ZOLEO Inc. and The Global Rescue Companies Announce Worldwide Partnership

ZOLEO Inc.; The Global Rescue Companies

Global Rescue to provide emergency coordination services to ZOLEO subscribers in Canada and the US, in addition to Europe, Australia and New Zealand

Progressive SOS on the ZOLEO® App

Get added peace of mind with step-by-step updates during an emergency.

How ZOLEO® Works

Messages are automatically routed via Iridium®, cellular or Wi-Fi®, for the lowest possible cost.

Emergency Response Experts

Global Rescue on-scene for medical rescue and evacuation in Nepal

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today ZOLEO Inc., an award-winning global messaging company, and The Global Rescue Companies, the world’s leading provider of medical, security, evacuation, and travel risk management services, announced a partnership through which Global Rescue will provide 24/7 emergency response coordination services for ZOLEO® subscribers globally. The partnership will provide ZOLEO subscribers with access to the award-winning emergency response and dispatch capabilities of Global Rescue, ensuring their ability to obtain help in an emergency. This expands on the partnership the companies announced in April 2022 pertaining to subscribers in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.



The award-winning ZOLEO satellite communicator is ideal for anyone who ventures beyond mobile coverage. ZOLEO has been embraced by a substantial and rapidly growing subscriber base that depends on it for access to truly seamless global messaging and SOS alerting wherever they work or play. The compact ZOLEO device connects via Bluetooth® to a free app on the user’s Android® or Apple® smartphone/tablet to provide a seamless messaging experience. Messages are transmitted via Iridium® Short Burst Data® (SBD®), cellular and Wi-Fi®, and are automatically routed over the lowest-cost network.

“Our customers rely on ZOLEO to keep them connected and safe in remote and challenging locations and this partnership allows us to do just that,” explains Morris Shawn, President of ZOLEO Inc. and Roadpost Inc. “Having had great success working with Global Rescue as our emergency response provider across our other regions, we are excited to extend its services to ZOLEO subscribers in North America. The experienced, highly trained team at Global Rescue is built of the kind of professionals you want in your corner in an emergency.”

Story continues

Global Rescue provides emergency rescue, medical evacuation and more through its team of medical and security experts staffed by veteran military special forces, paramedics and physicians. “When ZOLEO users need emergency assistance, they will get immediate 24/7/365 access to our team that is expertly trained in emergency response and crisis coordination,” says Dan Richards, CEO of Global Rescue and member of the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board at the U.S. Department of Commerce. “Global Rescue personnel are among the world’s most skilled medical and security professionals, led by military intelligence and special operations veterans. We look forward to delivering unparalleled monitoring and dispatch services to ZOLEO users whenever and wherever they need it.”

About ZOLEO Inc.

Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is a joint venture between Beam Communication Pty. Ltd. and Roadpost Inc. that is pioneering the development of innovative lower cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions including wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), mobile and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets including consumers residing on the fringe of mobile coverage, outdoor recreation users and field workers requiring lone worker safety and remote messaging. Its products are offered through authorized retailers and e-tailers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, including national retailers like Cabela’s, Bass Pro, REI, MEC, Anaconda, Autobarn and regional distributors like CIRDAN and Dalesman. For more information visit: www.zoleo.com.

About The Global Rescue Companies

Global Rescue is the world’s leading provider of medical, security, evacuation and travel risk management services to enterprises, governments and individuals. Founded in 2004, Global Rescue has exclusive relationships with the Johns Hopkins Emergency Medicine Division of Special Operations and Elite Medical Group. Global Rescue provides best-in-class services that identify, monitor and respond to client medical and security crises. Global Rescue has provided medical and security support to its clients, including Fortune 500 companies, governments and academic institutions, during every globally significant crisis of the last two decades. For more information, visit www.globalrescue.com.

ZOLEO is a trademark of ZOLEO Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by ZOLEO Inc. is under license. Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other brands, products, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts

ZOLEO North America

Kim Layne

Email: klayne@roadpost.com

Mobile: +1 416-587-7088

ZOLEO Australia

Brendon Lau

Email: media@beamcommunications.com

Mobile: +61 409 341 613

ZOLEO Europe

Catherine Merrin

Email: cmerrin@zoleoinc.com

Mobile: +33 6 75 90 43 54

Global Rescue

Bill McIntyre

Director, Communications

Email: bmcintyre@globalrescue.com

Mobile: +1 202 560 1195

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89620c95-674c-4f1c-992e-a985d176baeb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d299d972-6939-42b6-8e30-5b0d8d5e83ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d322cd1a-21da-4650-a1b2-b355ff324f41



