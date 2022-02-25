U.S. markets close in 1 minute

Zoe Partners With Accounting Today Top Firm, BerganKDV Wealth Management

Zoe Financial
·3 min read

Zoe Financial and BerganKDV

Zoe Financial and BerganKDV
Zoe Financial and BerganKDV

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a digital platform that connects clients with unbiased advisors to accelerate their wealth creation, announced their collaboration with a Minneapolis-based registered investment advisor firm (RIA). BerganKDV Wealth Management passed Zoe's due diligence process, ensuring its place among the top 5% advisory firms nationwide. Clients can connect with BerganKDV advisors through the Zoe platform.

Registered in 2007, BerganKDV currently manages $2.1 billion in AUM for over 970 clients across the country. Ranking among Accounting Today's Top 2021 Firms, BerganKDV's mission is to empower clients to live their best life. Their advisors believe that wealth management is about clients' confidence when they know their finances are being managed in the most effective way possible, rather than focusing solely on facts and figures.

BerganKDV offers clients a wealth management solution spanning all aspects of their financial lives, including risk management, investment, estate, tax, and financial planning. The firm's approach is to interact with each client with intent, understand their lives and unique goals, and create wealth plans that reflect this singularity. As a fee-only firm, BerganKDV advisors' motivations are purely in their clients' best interest as they do not receive commissions in any form for the advice they give.

The firm has an established process (CLEAR) for working with clients. It focuses on creating purposeful conversations with them, completing a full review of their situation and goals so that there is mutual agreement on the best path forward. Through this methodology, they ensure collaboration and alignment between the client, the advisor, and tax professional throughout the whole process to make clients' money work for them while minimizing the amount they pay in taxes.

"Being part of the Zoe Advisor Network has been a great milestone for our firm. Our mutual commitment to clients' wellbeing has enabled us to expand our reach and help more people simplify the complexity of their wealth and unlock their financial goals," said Thomas Pargett, MBA, FBS®, CFP®, Managing Director at BerganKDV.

"Wealth planners should always keep in mind the importance of making the client feel informed, educated, and confident about their financial future. Partnering with BerganKDV Wealth Management is a reassurance that clients will find in the Zoe Platform advisors who understand and live up to this belief," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO.

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com

Apply to join the Zoe Network at www.zoefin.com/join-as-an-advisor

Learn more about BerganKDV Wealth Management at

https://www.bergankdv.com/services/wealth-management

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's platform, you will be matched with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of interest-aligned financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

Contact: press@zoefin.com

Related Images






Image 1: Zoe Financial and BerganKDV


Zoe Financial and BerganKDV



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


