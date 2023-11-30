‘Zombie’ CLOs Are New Hurdle in European Debt Restructurings

(Bloomberg) -- The red tape of the CLO industry is threatening to push some struggling companies in Europe into expensive and lengthy legal processes in order to restructure their debt.

These European collateralized loan obligation lenders have become “zombies” — unable to act in deals to allow companies to extend repayment deadlines because of their own investment deadlines. As a result, companies in stressed situations like data-storage business PlusServer GmbH and fellow German firm Tele Columbus AG are being forced to pay up to go to court.

The CLO manager “can’t vote in favor of a maturity amendment in certain circumstances,” said Nick Shiren, a partner in the capital markets group of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. “It’s prohibited from doing it — like a zombie it can’t do anything.”

It’s a new problem for distressed companies that are already feeling the strain of soaring borrowing costs, and comes at a time when they are at their most vulnerable. CLOs didn’t have a big presence during the last credit crunch, but have since ballooned to become a $1.3 trillion global market. And with the equivalent of $387 billion in junk debt maturing in Europe over the next three years, it’s an issue that could become more common.

For CLO managers, internal rules mean that even if they want to support a maturity extension, they may not be able to. In the case of PlusServer, the company had broad creditor support for a restructuring entailing an extension of its debt deadlines, but had to pay up to come to court in the UK because some CLOs weren’t able to vote in favor, according to legal filings seen by Bloomberg. The loan documents said unanimity is needed to change the maturity date out-of-court.

“What could have been a consensual deal is breaking apart not because the CLOs don’t see it as a good thing, but just because some are handicapped,” said Matt Czyzyk, partner at law firm Ropes & Gray in London.

Credit agreements often allow maturity extensions out of court if 100% of lenders agree, while a court process typically has a lower threshold of approval. For companies, that extra step can cost millions more and take weeks longer.

The issue may get worse as more CLOs reach investment deadlines — designed to give them a finite life and ensure investors are paid back on a timely basis. According to Fitch Ratings Inc., a third of the European CLOs that they rate are out of reinvestment periods. And while in the past, new or refinanced CLOs may have taken the place of “zombie” lenders, CLO creation has slowed amid soaring interest rates.

Workarounds

There are a few workarounds for CLO managers, but some of them only work in limited circumstances or come with their own set of red tape.

CLOs can support an amend-and-extend deal after their deadline if it doesn’t shorten the weighted-average-life of their portfolio — a measure of the average maturity of debt in the vehicle. They are also allowed to reinvest in a restructuring in order to minimize potential losses — but this ‘credit amendment’ provision can only be used for a certain percentage of their assets.

And with a junk-debt maturity wall looming, these provisions will become more and more limiting. With constrained ability to reinvest, CLO managers will likely become more picky about which struggling companies they want to support, or may vote against extensions if they see no point in kicking the can down the road.

The other option for CLOs in Europe that want to stay invested, but are formally unable to do so, is to stay silent during the restructuring vote. This is known as ‘snooze-drag’ — allowing the CLO to get dragged into the new loan without technically participating. But this workaround is getting more scrutiny from CLO investors — especially those in the highest-rated part of the vehicle, as they often prefer to be repaid instead of rolled into a new deal.

Ultimately, restructuring processes might have to adjust to prevent struggling firms from incurring defaults or insolvencies as the post-financial crisis crop of CLOs come up against their deadlines.

“There are some zombie CLOs out there, issued in the mid 2010s, that may cause problems,” said Tyler Wallace, a portfolio manager at Fair Oaks Capital Ltd., who is responsible for Fair Oaks’ European CLOs. “They’re out of their reinvestment periods and are unable to participate in new deals.”

