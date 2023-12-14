Zoetis' (NYSE:ZTS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Zoetis Inc.'s (NYSE:ZTS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.432 on 1st of March. This takes the annual payment to 0.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Zoetis' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Zoetis' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 32.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Zoetis Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.26 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.73. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Zoetis has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. Zoetis definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Zoetis Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

