ZNet Technologies and Acronis empower service providers by expanding distribution partnership in South-east Asia

4 min read

ZNet Technologies will empower service providers in South-east Asia with automation for delivering Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZNet Technologies (http://znetcorp.com/), a leading cloud services distributor offering cloud infrastructure and managed services, today announced that it is expanding its distribution partnership with Acronis in six countries, namely Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Acronis and ZNet Technologies expanding joint footprint in Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand

With this new development, ZNet will be distributing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud in the new markets via its partner network. Now, ZNet partners can offer comprehensive range of cyber protection solutions, including backup, disaster recovery, AI-enhanced anti-malware, endpoint security and management tools, file sync and share, and blockchain-based file notarization – with billing and service delivery automation using ZNet's in-house developed automation platform.

"Acronis' AI-based unified data protection and cybersecurity solution meets a critical need to secure remote and hybrid networks against the emerging cyberthreats," said Munesh Jadoun, Founder and CEO, ZNet Technologies Private Limited. "Acronis is an incredible solution for our partners looking to equip their end-users with high-end, sophisticated all-in-one cyber protection solution. With addition of Acronis in our distribution portfolio for South-east Asia region and combined with our home-grown service delivery and business automation platform, we aim to enable partners to deliver Acronis cyber protection solutions with flexible billing options and complete automation using "RackNap", our award-winning platform".

The automation capabilities mean that ZNet partners will be able to provision and manage billing for their Acronis customers' licensing from a single interface, simplifying their onboarding, provisioning, billing, support, and reporting. Partners can also allow their clients to monitor their existing consumption and upgrade/downgrade plans if required.

"The cyberthreat landscape has changed dramatically over the past two years. Organizations are seeking not only greater security, but lower costs and improved efficiency – creating unique opportunities for service providers who offer in-demand cyber protection services," said Neil Morarji, Acronis General Manager, Enterprise, Asia Pacific. "The existing relationships that ZNet has developed with its partners in South-east Asia mean they understand the ongoing shift, and they're among the first to meet that demand. ZNet's exceptionally technically qualified team helps us ensure that our customers exploit the full capabilities of our enhanced cyber protection solutions".

About ZNet Technologies

ZNet Technologies Private Limited, incorporated in 2009, is a cloud services provider offering cloud infrastructure and managed services to partners and end customers across the globe with primary focus on India. ZNet powers well over 90K websites and applications globally and is one of the very first Microsoft CSPs in India. The business units of ZNet include ZNetLive (domain, hosting, cloud services provider) and RackNap (cloud service delivery and business automation platform). ZNet offers services from Acronis, NTT, Microsoft, AWS, Alibaba Cloud and managed services via its certified cloud professionals. RackNap helps with automating the delivery of cloud services and helps bill the usage based on actual consumption.

ZNet is owned by RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd.). Founded in 1989, RP tech India is the fastest-growing value-added distributor of IT and mobility solutions with 50 branches and 50 service centers across India. Growing at a consistent 25% CAGR YoY, the company offers products from over 25+ renowned global brands to 9000+ customers spread across 750+ towns/cities in India. For more information, visit http://znetcorp.com/

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,700 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million personal users and 500,000 businesses, including 100% of the Fortune 1000 companies. Acronis' products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 30 languages.

SOURCE Acronis

