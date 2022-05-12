Zoe Announces Partnership With Ohio-Based Firm, Defiant Financial Services, LLC

Zoe Financial & Defiant

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a wealth platform recently recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, announced Defiant Financial Services, LLC as one of the RIAs (Registered Investment Advisor firm) of their exclusive Advisor Network. Thanks to their rigorous vetting process, Zoe only connects clients with the top 5% of wealth advisors nationwide.

With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Aaron Vaughn, J.D., CFP®, APMA®, BFA®, founded Defiant Financial Services, LLC to offer clients a life-planning pathfinder, compass, and shield. Defiant educates and guides clients on the most optimal path to navigating their financial planning, estate planning, and wealth management needs with this three-pillar approach.

"Clients tend to have a clear definition of their financial goals, which become the north star of their financial plan. However, it can be tough to clearly see the money decisions they must make to achieve their desired wealth situation. As one of the firms qualified to be part of the Zoe Network, Defiant Financial Services, LLC has a unique way of guiding clients through their financial journey," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder and CEO.

Defiant's ultimate goal is to help its pathfinding partners (how they refer to clients) live with abundance and peace of mind. To do so, the firm systematically, comprehensively, and regularly approaches clients' financial well-being. They start by uncovering and understanding each person's expectations and goals, then using their full picture vision and expertise to design a financial plan tailored to each client's unique needs.

Defiant takes a comprehensive view of investments and leverages its wealth and tax management expertise to help clients achieve their desired financial outcomes. Through the Life Planning Pathway™ process, the firm uncovers and addresses all the potential opportunities or detours related to clients' financial lives.

"Growing my firm with Zoe has been a great experience! It's motivating to know that since our partnership started, we have been able to help several clients maintain and grow their wealth. I look forward to helping more people nationwide achieve their life goals with a clear and structured wealth plan," said Aaron Vaughn, J.D., CFP®, APMA®, BFA®, Founder and Managing Member at Defiant Financial Services, LLC.

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's Platform, you will connect with Zoe-Certified Financial Advisors across the United States based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated Network of interest-aligned financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country.

Contact: press@zoefin.com

