Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. Appoints Consumer Retail Industry Veteran as Board Chairman

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. (CSE: ZOG) ("Zoglo's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Del Duca as Chairman of the Board replacing incumbent David Sugarman who will be stepping down for personal matters.

ZOGLO'S INCREDIBLE FOOD CORP. APPOINTS CONSUMER RETAIL INDUSTRY VETERAN AS BOARD CHAIRMAN (CNW Group/Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp.)
Paul Del Duca is a consumer retail industry veteran with a career spanning over 40 years in leadership roles with A&P Canada, Dominion Stores, Metro Inc., Sobeys Canada, Walmart Canada, and Wilson's Transport. By applying an informed, multilateral approach, he has led multiple teams, businesses, and corporations to successful, measurable results. Del Duca has also served as a board member for the Electronic Commerce Council for Canada (merged with GS1 Canada in 2004), United Grocers Inc., and the Canadian Council of Grocery Distributors.

"In the face of the climate crisis, I'm grateful that Zoglo's has enabled me to smoothly transition to a sustainable, flexitarian diet with its quality, nutritious plant-based food alternatives." commented Paul Del Duca. "It's an honour to serve as the Chairman of the Board for this innovative food company and I am excited to leverage my experience to further accelerate its growth."

"We're thankful for David's contributions to the growth of our company and wish him the best in his future endeavours." said Anthony Morello, CEO of Zoglo's. "We are equally excited to welcome Paul as our board chairman and look forward to incorporating his experiences and industry relationships into our growth strategy."

ABOUT ZOGLO'S INCREDIBLE FOOD CORP.:

Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. is a publicly-traded plant-based food company which offers nutrient-rich, plant-based appetizers, veggies, and meat substitutes to fulfill consumers needs for all occasions and cooking requirements. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zoglo's Incredible Food Inc., currently offers 14 products through its Traditional Green Box product line and aims to offer 12 innovative products for the mainstream market through its new Zoglo's Incredible Black Box product line. Over the past 25 years, Zoglo's products have been in distribution in over 700 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Loblaws, and has representation in the United States and Europe. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker: ZOG.

Visit our website and follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as 'proposed', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will', and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes, but is not limited to the intended use of the net proceeds from the private placement. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoglos-incredible-food-corp-appoints-consumer-retail-industry-veteran-as-board-chairman-301373575.html

SOURCE Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/10/c4125.html

