.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2009
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3590
    +0.2790 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,729.16
    -787.88 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.28
    -30.39 (-6.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,936.82
    +419.63 (+1.58%)
     

ZIRCON Phase III Kidney Cancer Imaging Study Completes Enrolment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TLPPF

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has dosed the final patient and completed recruitment into the Phase III pivotal study ZIRCON (Zirconium in Renal Cancer Oncology, NCT03849118) of its investigational renal (kidney) cancer imaging agent TLX250-CDx (89Zr-DFO-girentuximab). This global study has dosed 300 patients to date, exceeding the target enrolment of 252 patients, announced on 8 March 2022.

TLX250-CDx, which has received "Breakthrough Designation" from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)1, is being developed as an imaging agent for use in the characterization of indeterminate renal masses previously identified on computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) as clear cell renal cell cancer (ccRCC) or non-ccRCC.

The detection of renal masses is increasing due to widespread use of cross-sectional imaging. Many of these are small renal masses and represent a diagnostic challenge as current imaging cannot reliably distinguish benign or malignant lesions from renal cell carcinoma, leading to invasive biopsy or partial nephrectomy to confirm the diagnosis. These procedures are not always necessary and can lead to complications2. It is estimated that up to 80% of small renal masses are malignant3.

If the study is successful, TLX250-CDx may provide a non-invasive method to aid in diagnosis and staging of ccRCC and the identification of metastatic disease through whole body imaging, ultimately leading to improved patient management by minimizing the need for surgical intervention for diagnosis and guiding treatment decisions.

In addition to its potential use as a diagnostic and staging tool, Telix is considering the potential for TLX250-CDx to also be used as an active surveillance tool for patients not deemed surgical candidates.

Brian M Shuch, MD, Director of the Kidney Cancer program at UCLA said: "We may well be on the cusp of a paradigm shift in how we manage renal masses. The incidence of small renal masses is increasing, yet there is currently no imaging tool that can effectively diagnose or stage clear cell renal cancer. Most patients are scheduled for the operating room without a firm diagnosis and often surgery is found to be unnecessary. Should this study report positive results, it may provide the non-invasive imaging tool to aid in accurate diagnosis that patients and clinicians have been waiting for. Congratulations to Telix for completing this ambitious international trial."

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the deadliest of all urological cancers with a late-stage 5-year survival rate of 14%4. ccRCC is the most common sub-type and accounts for approximately 80% of all renal cell carcinoma cases5. RCC is also an increasingly frequent cancer, having more than doubled in incidence in the developed world over the last 50 years.6 Worldwide, there were more than 400,000 new cases in 2020, and >175,000 people died from their disease.7

TLX250-CDx will be available in selected countries to eligible patients under an Expanded Access Program (EAP) (also known as early access, pre-approval access or emergency use), in accordance with Telix's Compassionate Use Policy and subject to jurisdictional regulatory requirements.8

Dr Colin Hayward, Telix's Chief Medical Officer said, "The completion of this trial will bring us a step closer to commercialization for this diagnostic imaging agent which may address a significant unmet need in the diagnosis and management of ccRCC. It also builds on Telix's commitment to urologic oncology, with the potential of delivering a major new imaging indication. This milestone could have not been achieved without the support of our many collaborators including the 36 clinical sites who participated in the trial, our global manufacturing teams and the associated auxiliary team who have supported this study. Most of all we wish to thank the patients who have volunteered to participate in this study."

ZIRCON is a confirmatory, prospective, open-label, multi-centre phase III study to evaluate sensitivity and specificity of 89Zr-TLX250-CDx PET/CT imaging to non-invasively detect clear cell renal cell cancer (ccRCC) in adult patients with indeterminate renal masses (IDRM), scheduled for partial or total nephrectomy. Telix expects to report the outcome from the ZIRCON study in 2H, 2022.

