U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,323.26
    -22.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,090.00
    -224.67 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,398.56
    -35.27 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,193.56
    -34.80 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.69
    -1.24 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.60
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.23 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1546
    -0.0055 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2930
    -0.1790 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,210.00
    +4,175.20 (+8.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.09
    +49.99 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,994.67
    -82.43 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. to Participate in the Global AgTech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on October 14, 2021 at 10 A.M. EDT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO, ZIVOW) (“ZIVO” and the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, announced today that Company CEO Andrew A. Dahl has been invited to present at the Global AgTech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on October 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT.

Andrew A. Dahl will be presenting during the panel titled “The Health and Wellness Panel”.

The event will consist of four virtual panels with executive management from multiple companies in the AgTech sector and of keynote speaker Ambassador Kip E. Tom, the Chief Executive Officer of Leesburg-based Tom Farms, which grows corn, soybeans, and seed corn in seven northern Indiana counties and is among Indiana's largest farming operations.

The panel discussions will be moderated by Anthony Vendetti, Maxim’s Executive Director of Research & Senior Analyst.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation. Visit zivobioscience.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements
Except for any historical information, the matters discussed herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although ZIVO believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our products; risks that our products may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our products will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; our ability to raise additional funds; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our products; changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; the results of clinical trials, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and ZIVO undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
CORE IR
516-222-2560
Investor@zivobioscience.com

Media
CORE IR
Jules Abraham
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Source: Zivo Bioscience, Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Here's Why AMC's Most Important Number Could Be $5.5 Billion

    AMC appears to have staved off the worst-case scenario of the pandemic; the next step is becoming profitable again.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Just Proved How Very, Very Broken Retailers' Supply Chains Are

    A wide array of names, from Nike to Dollar Tree to Kohl's, have already waved similar red flags.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Was Down 14.3% in September

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has been in a bit of a slump lately, and growth stocks have been the main driver of the declines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been the worst performer of the three major indices (by far), and some excellent growth stocks have fallen by 10%, 20%, or more from their recent highs. The company's U.S. user base actually declined year over year, as more people than expected disengaged from the platform due to the economic reopening.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Shock Default in China Has Investors Eyeing Repayment Dates

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since China Evergrande Group sank deeper into crisis in recent weeks, fueling investor concerns over other highly leveraged borrowers and about global contagion.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBef