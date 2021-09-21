U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

Zoho Positioned as the Technology Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Low Code Application Development (LCAD) Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

·5 min read

MIDDLETON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Zoho as a Technology Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Low Code Application Development (LCAD) platform market for its LCAD platform, Zoho Creator.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Logo
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Logo

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading LCAD platform vendors to help users evaluate vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

The market demand for LCAD platforms has grown steadily over the years. The increased adoption of digital transformation by organisations and customers in recent times has further caused an uptick in market traction across industry verticals and various geographical regions. The advancements in LCAD platforms have enabled IT teams to deliver rapid and significant business value. Such advancements mainly include low-code robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), API integration, workflow platforms, intelligent document processing (IDP), case management, analytics, pre-built services, and decision rules. The provisions help developers create, test, maintain, and deploy applications faster, thereby automating the end-to-end business operations. For instance, the in-built analytics features like 'application health dashboard' helps monitor performance of deployed applications, notify developers of any security alerts, and provide real-time intelligence for design improvements.

"Zoho Creator, with its comprehensive end-to-end capabilities, allows developers to build scalable and secure custom web and mobile apps that can be extended and integrated with a host of third-party applications. The company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has also been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Low Code Application Development (LCAD) platform market," said Sofia Ali, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

"Further, Zoho Creator offers a unified low-code application development platform which incorporates unified data models to patch solutions together from disparate applications, multi-persona development platforms, and AI capabilities, such that these functions can be directly accessed through both the drag-and-drop builder and a guided IDE that uses Deluge, a proprietary development language from Zoho. Thus, with its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Zoho Creator is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global Low Code Application Development (LCAD) platform market," said Ali.

"With Zoho Creator, our vision is to empower everyone to build powerful applications easily. To facilitate this, our feature set continues to get richer, allowing our users to build mission-critical core applications and also support their RPA, AI, complex integration needs, and more. The Creator platform currently supports the digital transformation needs of 13,000+ organizations across the globe, with more than 6 million apps being built on the platform. We're happy that our efforts are being recognized with this leader position in the SPARK Matrix for the second consecutive time," said Bharathkumar B, Head - Customer Experience and Marketing, Zoho Creator.

Some of the key differentiators for Zoho's LCAD platform, Creator, include a unified data model to patch solutions together from disparate applications, systems, and technology stacks to make the system work seamlessly. Additionally, the MultiPersona App Development platform offers the developers better user experience and scalability for a range of skill sets, from pro-code to low-code to no-code. Zoho's LCAD platform also appeals to the broadest user base of any LCAD platform in the market.

Zoho also provides an ecosystem of apps that enables application development across sales, marketing, enterprise operations, and finance functions amongst others. The company has implemented a number of AI services such as prediction, keyword extraction, sentiment analysis, OCR, and object detection, amongst others, at the application level. Zoho Creator's AI capabilities can also be accessed through both the drag-and-drop builder and through programming custom Deluge tasks.

Finally, full spectrum development allows applications to be built for a number of different devices like web, native mobile for iOS and Android as well as a PWA with an option of device-specific customization, which again stands out as a differentiating feature for the company's LCAD offering.

For the complete report, please click here.

About Zoho

With 50+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific software companies. Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 9,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 60 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm, which mainly focuses on helping clients, and allows them to achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts

Riya Mehar, rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoho-positioned-as-the-technology-leader-in-the-2021-spark-matrix-for-low-code-application-development-lcad-platform-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-301381474.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

