Zomato targets $1.3 billion IPO at as high as $8.6 billion valuation

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Zomato, a food delivery startup in India, said on Thursday it has boosted its plan to raise $1.3 billion in its initial public offering, which opens on July 14 and closes July 16.

The loss-making startup said it will price its shares in the range of 72 Indian rupees (96 cents) to 76 ($1) and is targeting an upper limit valuation of $8.56 billion.

Zomato, which competes with Swiggy -- the market leader according to several industry estimates -- said after a successful IPO it will have about $2 billion in the bank. It plans to list on Indian stock exchanges.

The 12-year-old Gurgaon-headquartered Indian startup -- which counts Info Edge, Temasek, Tiger Global, and Ant Group among its largest investors and has raised over $2.2 billion to date -- is the first high-profile tech startup in India to explore the public markets.

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, the startup executives said Zomato, which has search and discovery in nearly two dozen markets, will focus largely on India and will explore categories such as online grocery delivery in the future.

The executives dismissed Amazon as a serious competitor for now. “There's no major impact on market share from Amazon so far,” the company's chief financial officer said. Amazon entered the food delivery market last year and is operational in just Bangalore for now.

Zomato also revealed its latest financial on Thursday. For the financial year that ended in March this year, its revenue was down 23% to $283 million, and it also shrunk its losses to $110 million, down 66% from the same period a year ago.

Zomato juice: Indian unicorn’s proposed IPO could drive regional startup liquidity

    The U.S.-listed shares of several Chinese electric-vehicle makers were trading down on Wednesday after the Chinese government imposed restrictions on ride-hailing giant DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) following its initial public offering in New York. Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) was down about 4.6%. NIO (NYSE: NIO) was down about 6.9%.

    The excess in financial markets will have to unwind in a drastic manner, warns one veteran economist.

    A collaboration to develop a liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck will be competition for Plug Power.

    For the third day in a row, Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) stock is sinking -- down 3% as of 1 p.m. EDT. Consider: As my fellow Fool Travis Hoium explained Tuesday, investors are upset with Carnival's decision to buy back $2 billion worth of its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2023. Now, on the one hand, that move will cut into the $9.3 billion in cash Carnival had on hand to carry it through the rest of the pandemic.

    Stock investors are watching the dramatic moves in the Treasury market for clues on the fate of one of this year’s most successful plays - the so-called reflation trade that helped power shares of economically sensitive companies higher after nearly a decade of underperformance. Investors piled in to shares of energy producers, banks and other companies expected to benefit from a powerful economic rebound earlier this year while betting that Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, would rise. While stock markets appear placid, with the S&P 500 hovering near a record high, a rotation beneath the surface has accelerated in recent weeks, as investors move out of economically sensitive names and back in to the big technology and growth stocks that led markets higher for most of the last decade.

    The state of Wyoming has become the first in the US to approve and legally recognise a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO).

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland discuss outlook for Apple’s stock.

    We’ve all heard the market cliché to buy low and sell high as the key to making money. And if you can pull it off, it works. The key to success, of course, is finding the stocks that are currently trading low – but are primed for gains. This implies a profile. We’re looking for stocks with a combination of depressed share prices and recent Buy ratings from top analysts. Using TipRanks platform, we identify three stocks that fit. And better yet, their average upside potential for the next year ra

    Manish Bhatia, Micron Technology Executive VP of Global Operations, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Micron's Q3 earnings, the global chip shortage and what's next for the company.&nbsp;

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

    In fact, the June reading was 20% higher even than the highest the SKEW reached during the U.S. stock market’s February-March 2020 waterfall decline. To illustrate, imagine there are two groups of investors: permabears, who more or less permanently think that stock prices are about to fall, and the mainstream consensus, which is bullish. Consider the Crash Confidence Index, a periodic survey introduced in 1989 by Yale University finance professor Robert Shiller.

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped 44% last month according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move followed a 38% drop in May. The wild ride has been driven by news about the anticipated timing for the company's vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. Novavax has experienced repeated delays in getting the vaccine to market, first with regulatory filings and later with production.

    Here's why retirees should consider adding Vanguard ETFs to their portfolio.With more than $7 trillion in client funds under management, investment giant Vanguard is a force to be reckoned with.

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying in July 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of more than 10.6 million, has become one of […]

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s technology giants have seen a combined $823 billion wiped from their market value since a February peak, with Beijing’s expanding crackdown on the sector fueling investor concern that the selloff is far from over.Authorities on Tuesday issued a sweeping warning to the nation’s biggest companies, vowing to tighten oversight of data security and overseas listings just days after Didi Global Inc.’s contentious decision to go public in the U.S. That has put further selling pre

    Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was one of the hottest tech IPOs of 2020. Since then Lemonade's stock price tumbled to about $60 by mid-May. The Texas winter storm in February sparked an unexpected surge in insurance claims, while inflation concerns in the broader economy torpedoed frothier growth stocks like Lemonade. Lemonade's stock price has subsequently rebounded above $100 a share again, but is this volatile stock worth buying at these levels?

    Alibaba Group (BABA) is the world’s largest e-commerce company. It is based in China with a growing presence in several other countries. Overall, the company has a similar business model to Amazon, as its core e-commerce business is complemented by cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, logistics, and other innovative tech businesses. The company is growing rapidly thanks to its numerous competitive advantages. Its large consumer and seller networks combine to form a virtuous cycle th

    Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) stock opened at $13.85, dropped to a low of $12.43 during the day and closed at $12.51, a one-day tumble of 9.61% on Wednesday. Shares in Workhorse, a maker of electric trucks, have been a favorite among retail investors and were as high as $17 last week. Workhorse, which lost out to Oshkosh Defense, a division of Oshkosh, on the contract to make the next-generation vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service, has lodged a formal complaint with the Federal Claims Court regarding the bid process.