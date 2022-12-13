U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.50
    +12.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,117.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,756.25
    +44.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.40
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.28
    +1.11 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.21 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.35
    +2.52 (+11.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2279
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6900
    +0.0750 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,198.42
    +231.95 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.58
    +5.91 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.42
    +19.45 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

ZITEC Acknowledged as European Leading Cybersecurity Provider through CREST and NIS Auditor Accreditations

·2 min read

In a full surge of cyber-attacks, Zitec reinforces its commitment to providing the highest quality services to support the region's growing security needs

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zitec, European IT company headquartered in Romania and with a an international office in London has received CREST and NIS Security Auditor accreditations. Such acknowledged rigorous testing standards provide the assurance businesses need in evaluating and choosing a cybersecurity consultancy partner.

Working with a CREST & NIS-approved company like Zitec means businesses are in safe and experienced hands, working with highly skilled and recognized security professionals. Additionally, it infers businesses may keep cyber-attacks at bay by having their tests carried out at the highest standard of expertise and proficiency and in conformity to industry-wide legal, ethical, and technical standards.

  • the NIS security auditor certification authorizes Zitec to conduct cybersecurity audits under the NIS Directive and evaluate the security of networks and IT systems of Essential Service Operators (ESOs) and Digital Service Providers (DSP). The NIS Directive is the first piece of EU legislation on cybersecurity adopted by the European Parliament aimed at achieving a high standard of cybersecurity across the EU.

  • the Council of Registered Ethical Security Testers, CREST, globally acknowledged accreditation confirms that Zitec's pentesting services are performed at the highest quality standards. "Zitec is now able to demonstrate that its penetration testing services have been validated to the highest standards by successfully going through the rigorous CREST accreditation process, covering business processes, data security, and testing methodologies. Congratulations on this achievement" declared Rowland Johnson, president of CREST.

"We are delighted to receive both the CREST and NIS Security Auditor certifications, a milestone that shows our team's ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality cybersecurity services. An experienced cybersecurity partner plays a critical role in improving an organization's security posture in the context of sophisticated cyber attacks. With this trusted independent and international validation, our clients receive yet another confirmation of the expertise and high standard followed when delivering our services." Adina Nichitean, Security and Data Protection Manager, Zitec. "These accreditations come to further complement our existing approved and accredited regulatory and supervisory testing service portfolio such as CIPM, CEH, CCSA and CCNA"

About Zitec

One of Europe's largest and most prominent full-cycle software development services companies, Zitec is the digital transformation partner to over 650 companies across many geographies, including the USA, Canada, the UK, the European Union (Romania, Cyprus, Germany, Italy, Denmark), and the Middle East.

From software & mobile development, audit & consulting, innovation grants, DevOps, eCommerce solutions, blockchain, cloud, and digital marketing to security & data protection, Zitec delivers to any digital need. Partnerships with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, VTEX, and Adobe services attest to Zitec's continuous work toward setting the best performance standards in Romania and beyond.

CONTACT ZITEC

Email: contact@zitec.com

Website: zitec.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zitec-acknowledged-as-european-leading-cybersecurity-provider-through-crest-and-nis-auditor-accreditations-301701265.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Three Top VMware Executives to Leave Company

    The departure of three senior vice presidents comes as Broadcom is seeking to acquire the software company for $61 billion.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances. Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry, which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

  • Oracle Sales Top Estimates on Growth at Cerner Health-Records Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported quarterly sales that exceeded analysts’ estimates on a strong effort from its Cerner digital health records unit, overcoming softer demand for information technology services in a choppy economy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyKeystone Has

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Hit by COVID wave, companies in China strain to keep operations running normally

    From e-commerce giant JD.com to cosmetics brand Sephora, companies in China are rushing to minimise the impact of surging COVID infections - doling out test kits, encouraging more work from home and, in some cases, procuring truckloads of medicine. After unprecedented protests against oft-draconian COVID curbs, the world's second-largest economy abruptly dropped its zero-tolerance COVID stance last week. Anecdotally, in cities like Beijing and Wuhan, many workers and their families have succumbed to COVID, although official case numbers have fallen to under a fifth of a Nov. 27 peak as China now conducts much less testing.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Top 15 Digital Transformation Companies in the US

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top 15 digital transformation companies in the U.S. For more companies, head on over to Top 5 Digital Transformation Companies in the U.S. Digital transformation is a diverse field and one that continues to evolve with time. As the name suggests, this sector simply involves […]

  • Oil Traders Pump a Record $500 Million Into One Fund as Prices Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- One oil exchange traded fund pulled in a giant amount of cash last week as some investors piled into the market during its worst rout in months.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks

  • Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

    The single-biggest reason for falling oil and gas prices is China’s baffling COVID lockdowns.

  • Playtika to cut workforce by about 15%

    The company, which has more than 3,700 employees, is consolidating studios and centralizing evaluation of new game concepts through its creative team at game studio Wooga, it said. "Three current titles have been removed from the pipeline with priority toward strategic high-growth potential new games investments," Playtika said. After posting blockbuster sales during the pandemic, the gaming sector is grappling with slowing demand this year as inflation pushes people to cut back on discretionary spend.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • GSK to move back to central London with new HQ

    Six floor office building on New Oxford Street will be workplace for 3,000 staff including CEO