U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,823.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,161.75
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,095.10
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.89
    +1.61 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.10
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    +0.23 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    -0.83 (-4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8000
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,674.09
    +602.09 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.72
    +13.47 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.29
    -8.63 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

ZirooPay raises $11.4M to scale its mobile POS solutions for retailers across Nigeria

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

The number of POS terminals in Nigeria grew from 150,000 in 2017 to 543,000 in April 2021, according to Statista. During that period, the volume of POS payments in the country also increased tremendously, hitting more than 500 billion as of May 2021.

In Nigeria, POS terminals are used to process card payments at retail locations as well as for agency banking purposes, a branchless banking system where agents act like human ATMs. And while terminals have different providers (banks and fintechs) and functionalities, they primarily operate online with just a handful of them having offline capabilities too.

Lagos- and Helsinki-based ZirooPay, one such provider, has raised an $11.4 million Series A round led by Lagos-based VC fund Zrosk Investment Management. Existing investors Nordic venture fund Inventure returned, with participation from other private and institutional funds such as Fedha Capital and Exotix Advisory.

Individual investors like Petri Kivinen, the former managing director at Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Renaissance Capital; Abiodun Ajai, the director, Sub-Saharan Africa of Bank of America; and Jonas Dromberg, former Bureau chief at Bloomberg, also took part.

This new capital will be deployed toward expanding its payment infrastructure, accelerating growth and growing its team, the company said.

In 2014 when we featured the company, the pitch then from IroFit (ZirooPay’s parent company) was that its “Internet-free” tech —a mobile platform for small businesses to accept card payments via a mobile app and EMV-certified card reader — operated in areas where there is no data coverage, particularly in emerging markets.

Solely based in Helsinki at the time, CEO Omoniyi Olawale said the funds it raised ($600,000 in seed) would initiate a launch in Nigeria. However, it wasn’t until five years later that the firm completed that launch in Lagos. And on a recent call with TechCrunch, Olawale said the delay occurred because his company, which raised a further €2 million, was fine-tuning its technology and adding more capabilities.

That pitch remains unchanged and after three years in operation, ZirooPay has grown immensely. According to the company over 15,000 merchants use its POS terminals and mobile application. These merchants have processed $500 million — a 5,000% increase within three years — across 10 million transactions, the company continued.

One of the biggest challenges to the mass adoption of card payments at retail locations is the rate of transaction failures due to poor internet connection. “That led to us creating our in-house technology we have a patent for that allows us to process those events in real time without internet connection,” said Olawale about his decision to make ZirooPay offline-first.

“So the product got built around that major problem; with that, we can identify to provide a 95% transaction success rate against the less than 50% that you find in the market,” he added.

The next big pain point for POS terminals is functionality, which means what other features can they offer beyond processing payments. Every retail and agent interaction with customers is a data mine to the payment processor and merchants. But since POS terminals hardly have bookkeeping capabilities, what happens more often than not is that merchants manually reconcile their books daily or rely on Khatabook-esque platforms such as Kippa to digitize their processes.

But ZirooPay is telling merchants who use its platform not to look elsewhere. Its mobile application allows small businesses across the retail, agency banking, hospitality and services sectors to perform similar tasks, such as tracking sales and managing business operations, said Olawale.

“Think about everything that the cash registers seen in big supermarkets can do; with an Android application and a mobile point-of-sale card reader, we provide that same functionality to small businesses,” he remarked.

“We’ve been able to see over 70% of our users migrate from paper-based accounting to depend on the in-app sales accounting within three months of onboarding.”

The growth funding will help ZirooPay expand its product suite and include additional payment channels and options in a bid to build out an omnichannel system for merchants. And as POS providers in Nigeria, particularly fintechs, increasingly focus on agency banking—a massive fintech segment that heavily drives financial inclusion—ZirooPay fancies the prospect of dominating an open retail space.

“No major company is coming in with modern technology trying to tackle this space and that’s one area that we see an opportunity for us because we are primarily a retail payment platform. Even though we provide agency banking on the side, our focus is on retail, and that’s something that differentiates us from the other players,” said the CEO.

Samson Esemuede, the managing director and chief investment officer of Zrosk, said of the investment: “The growth in the online economy of the African continent has been remarkable; however, the offline economy is orders of magnitude larger than the online economy.

“ZirooPay has a patented technology advantage (that works without an internet connection) and distribution model that significantly increases the odds of digitizing the offline economy at a unit cost that makes the story particularly compelling. The payment space has become well-resourced and competitive, but the white space we see in the digitization of cash is the reason we are optimistic about the outlook for this investment.”

IroFit Scores $600K Seed Round For “Internet-Free” Mobile Payment Tech Targeting Emerging Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tacoma shopping center part of West Coast sweep of acquisitions by out-of-state investor

    Westgate North and Lakeland Town Center are part of a deal involving eight shopping centers.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Tech workers describe detentions and interrogations as they flee Russia

    Smirnov had begun interviewing for the position at Amazon in January, when U.S. intelligence first stepped up its concerns about Putin’s plans for war in Ukraine. The fact that war was truly coming became clear to Smirnov two days earlier during Putin's televised address to the nation, in which he recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Ukrainian territories that have been under Russian control since 2014. On the very same morning, Smirnov was in no doubt that he needed to leave Russia.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Why Fisker Shares Popped Today

    Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Fisker is offering four models of the Ocean SUV that are being manufactured under a contract agreement by 60-year-old automotive industry supplier Magna International.

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Nvidia’s Auto Software Opportunity Is Underappreciated, Says Wells Fargo

    Not shirking from its ambitious plans to dominate the chip space, at its recent annual GTC conference, Nvidia (NVDA) announced that it is putting together the NVIDIA Eos, or as it is more impressively known - the world’s fastest AI supercomputer. The next-gen, AI-optimized machine’s specs and size are mightily impressive as they are, says Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers, who highlights the fact it will probably be used for a plethora of different “AI-optimized workloads.” One use, though, probably mo

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Trouble Is Brewing Under the Stock Market’s Surface, BTIG Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Cyclical shares tied to the U.S. economy’s health including banks, homebuilders and transports are struggling against the broader stock market, a telltale sign that investors remain hesitant to pour money into riskier corners of the market, according to BTIG, a U.S. brokerage firm. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Why Workhorse Group Soared 59.7% in March

    The electric delivery van maker signed a new purchase agreement, had some insider stock-buying, and benefited from a broad market recovery.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.