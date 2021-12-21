U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,602.00
    +43.50 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,118.00
    +305.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,796.75
    +175.50 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,161.50
    +25.60 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.53
    +0.92 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.49 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1299
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.69
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3249
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6860
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,703.11
    +2,919.62 (+6.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.64
    +31.81 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.34
    +74.31 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,517.59
    +579.78 (+2.08%)
     

Zogenix Submits New Drug Application for FINTEPLA® (Fenfluramine) in Japan for the Treatment of Epileptic Seizures Associated with Dravet Syndrome

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zogenix, Inc
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in rare disease therapies, announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (J-NDA) to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare (MHLW) for the marketing approval of FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) for the treatment of epileptic seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in Japan. FINTEPLA received Orphan Drug Designation from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare (MHLW) in August 2021.

“There remains a substantial unmet need in the Dravet syndrome treatment landscape globally, and Japan is no exception where patients continue to experience refractory seizures that negatively impact quality of life,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix. “We are committed to advancing FINTEPLA as a potential treatment option to ensure that patients in Japan living with this rare, highly refractory form of childhood-onset epilepsy have access to this therapy.”

The submission is supported by the results of Study 3, a multi-national randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 study, of 143 children and young adults with Dravet syndrome, including trial participants from Japan, whose seizures were not adequately controlled by existing anti-epileptic drugs. Study 3 met its primary objective in demonstrating that patients in the FINTEPLA 0.7 mg/kg/day group achieved a 64.8% greater reduction in mean monthly convulsive seizures compared to the placebo group (p<0.0001). FINTEPLA was generally well-tolerated in this study, with adverse events consistent with those observed in previous Phase 3 studies, Study 1 and Study 2, and with the known safety profile of fenfluramine.

Zogenix retains responsibility for completing its global clinical development programs and seeking regulatory approval for FINTEPLA in Japan for Dravet syndrome and Lennox Gastaut syndrome. If approved in Japan, FINTEPLA will be commercialized in Japan through Zogenix’s exclusive distribution agreement with Nippon Shinyaku, Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese pharmaceutical product developer and distributor.

About Dravet Syndrome
Dravet syndrome is a rare, devastating and life-long form of epilepsy that generally begins in infancy or early childhood and is marked by frequent treatment-resistant seizures, frequent resulting hospitalizations and medical emergencies, significant developmental, motor, and behavioural impairments, and an increased risk of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP). There are an estimated 3,000 Dravet syndrome patients in Japan based on the MHLW Patient Survey. Most patients follow a course of developmental delay with cognitive, motor, and behavioural deficits that persist into adulthood. Dravet syndrome severely impacts the quality of life for patients, families, and caregivers due to the high physical, emotional, caregiving, and financial burden associated with the disease.

About FINTEPLA®
FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution is a prescription medication used to treat seizures associated with Dravet Syndrome in patients two years of age and older. FINTEPLA possesses dual activities to inhibit seizures: as a serotonergic agent, acting as a potent 5-HT releaser with agonist activity at 5-HT1D, 2A, and 2C receptors, and as a positive modulator of Sigma1R. FINTEPLA is approved in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing the company’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and granted Priority Review for the use of FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).

Across multiple clinical studies, FINTEPLA demonstrated significant and sustained reduction of convulsive seizures associated with Dravet Syndrome. In three pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials, the reduction in convulsive seizure frequency per 28 days was statistically different for all dose groups of fenfluramine compared to placebo.

About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The U.S. FDA recently accepted for filing Zogenix’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and granted Priority Review for the use of FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with an additional rare epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). Zogenix also plans to initiate a study of FINTEPLA in a genetic epilepsy called CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) and is collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies. The company has an additional late-stage development program, MT-1621, in a mitochondrial disease called TK2 deficiency.

About Nippon Shinyaku
Our mission is to help people lead healthier and happier lives. Through creating unique medicines that will bring hope to patients and families struggling with illness, we aim to be an organization trusted by the community. Please visit our website (http://www.nippon-shinyaku.co.jp/english/) for products or detailed information.

Forward-Looking Statement
Zogenix cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “indicates,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “suggests,” “assuming,” “designed,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include: the timing and ability of Zogenix to complete regulatory submission in the EU and Japan for its product candidates; the expected timing of reporting data from clinical trials; the expected timing of review of Zogenix’s regulatory submissions including the sNDA for the treatment of seizures associated with LGS; Zogenix’s commercialization plans in the U.S. and Europe; and Zogenix’s plans with respect to its development programs. These statements are based on Zogenix’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Zogenix that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zogenix’s business, including, without limitation: FINTEPLA may not achieve broad market acceptance as a treatment option of seizures associated with LGS or Dravet syndrome which would limit Zogenix’s ability to general revenues; Zogenix may not be successful in executing its sales and marketing strategy for the commercialization of FINTEPLA in the U.S. and Europe, including due to the costs and procedures related to the REMS certification process or controlled access program; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt Zogenix’s business operations, impairing the ability to commercialize FINTEPLA in the U.S. and Europe and Zogenix's ability to generate product revenue in the U.S. and Europe and conduct its development programs; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of fenfluramine that could limit regulatory approval or commercialization, or that could result in recalls or product liability claims; later developments with FDA that may be inconsistent with the already completed meetings; additional data from Zogenix's ongoing studies may contradict or undermine the data previously reported; the potential for the FDA to delay timing of review of the sNDA due to the FDA's internal resource constraints or other reasons; and other risks described in Zogenix’s prior press releases as well as in public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Zogenix undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACTS:

