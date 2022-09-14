ZOLEO Wins UK Outdoor Industry Award

ZOLEO Inc.

ZOLEO satellite communicator named top “Tech Accessories” winner

ZOLEO® satellite communicator in hand

ZOLEO is ideal for anyone who ventures beyond mobile coverage for work or recreation.

How ZOLEO® Works

Messages are automatically routed via Iridium®, cellular or Wi-Fi®, for the lowest possible cost.

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOLEO Inc., an emerging global messaging solutions company, announced its ZOLEO® global satellite communicator has garnered the top 2022 “Tech Accessories” Award by the UK Outdoor Industry Association (OIA).



The judging panel, comprised of outdoor industry experts and key journalists and retailers, selected finalists in each of the ten categories at the Outdoor Tradeshow (OTS) in June. Selection criteria included innovation, functionality, choice of materials, environmental friendliness, safety and commercial viability. The products were then put forward to an online consumer vote for outdoor enthusiasts to elect their favourite product in each category. Winners were announced on September 7, 2022.

“The UK Outdoor Industry Awards recognise innovation and leading-edge technology in several different product categories in the outdoor market and aim to reward brands that push the boundaries to bring the best products to consumers in the outdoor market,” said Marta Williams, Head of Operations for the Outdoor Industries Association. The Tech Accessories category showcased top outdoor gadgets including sport watches, GPS, cameras and apps.

Ideal for anyone who ventures beyond mobile coverage for work or recreation, the award-winning ZOLEO device has been embraced by a substantial and rapidly growing subscriber base that counts on ZOLEO for truly seamless global messaging and progressive SOS alerting wherever they work or play. The compact ZOLEO device connects via Bluetooth® to a free app on the user's Android® or Apple® smartphone/tablet to provide a seamless messaging experience. Messages are transmitted via Iridium® Short Burst Data® (SBD®), cellular and Wi-Fi®, and are automatically routed over the lowest-cost network.

“We are incredibly pleased to receive this recognition in the UK, just a few months after our launch in Europe,” explained Davide Carpegna, General Manager, ZOLEO EMEA. “Knowing ZOLEO has already become a consumer favourite is terrific validation that our product is providing outdoor enthusiasts with a reliable means of safety and connectivity to support their adventure lifestyles in the UK, Europe and beyond.”



About the UK Outdoor Industry Awards

The UK Outdoor Industry Awards is an initiative launched by the Outdoor Industries Association. For more information on this year’s award winners, read OIA’s official announcement .

About ZOLEO Inc.

Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is a joint venture between Beam Communication Pty. Ltd. and Roadpost Inc. that is pioneering the development of innovative lower cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions including wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), mobile and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets including consumers residing on the fringe of mobile coverage, outdoor recreation users and field workers requiring lone worker safety and remote messaging. Its products are offered through authorized retailers and e-tailers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the UK, including national retailers like Cabela’s, Bass Pro, REI, MEC, Anaconda, Autobarn and regional distributors like CIRDAN and Dalesman. For more information visit www.zoleo.com.

ZOLEO is a trademark of ZOLEO Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by ZOLEO Inc. is under license. Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other brands, products, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts



Europe

Catherine Merrin

Email: cmerrin@zoleoinc.com

Mobile: +33 6 75 90 43 54

North America

Kim Layne

Email: klayne@roadpost.com

Mobile: +1 416-587-7088

Australia

Brendon Lau

Email: media@beamcommunications.com

Mobile: +61 409 341 613

