U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,948.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,080.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,642.50
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.70
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.70
    -1.04 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.80
    +12.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.57
    +3.58 (+15.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2221
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1790
    -0.6240 (-0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,276.74
    +1,168.64 (+4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.97
    +42.96 (+7.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,356.25
    +20.85 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

ZIYAD BROTHERS ACQUIRES VINTAGE FOOD CORP.

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Combination expands offerings and geographic reach

CHICAGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziyad Brothers ("Ziyad" or the "Company"), a leading omni-channel provider of branded Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods, announced today that it has acquired Vintage Food Corp. ("Vintage" or the "Company"), a leading distributor of branded Turkish, Middle Eastern, and Eastern European food & beverage products. The transaction brings together two companies with highly complementary brand portfolios and geographic footprints, enabling the combined company to offer customers a unique and expanded assortment of products.

Vintage supplies over 2,000 products to thousands of customers across the U.S., including local specialty grocers, supermarkets, and national accounts. Headquartered in Kearny, New Jersey, Vintage has earned a strong reputation across its broad customer and supplier base for quality, reliability, value, and a leading portfolio of brands. In connection with the announcement, Vintage President Mr. Levent Demirgil will join the Ziyad team and continue to serve as the business leader for Vintage.

Jim Wagner, CEO of Ziyad, said, "Vintage represents a unique opportunity to partner with an exceptional business that is highly complementary to Ziyad. Vintage's history of dedication to its customers' success, coupled with its leading portfolio of brands, make it an ideal partner for Ziyad. We look forward to building on the foundation that Mr. Demirgil has established and are excited to continue growing both organically and via acquisition."

Nassem Ziyad, Executive Chairman of Ziyad, said, "With an expanded brand portfolio and geographic reach, we are excited to bring innovative, new flavors and products to our valued customers. As always, we are committed to our stakeholders' success, and we are confident that this partnership will enable our customers and suppliers to grow rapidly, as we continue our strong trajectory."

Levent Demirgil, said, "We chose Ziyad as a partner based on their excellent reputation and commitment to the highest-quality products and customer service. By combining our unique portfolio with Ziyad's complementary brands and geographic reach, we will enhance our offering to customers and consumers across the U.S."

Ziyad is an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private investment firm.

ABOUT ZIYAD

Ziyad is a leading omni-channel provider of branded Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food and beverage products. Founded as a small bakery in 1966 in Chicago, Ziyad now owns numerous brands and partners with dozens of world-class companies on an exclusive basis to deliver their brands to the North American market.  For more information on Ziyad, visit us online at www.Ziyad.com.

ABOUT VINTAGE

Vintage is a leading provider of branded Turkish, Middle Eastern, and Eastern European food and beverage products. Founded as a small distribution business in 1992 in Brooklyn, Vintage now owns and partners with dozens of brands and thousands of retail partners across North America.  For more information on Vintage, visit us online at www.VintageFood.com.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
(212) 521-4800
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ziyad-brothers-acquires-vintage-food-corp-301775754.html

SOURCE Ziyad Brothers

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market End

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said the stress in the banking system marks what’s likely to be the beginning of a painful and “vicious” end to the bear market in US stocks.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Top China Stocks To Buy: Online Giant Tumbles On Earnings Miss

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

    Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • HSBC Slumps in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse

  • Credit Suisse Turmoil Puts Gulf Investors Among Biggest Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse Group AG’s Middle Eastern shareholders, which together own about a fifth of the Swiss bank, are among some of the biggest losers in the turmoil

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • This Bank Is Buying Signature Bank Assets. Its Stock Is Soaring.

    Much of what was once Signature Bank of New York is being acquired by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday, one week after the bank was shut down by regulators. New York Community Bancorp stock is soaring. Starting Monday, Signature Bank’s 40 branches will operate under Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (ticker: NYCB), the FDIC said Sunday. The FDIC added that all deposits assumed by Flagstar will be insured by the FDIC up to its insurance limit of $250,000.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Fragile After Credit Suisse Deal; First Republic Dives

    UBS will buy Credit Suisse, but the split market rally is fragile. First Republic kept diving while the Fed is on tap.

  • Saudis, Qataris and Norway to see big losses on UBS deal for Credit Suisse

    The chairman of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudiary, went on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday and was asked if it would increase its stake. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” he said.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • S&P Stunts First Republic Bank with More Bad News

    The pressure continues to mount around First Republic Bank. The San Francisco-based bank is at the center of the crisis of confidence, currently rocking the banking sector, since the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, after bad bets on interest rates. For investors worried about what they don't know, First Republic Bank, which has a portfolio of municipal bonds, presents a similar profile to SVB.

  • New York Community Bank agrees to purchase failed Signature Bank

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced a new deal for the failed Signature Bank to be purchased. The bank collapsed just days after the Silicon Valley Bank.

  • ‘Someone needs to tell Jerome Powell that this is not a kill-at-all-costs mission.’ Cut interest rates now to prevent a full-blown banking crisis.

    A rate cut won't end the war on inflation. It just pauses the battle -- if the Fed has the guts to do it, writes Chuck Jaffe.

  • Goldman Readies Claims Trading for Wiped Out Credit Suisse Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders were preparing to take bids on claims against Credit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds after the takeover of the Swiss lender wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) of the debt.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking