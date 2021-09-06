U.S. markets closed

ZKSwap to Offer Single Token Staking at SofaSwap

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6th, ZKSwap announced the expansion in the Defi ecosystem. Through a partnership with SofaSwap, the two parties will jointly explore liquidity mining to drive innovation and growth in the Defi market.

The partnership between ZKSwap and SofaSwap allows users to start mainstream token contracts (BTC, ETH) using ZKS at SofaSwap. The settlement token can be any digital asset (ex. ZKS) that is chosen to be staked by the Market Maker LP. The deepened cooperation on product and marketing between ZKSwap and SofaSwap will provide users with abundant trading opportunities.

About ZKSWap

ZKSwap deploys a series of smart contracts on the Layer1 blockchains like Ethereum and BSC to store the tokens deposited by users while recording and verifying Layer2 status updates and related proof. Those smart contracts are the key hub connecting on-chain and off-chain.

ZKSwap's zero-knowledge proof system adopts a distributed architecture and uses the latest zero-knowledge proof algorithm PLONK to generate proofs. PLONK's global trust setup only needs to be generated once, and the circuit can be greatly reused within a certain range, reducing the stacks for using zero-knowledge proofs. Users can access API&SDK to achieve fast programmatic transactions. Deploying ZKSwap V2 on BSC, HECO, and OKEx Chain after launching and giving exchange users access to L2.

The upcoming ZKSwap V3 aims to build safe, universal, and open blockchain infrastructures with the capacity to create and trade NFTs with 0 gas fees at a fast speed through the incorporation with ZKBox, Layer2 NFT protocol. Simply put, ZKSwap users can directly purchase, create and trade NFTs on the ZKBox platform with their L2 token asset instantly at a lower cost.

ZKS Market Value in Circulation ：$204,337,557
Contract address: 0xe4815ae53b124e7263f08dcdbbb757d41ed658c6
Total supply ：1,000,000,000
Official website: https://zks.org/en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZKSwapOfficial
TG: https://t.me/ZKSwapOfficial

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zkswap-to-offer-single-token-staking-at-sofaswap-301369664.html

SOURCE ZKSwap

