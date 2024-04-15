'Zombie Fires' Smoldering Near Oil and Gas Wells Threaten Canada’s Drillers

Robert Tuttle
3 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Leftover blazes from last year’s record wildfire season in Canada are threatening to knock out almost 3% of the country’s natural gas production.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A total of 50 so-called zombie fires still smoldering beneath layers of snow are located near oil and gas wells and other production facilities, according to government data analyzed by Bloomberg News. Those sites yield natural gas equivalent to about 80,000 barrels a day of oil in Canada’s energy heartland of Alberta alone, in addition to almost 14,000 barrels a day of crude.

Companies most at risk of disruptions include Tourmaline Oil Corp., the country’s biggest gas driller, as well as oil-sands giant Cenovus Energy Inc. and Paramount Resources Ltd. Smaller explorers could also be affected, including closely held Westbrick Energy Ltd.

Read more: Last Year’s Wildfires Are Still Burning Under Canada’s Snow

The residual blazes underscore how Canada’s energy industry -- underpinned by an oil-sands sector that produces some of the world’s dirtiest crudes — is increasingly imperiled by climate change. Usually hot, dry weather contributed to the country’s worst-ever wildfire season last year, darkening skies over New York and other US cities. And with over 65% of Canada abnormally parched or in drought at the end of March, the nation is bracing for another smoke-filled summer.

Canada could be facing another catastrophic fire season this year as dangerously dry conditions combine with higher-than-normal temperatures buoyed by the El Niño weather pattern, according to a government forecast. Alberta declared the start of its its wildfire season this year on Feb. 20, the earliest in recent years. Zombie fires, along with new ones, could flare up as temperatures rise throughout the spring.

The leftover fires burn into organic matter in the earth including into peat, which smolders easily and is difficult to extinguish. The blazes from 2023 aren’t generally as much of a threat as new conflagrations that emerge, but the large number of carryover fires this year is a problem, Alberta Wildfire spokeswoman Josee St-Onge said by phone.

“The advantage is we know them and we have been working on them for a year,’’ she said, cautioning that the province is entering a period when blazes flare up.

A representative for Cenovus said the company is building on what it learned last year to prepare for wildfires this season, including updating its fire program and completing risk assessments to ensure areas with excess vegetation are identified and mitigated. Spokespeople for Tourmaline and Paramount didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

For Westbrick, which shut in as much as 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent last year, the leftover fires are not a reason to be “overly concerned,” Chief Executive Officer Ken McCagherty said by phone. Much of the vegetation that fueled last year’s wildfires has been burned off, he said.

“We’re in a far, far better position this year than last year,” McCagherty said.

Chevron Corp., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Baytex Energy Corp. at times shut production equivalent to about 300,000 barrels of oil a day combined last year as blazes encroached on wells and processing infrastructure, mostly in the western shale oil and gas producing regions along the British Columbia and Alberta border. The fires scorched about 4% of the country’s forests.

That damage was dwarfed by the fire season of 2016, when more than 1 million barrels of daily oil output was shut during a devastating blaze that razed sections of Fort McMurray — the largest city near most producers’ oil-sands operations — and caused about C$3.7 billion in insured losses, making it Canada’s costliest natural disaster.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US Homebuilder Sentiment Stalls as Buyers Wait for Rates to Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- US homebuilder sentiment leveled off this month after a recent surge as would-be home buyers look for signs borrowing costs will fall.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekThe National Association of Home Builders/Wells Far

  • Oil slips as risk premium eases after Iran attack

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices drifted lower on Monday, with the market downplaying the risk of broader regional conflagration after Iran's weekend attack on Israel. Brent futures for June delivery fell 81 cents, or about 0.9%, to $89.64 a barrel by 1335 GMT while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for May delivery were down 69 cents, or about 0.8%, at $84.97. Oil benchmarks had risen on Friday in anticipation of Iran's retaliatory attack, with prices touching their highest since October.

  • Treasury Yields Jump to New 2024 Highs After Hot US Retail Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Most US Treasury yields climbed to new year-to-date highs, with the 2-year note’s approaching 5%, after hot retail sales data further eroded investor confidence that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rate cuts this year.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two Decades

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, plans to release his income tax returns on Monday, the IRS filing deadline. Biden is proud to say that he was largely without money for much of his decades-long career in public service, unlike Trump, who inherited hundreds of millions of dollars from his father and used his billionaire status to launch a TV show and later a presidential campaign. “For 36 years, I was listed as the poorest man in Congress,” Biden told donors in California in February.

  • Big Oil Companies Warm to Biden After Years of Bad Blood

    Once a favorite foil of the White House, some U.S. oil executives have reached an unlikely truce with the president’s lieutenants.

  • El Niño Drives Southern African Millers to Seek Brazil Corn

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is considering importing corn from Brazil for the first time since 2014 as the El Niño weather pattern withers crops in the country and its neighbors.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekThe dry spell triggered by

  • Panama Canal’s future is dark and stormy, much to shippers’ relief

    The end of Panama’s dry season is in sight, and the Panama Canal Authority plans to welcome more vessels in the coming weeks. The post Panama Canal’s future is dark and stormy, much to shippers’ relief appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Britain shuns ‘patriotic’ heat pumps with subsidies worth £173m left unclaimed

    Heat pumps are still getting a cool reception from homeowners with £173m in potential grants remaining unclaimed as the scheme reaches its second anniversary, according to data from Ofgem the energy regulator.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This consumer staples behemoth and potential cornerstone holding is available at what could prove to be a significant discount.

  • China's Purported Chip Agenda: Trouble Brewing for INTC & AMD?

    As Washington tightens restrictions on high-tech exports to China, Beijing has intensified its push for self-sufficiency in critical industries., hampering chip firms like Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro (AMD).