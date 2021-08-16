U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. to List Its New Product Line with Walmart Canada

·4 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. (CSE: ZOG) ("Zoglo's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be listing its plant-based food products from its new Incredible™ product line in select Walmart Canada locations across the country.

ZOGLO’S INCREDIBLE FOOD CORP. TO LIST ITS NEW PRODUCT LINE WITH WALMART CANADA (CNW Group/Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp.)

Founded in 1994, Walmart Canada is part of Walmart Inc.'s (NYSE: WMT) International portfolio, with 408 retail locations including 343 Walmart Supercentres and 65 Walmart Discount Stores. Walmart Canada is one of the largest retailers in Canada with over 2.4 million daily customers at Walmart in-store and online at Walmart.ca.

"We are very excited to bring Zoglo's innovative and flavourful products to Walmart customers across Canada with the purpose of eating healthier and living better," said Anthony Morello, CEO of Zoglo's. "It is rewarding to see our products continually being validated and recognized as premier plant-based food offerings for the Canadian market."

For a full breakdown of all Zoglo's products and where they can be purchased, please visit the Company's product section on its website.

ABOUT ZOGLO'S INCREDIBLE FOOD CORP.:

Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. is a publicly-traded plant-based food company which offers nutrient-rich, plant-based appetizers, veggies, and meat substitutes to fulfill consumers needs for all occasions and cooking requirements. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zoglo's Incredible Food Inc., currently offers 14 products through its Traditional Green Box product line and aims to offer 12 innovative products for the mainstream market through its new Zoglo's Incredible Black Box product line. Over the past 25 years, Zoglo's products have been in distribution in over 700 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Loblaws, and has representation in the United States and Europe. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker: ZOG.

Visit our website and follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as 'proposed', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will', and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes, but is not limited to the intended use of the net proceeds from the private placement. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoglos-incredible-food-corp-to-list-its-new-product-line-with-walmart-canada-301355557.html

SOURCE Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/16/c6885.html

