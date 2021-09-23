Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. Launches in Canada and Introduces New Range of 12 Delicious, Plant-Based Food Products

Company brings new innovation, quality and affordability to flexitarian tables and encourages Canadians to 'eat plant-based, without limitations'

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. ("Zoglo's") (CSE: ZOG), newly rebranded and on a journey to become one of the world's leading plant-based food companies, today announces the launch of Zoglo's IncredibleTM; a 12-SKU line of frozen meat alternative products that bring an exceptional new level of taste and inspiration to the table. The Zoglo's Incredible range includes nutrient-rich, plant-based meat substitutes to satisfy a variety of cooking occasions for flexitarians looking to add more plant-based foods to their diets. With each bite, Canadians can be assured that the range is non-GMO, nitrate-free and promotes sustainable agriculture, improved animal welfare and a healthier planet. Zoglo's Incredible products are available now at major grocery retailers across the country.

Plant-Based, Without Limitations

Zoglo's is backed by a 25-year history of using leading-edge technology to create plant-based food solutions that deliver on superior taste, value and innovation. The company underwent a complete rebranding earlier this year and its original Zoglo's product line-up, still available in stores, has enjoyed widespread popularity since it's introduction into Canada in 1995. The new Zoglo's Incredible range takes food versatility and variety to new heights.

"The new Zoglo's Incredible product assortment answers a growing openness by Canadians to try more plant-based meals and incorporate them into a flexitarian diet. However, up until now, many have not been able to find meal solutions that are versatile, low or free of chemicals and, most importantly, taste great," says Anthony Morello, CEO, Zoglo's. "Our commitment is to provide easy to use, sustainable food that encourages Canadians to explore plant-based options, without limitations."

Plant-Based Versatility at the Table

The new line of Zoglo's Incredible, served in elegant black boxes, offers Canadians plant-based alternatives to a range of well-loved, protein-based favourites. For a breakfast side, enjoy Zoglo's Incredible Sausage Links to accompany eggs, or your preferred plant-based egg substitute. When you have company, it's flippin' easy for flexitarians to enjoy a BBQ with family and friends by serving up Zoglo's Incredible Burgers, Mushroom Burgers or Jumbo New York Style Franks. As our favourite sports teams get back on the road, Canadians can take in a game on the couch and snack on Incredible Pub Style Tenders. For a main course, Zoglo's offers quick and easy solutions, including Incredible Meatballs, Cutlets and Shawarma; but for the more adventurous, aspiring master chefs and home cooks alike can substitute Incredible Ground, Chicken Strips or Beef Strips in countless meat-based recipes; the possibilities are limitless.

"The assortment of new Zoglo's products is, by design, limitless and incredible, and answers growing demand for a high-quality meat alternative that behaves like meat," says Chef Pino, Zoglo's. "To provide inspiration to consumers, we are also launching a recipe hub on Zoglos.com that will inspire home cooks to get creative with the products, all in the name of good taste."

The Future is Plant-Based

Zoglo's is on a mission to deliver incredible products at an incredible value to consumers who want to enjoy the benefits of a dynamic, plant-based diet. This new, initial 12-SKU product range will mark an important step for the company on its mission to provide quality, versatile plant-based food products to Canadians and people throughout the world.

For more information on Zoglo's and its line-up of Zoglo's Incredible products, please visit: https://zoglos.com/.

About Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp.:

Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. is a publicly traded plant-based food company which offers nutrient-rich, plant-based meat substitutes to fulfill consumers' needs for a variety of occasions and cooking requirements. Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. currently offers 14 products through its Traditional Green Box product line and 12 new innovative products for the mainstream market through its new Zoglo's Incredible Black Box product line. Over the past 25 years, Zoglo's products have been in distribution in over 700 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Loblaws, and has representation in the United States and Europe.

