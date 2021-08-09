U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

Zogenix Dravet Syndrome Photo Diary Contest Raises $50,000 for Dravet Syndrome and Epilepsy Foundations

·10 min read

Winning family that received the most "Likes" and shares to participate in professional photo shoot

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zogenix, a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced it will donate $50,000 to be equally divided between the Dravet Syndrome Foundation and Epilepsy Foundation, in support of the work they do for patients and families in the United States impacted by a rare, severe form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome. The Dravet syndrome community helped raise these donations by participating in the FINTEPLA Photo Diary, a charitable campaign and contest hosted by Zogenix to celebrate everyday moments in life with fewer seizures.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8926051-zogenix-dravet-syndrome-photo-diary-contest-winners-and-donations/

Thank you!
The everyday moments honored in the campaign and contest are meaningful for the Dravet syndrome community because those with Dravet syndrome may have multiple seizures per day. Dravet syndrome is marked by these unpredictable and often prolonged seizures and significant developmental, motor and behavioral impairments.

Hundreds of photos were submitted as part of the Photo Diary contest, and Zogenix committed to donating $25 for each "Like" or share of a photo. The three families whose submissions in the Photo Diary campaign received the most "Likes" and shares received prizes as the contest winners -- including a grand prize of a professional photo shoot to capture more everyday moments. Two runner-up families received iPads.

FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution, CIV, is a prescription medicine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients 2 years of age and older. In a clinical study, when added to other antiepileptic medicines, FINTEPLA was shown to reduce monthly seizures by 79% on average in patients taking 0.7 mg/kg/day of FINTEPLA, compared to a 16% reduction in patients taking other antiepileptic medicines and placebo. Due to the risk of heart valve problems and pulmonary arterial hypertension, FINTEPLA is available only through the FINTEPLA REMS Program in the US. Please read Important Safety Information, including Boxed Warning below. More information about FINTEPLA in the U.S. can be found at Fintepla.com.

"These everyday moments in life with fewer seizures have been a blessing. We were motivated to share our photos for the opportunity to give back to the community and show our experience with FINTEPLA," said Erika, the caregiver whose submission won the grand prize. "We're proud to celebrate these favorite moments with our community and honored to represent this inspiring campaign as the contest Grand Prize winner. It was truly amazing to see the response from the community and to participate in a campaign that has raised $50,000 for organizations that help families like ours."

"We appreciate community initiatives like the Photo Diary that celebrate the Dravet syndrome community and the progress we are making together in treating Dravet syndrome. The powerful images families shared remind us of how meaningful moments between seizures are, and the difference they make for families living with Dravet syndrome and for us all," said Mary Anne Meskis, Executive Director of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation. "We'd like to thank the Dravet syndrome community for participating in the Photo Diary, and for raising $25,000 to support our organization's ongoing mission to one day cure this rare, intractable form of epilepsy."

INDICATION

  • FINTEPLA is a prescription medicine used to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients 2 years of age and older.

  • FINTEPLA is a federally controlled substance (C-IV) because it contains fenfluramine. Keep FINTEPLA in a safe place to prevent misuse, abuse, and protect it from theft. Never give your FINTEPLA to anyone else, because it may harm them. Selling or giving away this medicine is against the law. Tell your healthcare provider if you have abused or been dependent on alcohol, prescription medicines, or street drugs.

  • It is not known if FINTEPLA is safe and effective in children less than 2 years of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
FINTEPLA can cause serious side effects, including:

1. Problems with the valves in the heart (valvular heart disease) and high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs (pulmonary arterial hypertension) have been associated with fenfluramine, the active ingredient in FINTEPLA. Your healthcare provider will do a test called an echocardiogram to check your heart and for high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs before you start taking FINTEPLA, again every 6 months during treatment, and one time 3 to 6 months after you take your last dose of FINTEPLA.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you develop any of these signs and symptoms of heart or lung problems during treatment with FINTEPLA:

  • shortness of breath

  • tiredness or weakness, especially with increased activity

  • lightheadedness or fainting

  • swollen ankles or feet

  • chest pain

  • sensations of a rapid, fluttering heartbeat (palpitations)

  • irregular pulse

  • bluish color of your lips and skin (cyanosis)

Because of the risk of heart valve problems and pulmonary arterial hypertension, FINTEPLA is only available through a restricted program called the FINTEPLA Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program. Before you or your child receives FINTEPLA, your healthcare provider or pharmacist will make sure you understand how to take FINTEPLA safely. If you have any questions about FINTEPLA, ask your healthcare provider, visit www.FinteplaREMS.com, or call 1-877-964-3649.

2. Decreased appetite and decreased weight. Decreased appetite and decreased weight are both serious and common side effects.

