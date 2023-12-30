Is Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Zoetis's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Zoetis had US$6.59b in debt in September 2023; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$1.75b in cash, and so its net debt is US$4.84b.

How Healthy Is Zoetis' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Zoetis had liabilities of US$1.61b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$7.42b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.75b as well as receivables valued at US$1.26b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$6.02b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Zoetis has a titanic market capitalization of US$90.5b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Zoetis's net debt is only 1.4 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 23.0 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. The good news is that Zoetis has increased its EBIT by 7.8% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Zoetis can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Zoetis produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 53% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that Zoetis's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And its net debt to EBITDA is good too. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Zoetis takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Zoetis is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.