Zofeur Utilizes First Orion’s Branded Communication Solution to Increase Operational Efficiency and Customer Trust

·3 min read
Fast-growing chauffeur service brands customer phone communication with industry-leading ENGAGE® technology

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today announces its partnership with Zofeur, the world’s first on-demand and pay-per-minute personal chauffeur service platform with no minimum usage commitment. Zofeur leverages First Orion’s Branded Communication product, ENGAGE®, to increase operational efficiency and customer trust by branding outbound phone calls made to customers.

First Orion’s Branded Communication technology brands more than 80% of Zofeur’s outbound calls and enables the chauffeur service to place its name, logo and reason for calling on the call recipient’s mobile device. Consumers worldwide have become conditioned not to answer unidentified phone calls due to the prevalence of scam and spam calls. ENGAGE provides consumers with the context for the call and provides spoof protection to reduce scammers from intercepting or duplicating the graphics in real-time.

“Not only do our drivers make fewer calls to the same number since implementing First Orion’s Branded Communication technology but they are also having more efficient and engaging conversations since the customer already knows who is calling,” said Bunty Monani, co-founder of Zofeur. “Apart from the clear benefits that branded calling provides to our business and customers, we’re thrilled to collaborate with a tech company that is also at the forefront of its industry.”

Zofeur offers people in Dubai 24/7 access to a network of professionally trained drivers and the ability to book them on-demand through a mobile app. The company does not require a minimum usage commitment and its offerings go beyond a safe driver service. Customers can use Zofeur for all types of services, from taking a car to and from the service stations, to filling up petrol or dropping off dry-cleaning. The startup recently raised half a million dollars and is set for international expansion, starting in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Zofeur has more than 150 drivers and 75,000 app downloads.

“Zofeur is a customer-centric company that knows the value each interaction can have in terms of brand reputation and operational efficiency,” said Temim Nawaf Adwan, MEAA Managing Director at First Orion. “The ability to avoid multiple calls and delays due to missed calls is crucial for businesses that rely heavily on timely communication. Our Branded Communication solutions provide an enterprise-wide impact through increased employee productivity, customer engagement and answer rates.”

For more information about First Orion’s Branded Communication solutions, visit firstorion.com, and to learn more about Zofeur, visit Zofeur.com.

About First Orion

First Orion Corp. is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications companies and provides industry-leading branded communication and communication protection solutions to mobile carriers and businesses. Branded Communication solutions, INFORM® and ENGAGE®, empower consumers to connect over a branded and verified call and are used by hundreds of companies worldwide. First Orion's Communication Protection suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers and processes more than 100 billion calls annually for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile Networks. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

About Zofeur

Zofeur is the world's first on-demand PAY-PER-MINUTE chauffeur services platform with no minimum usage commitment – be it 10 minutes, 10 hours, or 10 days. Born in Dubai, UAE, it’s a marketplace app that connects customers with drivers and allows users to get chauffeurs anywhere within 30 mins with one click on the mobile. It is one of the fastest-growing startups in the region and plans to expand locally as well as internationally by the end of 2022. Zofeur is about your car, your comfort, your convenience, and your chauffeur. Control over your life at a lower price on pay per minute.

Contact:
Ericka Rivera
erivera@uproarpr.com