  • Your weight should be checked regularly during your treatment with FINTEPLA.

  • Your healthcare provider may need to make changes to your FINTEPLA dose if your weight decreases. In some cases, FINTEPLA may need to be stopped.

3. Sleepiness, sedation, and lack of energy (lethargy). These are both serious and common side effects of FINTEPLA. Taking FINTEPLA with central nervous system (CNS) depressants, including alcohol, may increase sleepiness. Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities until you know how FINTEPLA affects you.

4. Like all other antiepileptic drugs, FINTEPLA may cause suicidal thoughts or actions in a very small number of people (about 1 in 500).

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms, especially if they are new, worse, or worry you:

  • thoughts about suicide or dying

  • new or worse anxiety

  • trouble sleeping (insomnia)

  • acting on dangerous impulses

  • attempts to commit suicide

  • feeling agitated or restless

  • new or worse irritability

  • an extreme increase in activity and talking (mania)

  • new or worse depression

  • panic attacks

  • acting aggressive, being angry or violent

  • other unusual changes in behavior or mood

How can I watch for early symptoms of suicidal thoughts and actions?

  • Pay attention to any changes, especially sudden changes, in mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings.

  • Keep all follow-up visits with your healthcare provider as scheduled.

Suicidal thoughts or actions can be caused by things other than medicines. If you have suicidal thoughts or actions, your healthcare provider may check for other causes.

5. Do not stop taking FINTEPLA without first talking to your healthcare provider.
Stopping a seizure medicine such as FINTEPLA can suddenly cause you to have seizures more often or seizures that do not stop (status epilepticus).
Call your healthcare provider between visits as needed, especially if you are worried about symptoms.

Do not take FINTEPLA if you:

  • are allergic to fenfluramine or any of the ingredients in FINTEPLA. See below for a complete list of ingredients in FINTEPLA.

  • are taking or have stopped taking medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI), serotonin agonists, or serotonin reuptake inhibitors in the last 14 days. This may cause a serious or life-threatening problem called serotonin syndrome. If you are not sure whether or not you are taking one of these medicines, contact your healthcare provider.

Before taking FINTEPLA, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

  • have heart problems

  • have or have had weight loss

  • have or have had depression, mood problems, or suicidal thoughts or behavior

  • have liver problems

  • have kidney problems

  • are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant while taking FINTEPLA. You and your healthcare provider will decide if you should take FINTEPLA while you are pregnant.

  • are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if FINTEPLA passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while taking FINTEPLA.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show your healthcare provider or pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

How should I take FINTEPLA?

  • Read the Instructions for Use for information on the right way to use FINTEPLA.

  • Take FINTEPLA exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to take it.

  • Your healthcare provider will tell you how much FINTEPLA to take and when to take it.

  • FINTEPLA may be taken with or without food.

  • Measure your dose of FINTEPLA using the dosing syringe that is provided by the pharmacy. Do not use a household teaspoon or tablespoon.

  • FINTEPLA can be given through gastric and nasogastric feeding tubes.

What should I avoid while taking FINTEPLA?

  • Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities until you know how FINTEPLA affects you. FINTEPLA may cause you to feel sleepy.

What are the possible side effects of FINTEPLA?

FINTEPLA may cause serious side effects, including:

  • See "FINTEPLA can cause serious side effects" above,

  • If you have any of these symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away.

These are not all the possible side effects of FINTEPLA. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to the FDA at 1–800–FDA–1088.

Keep FINTEPLA and all medicines out of the reach of children.

General information about the safe and effective use of FINTEPLA.
Medicines are sometimes prescribed for purposes other than those listed in a Medication Guide. Do not use FINTEPLA for a condition for which it was not prescribed. Do not give FINTEPLA to other people, even if they have the same symptoms that you have. It may harm them.

What are the ingredients in FINTEPLA?

Active ingredient: fenfluramine hydrochloride
Inactive ingredients: cherry flavor, citric acid, ethylparaben, hydroxyethylcellulose, methylparaben, potassium citrate, sucralose, and water.

FINTEPLA contains no ingredient made from gluten-containing grain (wheat, barley, or rye).

Please see Medication Guide and full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, for additional information about FINTEPLA.

US-FIN1-2100341

Grand Prize Winner: Erika A
Runner-up Winner: Tina M.
Runner-up Winner: Case D.
Impact of Caring Fact Sheet
Living with Dravet Fact Sheet
Zogenix_Logo
Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zogenix-dravet-syndrome-photo-diary-contest-raises-50-000-for-dravet-syndrome-and-epilepsy-foundations-301351369.html

SOURCE Zogenix, Inc.