Zogenix
corpcomms@zogenix.com

Investor
Brian Ritchie
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors LLC
+1 (212) 915-2578 | britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Japan
Fleishman-Hillard Japan K.K.
Tomomi Sasaki
+81 080-1010-7812 | tomomi.sasaki@fleishman.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things About Novavax That Smart Investors Know

    Between pandemic-driven price movements, a vaccine reaching widespread approval, and the standard slate of biotech risks and pitfalls, investors are bound to have dramatically varying outcomes with their Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares depending on when they bought in. Novavax is no stranger to manufacturing issues, and they've been a consistent challenge for the stock. In August, it decided to delay the U.S. regulatory submission for its jab until October to address concerns with manufacturing.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run in 2022

    While there's no way to know for sure if a given stock has what it takes to outperform, looking at a company's upcoming catalysts is one trick that can help to stack the deck in your favor. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) makes a drug called Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), a rare autoimmune disorder. Since the drug's first sales in 2019, the company's quarterly revenue has exploded by a shocking 7,090%.

  • Biogen Slashes Alzheimer's Treatment Price Amid Launch 'Gone Awry'

    Biogen slashed the price of its controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, on Monday amid a lukewarm launch — but Biogen stock sank.

  • Novavax’s Covid-19 Vaccine Approved by EU

    Novavax’s vaccine has been recommended for use by the European Medicines Agency, marking the first endorsement by a major regulator of a shot that uses an established vaccine technology.

  • EU bulks up its arsenal against Omicron with approval of Novavax vaccine. Investors dump shares

    Nuvaxovid would be the first protein-based vaccine authorised to combat the coronavirus in the EU, but its efficacy against Delta and Omicron is unproven.

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were plunging 22.3% as of 10:41 a.m. ET on Monday. The big drop came after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed its clinical testing of lovo-cel in treating sickle cell disease on partial clinical hold. This partial clinical hold applies only to patients under age 18.

  • The CDC Wants Your Masks to Meet New Standards

    As cases of the Omicron variant spread, it's important to know the CDC's new standards for face masks. Here's how to check your mask using the new CDC guidelines.

  • S. Africa Cases Drop; Biden to Send Out Free Tests: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa, where the omicron variant was first identified, saw daily coronavirus infections drop 44% to the lowest in two weeks. Daily hospital admissions and deaths rose.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateTurkish Lira Swings After Its Biggest Rally in

  • Novavax Covid Vaccine Is Recommended for EU Approval. But the Stock Is Falling.

    The two-dose protein-based vaccine, branded Nuvaxovid, is the fifth coronavirus vaccine recommended by the EU.

  • Is Argenx a Good Biotech Stock to Buy for 2022?

    The recent approval of this drugmaker's first product is giving reasons to cheer now, but what about down the road?

  • Who Needs Medigap Insurance?

    Medigap is private insurance that covers expenses that Medicare doesn’t pay. Find out if you need a Medicare supplement and if Medigap is worth it.

  • Omicron may sideline two leading drugs used to treat COVID-19

    As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.

  • FDA Approves Intra-Cellular's Antipsychotic For Bipolar Depression

    The FDA has approved Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) Caplyta for depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder in adults. The approval for Caplyta comes as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate. The drug has shown a favorable profile on weight, cardiometabolic parameters, and extrapyramidal symptoms (movement disturbances). Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar. The Company says it is positioned to launch the drug immediately. The appr

  • Dr. Fauci Says "Absolutely" Do This Now to Avoid Omicron

    As coronavirus cases surge across the nation at an unrelenting pace, experts are predicting a "blizzard" or "tsunami" of COVID to sweep the nation. "This Omicron variant is extraordinarily contagious. It's as contagious as measles, and that's about the most contagious virus that we've seen," CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner told CNN's Pamela Brown Saturday. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allerg

  • Omicron Surge Is Just Starting and America’s Pharmacists Are Already Burned Out

    Working conditions are deteriorating at big chain pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, which are central to the country’s pandemic testing and vaccination efforts, according to dozens of employees, organizations representing pharmacists and experts in the field.

  • The Best N95 And KN95 Face Masks To Wear For COVID Variants

    It might be time to step up from cloth if you're in an area with high transmission.

  • How to avoid accidentally spreading the omicron variant at Christmas

    Omicron is now the dominant variant of coronavirus. Doctors say the symptoms are similar to seasonal allergies or the common cold.

  • People who fall ill with Covid while double-vaccinated may get ‘super-immunity’, researchers say

    Antibodies following a ‘breakthrough’ infection can be 1,000 per cent stronger than vaccination alone, scientists say

  • Why Summit Therapeutics Stock Is Tumbling Today

    The company just revealed disappointing phase 3 trial results for its only clinical-stage drug candidate.

  • World Health Organization Grants Second Emergency Use Listing for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has granted a second Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' recombinant protein nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant, for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older. Today's EUL pertains to vaccine to be marke