Zomedica To Present at Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

Zomedica Corp.
·1 min read
Zomedica Corp.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) announced today that Larry Heaton, Zomedica's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to provide a company overview and its prospects for growth at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

To access the live webcast for the presentation on October 12th, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson7/zom/1894626 or check Zomedica's website after the conference at https://investors.zomedica.com/events-presentations for an archived copy. To register for the conference and participate in 1on1 meetings please visit Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference.

About Dawson James Securities
Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com.

About Zomedica
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

Investor Relations Contact:
PCG Advisory Group
Kirin Smith, President
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
+1.646.823.8656

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717777/Zomedica-To-Present-at-Dawson-James-Securities-7th-Annual-Small-Cap-Growth-Conference

