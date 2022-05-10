U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,049.75
    +62.25 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,530.00
    +369.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,502.75
    +309.00 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.50
    +26.10 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.47
    -0.62 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.90
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.1190 (-3.86%)
     

  • Vix

    32.64
    +2.45 (+8.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2334
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0840
    -0.2790 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,182.14
    -747.98 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    753.20
    -27.17 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.28
    +80.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Zomato tumbles below its last private valuation

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Indian food delivery firm Zomato's shares fell below 52 rupees apiece, giving it a market cap of $5.3 billion as tech stocks continue to nosedive across the globe. At a $5.3 billion market cap, Zomato is now trading below its last private valuation ($5.4 billion) from early 2021. Swiggy, Zomato's chief rival in India and a much younger firm, was last valued at $10.7 billion.

The drop in the lossmaking firm Zomato's market cap, which comes at a time when markets across the globe are crumbling, may hurt the retail investors' appetite for upcoming Indian IPOs of insurance firm LIC and delivery firm Delhivery. The market condition may also impact the timing of listings from several other Indian tech companies including budget hotel chain Oyo and financial services firm MobiKwik.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Zomato, the first Indian consumer tech startup to go public last year, isn't the only firm from the country that is performing poorly on the stock exchanges. Paytm's market cap has dropped to $4.5 billion, down from $16 billion in a round from late 2019 and well below the $19 billion valuation at which it listed. (Worth giving a shoutout to Bernstein that had estimated Paytm's valuation to swing between $21 billion to $24 billion.)

Online insurer PolicyBazaar's market cap has fallen to $3.3 billion, down from the $6 billion valuation at which it filed its IPO. Online fashion commerce Nykaa, trading at $8.3 billion, is relatively doing better. The firm made its debut on the stock exchanges at $13 billion market cap.

In the country's private market, things appear to be just as gloomy. Several major investors including Tiger Global and Canada Pension Fund have slowed down the pace of their investments. Tiger Global, a rainmaker in India's unicorn story last year, is now mostly focusing on early-stage deals in the country and has become more conservative with how it prices rounds, according to several people familiar with the matter.

[H/T Madhav Chanchani of the CapTable.]

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto exchange KuCoin raises funds at $10 billion valuation

    KuCoin’s valuation has surged to $10 billion in its first financing round in four years as the global cryptocurrency exchange looks to make a deeper push into broadening its web3 ecosystem, it said Tuesday. The Seychelles-based firm said it has raised $150 million in a pre-Series B financing round led by Jump Crypto. Circle Ventures, IDG Capital and Matrix Partners also participated in the new round, KuCoin said.

  • 5 Simple Ways to Lower Auto Insurance Costs Immediately

    Auto insurance is a required purchase for drivers, both to comply with the law and to provide important financial protection. When buying auto insurance coverage, drivers have a choice of how large their deductible will be. A higher deductible can result in lower premiums, although it means having to pay more in the event something goes wrong.

  • Blueland takes its 'don't ship water' model to body wash

    To date, Blueland, fresh off its $20 million fundraise back in February, has mostly been focusing on home cleaning products. Today, the innovative cleaning company launches a new product that helps you be as clean as your house, embracing the same "hey, let's not ship water if we can avoid it" model as its domestic cleaning product. The brand is launching a refillable body wash.

  • China's internet users are paying close attention to the crypto crash

    While China has banned cryptocurrency trading, its people remain interested in the ups and downs of the crypto market, not least because many of them have found workarounds and continue to buy and sell all sorts of tokens. As my colleague Jacquelyn wrote, the crash is happening in tandem with the depegging of algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD (UST). A stablecoin is a digital currency that is pegged to a more stable reserve asset like the US dollar or gold and is designed to reduce volatility while offering the benefits of a digital currency, like speedy transactions.

  • Unagi launches its own more exclusive version of shared micromobility

    Hunting down a beat up-looking shared electric scooter that has the germs of goodness-knows-who all over the handlebars is not Unagi's idea of sexy shared micromobility. Instead, the e-scooter manufacturer is launching a more exclusive version that will see its slick e-scooters available to rent at hotels, luxury apartments and coworking spaces. "Unagi on Demand," as the offering is called, is kicking off at the Hoxton Hotel in Los Angeles, as well as Common Luxury Apartments, Nap York Sleeping Pods and The Yard Coworking in New York City.

  • Erica Synths' SYNTRX II is more modern and affordable

    SYNTRX II adds more effects and sequencing options, but ditches the speakers and spring reverb.

  • Ship insurance claims to rise as Black Sea remains high risk area - Allianz

    Global insurers are expected to receive multiple marine insurance claims from ships damaged or lost as the conflict in Ukraine spills over into sea lanes, insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) said in a report on Tuesday. Two seafarers have been killed and six merchant vessels hit by projectiles - sinking two of them - around Ukraine's coast since the start of Russia's invasion of its neighbour on Feb. 24. London marine insurers have deemed the Black Sea and Sea of Azov high risk areas, pushing the cost of insuring ships in the region to record levels with an additional premium added to annual war cover for every voyage.

  • Shreveport taxi service has business license revoked after hiring convicted rapist to drive

    The taxi company argued the letter of revocation they received was invalid because it improperly addressed the company.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Falling More than 35% Tuesday Morning

    Stock market investors haven't gotten much relief lately, although Tuesday morning appeared likely to provide at least a pause in the sharp downturn Wall Street has endured lately. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finally managed to produce a modest bounce, rising 1.2% to 12,338. What's notable about that gain is that it comes in the face of big premarket declines for some high-profile Nasdaq stocks.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Novavax Missed Q1 Estimates By a Mile: Should Investors Worry?

    Novavax could be close to winning a long-awaited U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its vaccine. With all of that in mind, investors were hopeful that the company's first-quarter results announced after the market closed on Monday would provide a nice catalyst. The vaccine stock plunged in after-hours trading after Novavax missed Wall Street's Q1 estimates by a mile.

  • Coinbase faces earnings woes, Palantir stock tumbles, Rivian stock hits 52-week low

    Coinbase is facing first-quarter earnings challenges, Palantir shares are tumbling due to a weak revenue forecast, and Rivian stock is falling after Ford unloaded 8 million shares.

  • Peloton earnings miss, CEO says company is 'thinly capitalized'

    Peloton's turnaround will take a while, new CEO Barry McCarthy warned shareholders on the company's earnings Tuesday.

  • Novavax shares slide 20% on COVID vaccine demand uncertainty

    The company said in September it had targeted for the delivery of at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022. Novavax said on Monday it delivered about 42 million doses globally in the first quarter. Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, also produces the company's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covovax.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Cathie Wood’s Famed Market-Beating Return Is Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The outsized gain that turned Cathie Wood into one of the world’s most-famous proponents of active fund management is quickly evaporating as some of her favorite stock picks tumble.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit Wi

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative, fast-paced stocks are historically cheap and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Pfizer to Acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical for $11.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. said it will acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. for $11.6 billion in cash to gain an approved treatment for migraine headaches. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPfize

  • Plug Power Stock Falls. It Lost More Money Than Expected Because of Natural Gas Prices.

    The fuel-cell company reports a wider-than-expected first-loss and revenue below Wall Street forecasts.