About TLX250-CDx

TLX250-CDx (89Zr-girentuximab) is an investigational product being developed by Telix for the purpose of non-invasive detection of clear cell renal cancer in patients with "indeterminate renal masses" (IDRMs) are, typically identified based on CT or MRI imaging and are an increasing medical dilemma as more scans are performed and more IDRMs are identified. Girentuximab is a monoclonal antibody that targets carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX), a cell surface target that is highly expressed in several human cancers including renal, lung and oesophageal cancers. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy (BT) designation for TLX250-CDx, reflecting the significant unmet clinical need to improve the characterization of indeterminate renal masses previously identified on CT or MRI as ccRCC or non-ccRCC. , ccRCC is the most common and aggressive form of kidney cancer.

About the ZIRCON Study

ZIRCON (Zirconium Imaging in Renal Cancer Oncology, NCT03849118) is an international multicentre Phase III study at 34 sites in Europe, Australia, Turkey, Canada and the United States. ZIRCON is a prospective imaging trial in renal cancer patients undergoing kidney surgery with the objective of determining the sensitivity and specificity of TLX250-CDx PET imaging to detect clear cell renal cell cancer (ccRCC) in comparison with histologic "standard of truth" determined from surgical resection specimens.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),9 and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).10 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe[11] and Canada.[12]

Telix Investor Relations
Ms. Kyahn Williamson
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
SVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Email: kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com

This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

Legal Notices

This announcement may include forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments.  Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix's business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix's preclinical and clinical studies, and Telix's research and development programs; Telix's ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; the commercialisation of Telix's product candidates, if or when they have been approved; estimates of Telix's expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix's financial performance; developments relating to Telix's competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix's product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix's actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the ASX or on our website.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or a change in expectations or assumptions.  

The Telix Pharmaceuticals and Illuccix name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates (all rights reserved).  

1 Telix ASX disclosure 1 July 2020.
2 Amir H. Khandani, MD*‡ and W. Kimryn Rathmell, MD, PhD†‡  Positron Emission Tomography in Renal Cell Carcinoma: An Imaging Biomarker in Development. Semin Nucl Med. 2012 Jul; 42(4): 221–230.
3 Rothman J, Egleston B, Wong YN, Iffrig K, Lebovitch S, Uzzo RG. Histopathological characteristics of localized renal cell carcinoma correlate with tumor size: a SEER analysis. The Journal of urology. 2009;181:29–33. discussion 33-24.
4 https://www.cancer.org/cancer/kidney-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/survival-rates.html
5 Source: National Cancer Institute
6 Padala et al, World Journal of Oncology, 2020
7 World Health Organisation, 2020
8 https://telixpharma.com/wp-content/uploads/Policy-on-Offering-Compassionate-Use-to-Investigational-Medicines.pdf
9 ASX disclosure 20 December 2021.
10 ASX disclosure 2 November 2021.
11 ASX disclosure 10 December 2021.
12 ASX disclosure 16 December 2020.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zircon-phase-iii-kidney-cancer-imaging-study-completes-enrolment-301583454.html

SOURCE Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Why This Promising Drug Will Be Pfizer's Next Blockbuster

    Pfizer shared encouraging clinical trial results for a drug candidate focused on treating a form of inflammatory bowel disease.

  • Is Sanofi on the Verge of Another Blockbuster?

    Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent could be months away from regulatory approval for another skin condition in the U.S.

  • Long Covid Is an Elusive Target for Big Pharma

    The drug industry developed Covid-19 vaccines and treatments at breakneck speed, yet treatments for the post-viral illness known as long Covid are nowhere close to being developed.

