U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.50
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,596.00
    +160.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,389.75
    +19.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.30
    +7.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.02
    -0.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.27
    -0.60 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3215
    +0.0048 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.8610
    +1.3930 (+1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,915.12
    +1,551.24 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.55
    +52.51 (+5.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.77
    +34.38 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

ZOE Study Finds Novel Link Between Menopause and Metabolic Health

·6 min read

World's largest in-depth study of nutrition shows potential for women to reduce weight gain in menopause

BOSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from personalized nutrition company ZOE and world-leading scientists from King's College London, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Massachusetts General Hospital, have revealed that diet can be the key to reducing unfavorable health changes associated with menopause. This is according to the largest study of its kind, published as a pre-print in The Lancet, which explores how menopause affects day-to-day metabolism.

ZOE Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZOE)
ZOE Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZOE)

Menopause is defined as the point in time when a woman hasn't had a period in 12 months, usually occurring naturally, most often after age 45. Spending more than one-third of their lives in a post-menopausal state, women going through this transition often find they are more susceptible to changes in body composition, mood, sleep, inflammation, glycemic control, and cholesterol levels, contributing to an increased risk of heart disease and many other metabolic health problems.

Dr. Sarah Berry, senior author of the study, Lead Nutritional Scientist at ZOE and Associate Professor in Nutritional Sciences in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at King's College London, said, "Menopause has historically been vastly understudied and women have been under-represented in health research, especially in relation to diet and health. Our research shows that menopause is a time of major metabolic upheaval, which can have significant impact on long-term health. These findings will help us deliver simple yet more personalized nutrition and health advice with greater efficacy to reduce the health burden of menopause."

The transition into menopause can add many layers of complication to the way women eat, sleep and feel. ZOE's researchers found key differences in inflammation and blood sugar levels after eating in post-menopausal versus pre-menopausal women. The unfavorable effect of menopause on blood sugar control, which is a key risk factor for cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, was found even in age-matched (i.e., women of a similar age) pre- and post-menopusal women, showing, for the first time, that this decline in blood sugar control was not just an inevitable part of aging. Another novel finding of this research was that the association between menopause with higher body fat and inflammation was partly mediated by poor diet and the microbiome. Given that diet and microbiome composition are intricately linked,* this shows the potential role of diet in modulating some of the unfavorable health effects of menopause.

The research team also found that post-menopausal women consumed higher intakes of dietary sugars and reported poorer sleep compared with pre-menopausal women, which are both associated with increased risk for type 1 and type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease. These changes in diet and sleep, alongside the decrease in physical activity reported in previous studies, are linked to declining estrogen and may act in concert to increase the risk for weight gain over time.

Further, the study also observed differences in the abundance of bacterial species between pre- and post-menopausal women, including pro-inflammatory and obesogenic bacteria. The team's previous research associated these species with unfavorable cardiometabolic health, diet and inflammatory outcomes.*

"ZOE's PREDICT study gives us an opportunity to study nutrition and health in thousands of people at an unprecedented scale, breadth and depth," noted Kate Bermingham, first author on the paper from King's College London. "Our insights are helping to unravel the complex connections between lifestyle, hormones, metabolism and health in a way that simply wasn't possible before. Small diet and lifestyle changes have the potential to make a big difference to how women manage their symptoms and improve this transition."

"The good news is that what you eat may partially reduce the unfavorable health impacts of menopause, either directly by reducing inflammation and blood sugar spikes or indirectly by altering the microbiome to a more favourable composition," said Dr. Berry. "ZOE's personalized nutrition program promotes a healthy gut microbiome and targets diet-induced inflammation, postprandial responses and body weight. We're committed to continuing to incorporate our scientific learnings on menopause into our program to better support women through menopause."

These latest findings point toward the need to develop more tailored nutrition and lifestyle advice for women at different stages in life, taking into account their personal metabolic responses, evolving microbiome and hormonal status. As more women go through menopause, it is vital that clinicians, researchers, the general public and policymakers encourage open, supportive discussions on this topic, pointing to research like ZOE's, to enable science-backed dietary and lifestyle advice that will effectively reduce the unfavorable effects of menopause on cardiometabolic risk.

Learn how ZOE empowers everyone to understand their bodies for long-term health at joinzoe.com.

Notes and resources:

  • Reference: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4051462

  • Researchers involved in this study are from Lund University, Sweden; University of California, Berkeley, USA; Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA; Tufts University, Boston, USA; IMDEA-Food, Madrid, Spain; University of Nottingham, UK; University of Trento, Italy; European Institute of Oncology Scientific Institute for Research, Hospitalization and Healthcare, Milan, Italy; Harvard Chan School of Public Health, Boston, USA; King's College London, UK; Zoe Global.

  • *Previous research from ZOE on the connection between the gut microbiome and metabolic health: Asnicar, F., Berry, S.E., Valdes, A.M. et al. Microbiome connections with host metabolism and habitual diet from 1,098 deeply phenotyped individuals. Nature Medicine 27, 321–332 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-020-01183-8

  • Learn how unhealthy metabolic responses after eating can contribute to health problems and weight gain joinzoe.com/whitepapers/dietary-inflammation

  • Read more about the PREDICT research program: joinzoe.com/post/what-is-predict

  • Learn more about the science behind ZOE: joinzoe.com/whitepapers/overview

  • Find out more about the ZOE at-home test and nutrition program at joinzoe.com

About ZOE

ZOE is a personalized nutrition company using data and science at a scale not previously imagined to give everyone control of their health for life. ZOE runs the largest nutrition-science study in the world to understand the complex relationship between food and health. The company's science is rooted in the discovery that everyone responds differently to the same food, and that their long-term health is deeply linked to their unique gut bacteria. By combining science with artificial intelligence, ZOE makes truly personalized nutrition a reality today.

Located in London and Boston, ZOE was founded by Professor Tim Spector of King's College London, data science leader Jonathan Wolf, and entrepreneur George Hadjigeorgiou. For more information on ZOE's mission and science, visit joinzoe.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoe-study-finds-novel-link-between-menopause-and-metabolic-health-301507270.html

SOURCE ZOE

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Eastern Boeing 737 Jet

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Trip That Doesn't Bode Well for Tesla's Rivals

    Elon Musk has arrived in Europe where he is to launch the beginning of a new era of Tesla on the continent. The electric vehicle maker which produced nearly a million vehicles in 2021 wants to step up a gear and produce more in the coming years. To achieve this, Tesla built a Gigafactory near Berlin.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Alibaba: Positive Developments Boost the Bull Case, Says Top Analyst

    The Chinese government has not made life easy for ecommerce giant Alibaba (BABA). Regulatory crackdowns and an almost hostile approach have been de rigueur over the past couple of years. But a slowing Chinese economy has caused a bit of a rethink at the higher echelons of Chinese decision-making. The government is preparing a course of action that will boost its ailing economy. According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, the government will “actively release policies favorable to markets” a

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • Elon Musk offers first hint at his Master Plan 3 blueprint

    The enigmatic CEO hinted the so-called X holding—which could include SpaceX and the Boring Company alongside Tesla—may be part of his first major strategic update in six years.