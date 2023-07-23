Is Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Zoetis's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Zoetis had US$6.59b in debt in March 2023; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$2.11b, its net debt is less, at about US$4.48b.

How Healthy Is Zoetis' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Zoetis had liabilities of US$1.92b due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.35b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.11b in cash and US$1.19b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$5.97b.

Of course, Zoetis has a titanic market capitalization of US$84.8b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Zoetis has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.4. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 19.2 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. While Zoetis doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Zoetis can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Zoetis recorded free cash flow worth 58% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Zoetis's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is good too. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Zoetis is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Zoetis you should know about.