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Now

    The COVID-19 virus continues to evolve to become more contagious—the rise of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants means that a virus that had become many times easier to catch since the beginning of the pandemic is now even more so. "It's going to get easier and easier to get and harder to escape infection. But that doesn't mean we put ourselves in a sort of mind-set that, 'You know, to hell with it. I'm just going to do anything I want to do anyway,'" infectious-disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong told

  • If Your Mouth Has This, You Might Have COVID

    Because COVID's symptoms are evolved to become so similar to allergies, the common cold, and the flu, recognizing that you've contracted the coronavirus isn't as straightforward as it may seem. But in many cases, COVID does produce certain telltale symptoms, such as these ones that involve the mouth. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Diminished Taste Early in the pandemic, a loss of taste or smell

  • New Omicron spawn like ‘Centaurus’ and ‘Bad Ned’ may be the reason you have a weird summer cold (or worse)

    Both new subvariants, BA.2.75 and BA.5.3.1, have been identified in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Fortune this week.

  • Pregnant Texas woman says unborn baby should count as car passenger after receiving HOV ticket

    A pregnant Texas woman said her unborn baby should count as a second passenger in her vehicle after she received a ticket, citing Texas' penal code in the wake

  • Our COVID reporter got COVID. He was fully vaccinated. Here's what happened

    I spent much of the pandemic writing 300 articles documenting it. But writing about it and living through the symptoms are very different things.

  • Pfizer Brought Us a Covid Vaccine and Paxlovid. Here’s What’s Next.

    From vaccines for Lyme disease to treatments for migraines, CEO Albert Bourla is looking for ways to make a difference in patients’ lives.

  • The #1 Worst Drinking Habit for Diabetes, Says Dietitian

    Diabetes can be a difficult diagnosis to deal with, but many Americans are currently living with one of the two types, and this number is growing. According to the CDC, 1 in 10 Americans has diabetes, which is about 37 million people.There are two types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2, which both deal with insulin and blood sugar, just in different ways. If you have type 1 diabetes, it essentially means that your body has trouble producing insulin, which interferes with blood sugar levels. Those

  • Covid warning over symptom of new strain that affects sufferers at night

    ‘Isn’t that strange?’ scientist says as he shares different disease caused by BA.5

  • 5 Everyday Habits That Add Years to Your Life, Say Experts

    Want to add a few years to your life? You absolutely can, but not with trendy diets and so-called miracle pills. And if you're hoping good luck will help, maybe you'll have good fortune on your side, but living a longer life is really about healthy and positive lifestyle choices that can increase your lifespan. There are several simple tricks to prolong your life, according to experts we spoke with, so read on for five habits to do daily and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't

  • First probable case of monkeypox found in Pierce County

    The man is isolating at home.

  • Warning Signs You're in Danger of a Stroke

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of stroke. The CDC adds, "Every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes. About 185,000 strokes—nearly 1 in 4—are in people who have had a previous stroke. About 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes, in which blood flow to the brain is blocked." So what exactly is a s

  • Another warning about listeria outbreak linked to Florida ice cream maker. Still no recall

    One person is dead, 23 people are ill, and 22 others have been hospitalized, but the Sarasota creamery still has not issued a recall.

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • You Can Catch COVID From These "Unexpected" Places

    COVID cases are on the rise again nationwide, thanks to the highly contagious subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which are making both first-time infections and reinfections more common. Also playing a part: COVID fatigue and the relaxation of public-health precautions like mask mandates. You might think you know the best practices to avoid COVID, but if you've let your guard down in recent weeks, you're not alone. These are some unexpected places you may catch COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ens

  • Surprising Signs Your Blood Sugar is "Dangerously High"

    High blood sugar, or hyperglycemia, is a serious health condition most commonly associated with diabetes. "People with prediabetes do not process glucose efficiently, which leads to frequently high blood sugar build up due to a lack of insulin," says Trista Best MPH, RD, LD. "The body makes insulin to carry glucose into the cells and prevent this buildup, but when your body either isn't making enough or the cells become resistant to insulin, high glucose ensues." Here are five signs your blood s

  • Loneliness is sweeping across the country

    I wondered if loneliness across all age groups could indeed be linked to the current problems we see with crime, drugs, and political polarization.

  • Some abortions now have to be reported to sheriffs. Here’s how they plan to respond

    The new law requires doctors providing abortions in cases of sexual assault to inform the local sheriff within 24 hours.