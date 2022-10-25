U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.11
    +61.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,836.74
    +337.12 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.16
    +47.76 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.94
    +0.36 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.40
    +3.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    +0.0095 (+0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1473
    +0.0190 (+1.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9780
    -1.0420 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,129.16
    +781.99 (+4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.07
    +23.67 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Zoned Properties to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 27th

Virtual Investor Conferences
·3 min read
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoned Properties®, Inc. (“Zoned Properties” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including legalized cannabis, today announced that Bryan McLaren, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 27th, 2022.

DATE: October 27th, 2022
TIME: 1:30 PM ET
LINK:  https://bit.ly/3SW7fZ0

Available for 1x1 meetings: Monday, October 31st, 2022.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Zoned Properties has secured a $4.5 Million Debt Facility that the Company intends to deploy into new Property Investments and Acquisitions to grow its Investment Portfolio.

  • The Company has been focused on the growth and expansion of its Real Estate Services, adding multiple new team members to its Advisory and Commercial Brokerage divisions, with plans to expand operations into multiple new state cannabis markets.

  • The Company has maintained a clean capital structure with only 12.2 million common shares outstanding, and continues to produce positive cash-flow from operations as it scales its business operations nationally.

  • The Company achieved 60% revenue growth year-over-year as of its six-months ended June 30, 2022.

  • Zoned Properties will co-host an in-person, off-site event during MJBiz Con in Las Vegas on November 17th along-side Temeka Group, Sapphire Risk Advisory Group, and Blaze Cannabis Software.

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including legalized cannabis. The Company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development model; the Company’s Property Technology, Advisory Services, Commercial Brokerage, and Investment Portfolio collectively cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.

Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Business Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the “CSA”). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 8360 E. Raintree Dr., Suite 230, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com.

Twitter: @ZonedProperties
LinkedIn: @ZonedProperties

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Investor Relations Zoned Properties, Inc. Bryan McLaren Tel (877) 360-8839 Investors@zonedproperties.com www.zonedproperties.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Soaring Today

    The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were jumping 6.6% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical stated in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into an accelerated stock-buyback agreement with Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup. Investors usually like stock buybacks because the transactions underscore a company's confidence in its prospects.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Rallied Early Tuesday

    This helped many stocks pull higher, following the updraft of the broader market indexes as they gained ground. Many technology stocks have been punished since reaching highs late last year and investors are increasingly convinced that while market volatility may remain prevalent for some time, there may be light at the end of the tunnel, suggesting the worst of the bear market may be in the rearview mirror. As a result, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 3.6%, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 4.8%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 7.3% as of 12:58 p.m. ET.

  • Why GameStop Is Running Ahead of the Market Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 7% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET on Tuesday, on a day when the stock market as a whole is just inching higher. GameStop is, of course, still a heavily shorted stock, with some 20% of its shares outstanding sold short, giving it a short interest ratio of 7.6 (anything over 7 is considered a lot). It was an even heavier short interest that caused GameStop to become one of the market's hottest meme stocks last year as Reddit investors induced a massive short squeeze.

  • Why Ford, Boeing, and Carnival Stocks Are Rocking

    As the trading day wears on, stock markets just keep powering higher, with the S&P 500 gaining a full percentage point through 12:35 p.m. ET. Blue chip stocks are turning out to be some of the biggest beneficiaries of today's stock market rally, with aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) flying 2.9% higher, automotive powerhouse Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) gaining 4.3%, and cruise stock bellwether Carnival (NYSE: CCL) doing best of all -- up 4.7%. Ford's stock price rise -- while not the biggest of the three -- may be both the easiest to explain and the one with the most logic behind it.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings Are Melting Up Today

    Positive corporate earnings and industry-specific news are providing a much-needed boost to these beaten-down pot stocks.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 2 Largest Stocks by 2030

    Apple is currently the world's largest company, with a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the technology giant cede its position to other fast-growing companies that are operating in disruptive areas by the end of the decade. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, are two companies that have the potential to become the two largest companies in the world by 2030. Let's take a closer look at the reasons why Tesla and TSMC have the potential to become the largest stocks by 2030.

  • Why AMC and Its Preferred Stock Are Up Today

    Because there was no news to account for the sudden move higher, chalk it up to the occasional acorns that AMC's squirrels -- or "apes," as they like to refer to themselves -- found today. The theater chain's stock often moves higher on no news, only to quickly give it all back.

  • Why Brown & Brown Stock Was Down Big on Tuesday

    Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) saw its stock price drop significantly on Tuesday, as it fell as much as 12.6% by around 11 a.m. ET and was down 11% at 12:30 p.m. ET. Brown & Brown, a leading insurance broker, released its third-quarter earnings on Monday after the market close, showing that it missed revenue and earnings estimates. The company posted revenue of $928 million, which was up 20.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.50, down from $0.58 in the prior year.

  • Why Crown Holdings Stock Was Tumbling Today

    Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) were tumbling today after the packaging manufacturer said rising costs ate into profits in its third-quarter earnings report, and it slashed its guidance for the full year. Crown Holdings, which makes products like aluminum and steel cans for food and beverages, posted solid top-line growth in the quarter as revenue was up 11.6% to $3.26 billion, though that was slightly below analyst estimates at $3.3 billion.

  • Weber stock soars after its biggest shareholder makes buyout offer

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Weber after its largest shareholder makes an offer to acquire the grill maker.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Why AGNC Stock Jumped Higher on Tuesday

    It has been a difficult year for AGNC Investment, but investors saw some positives in the third-quarter earnings report

  • What's in Store for QuantumScape (QS) This Earnings Season?

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QuantumScape's (QS) Q3 loss is pegged at 23 cents a share, implying an improvement from a loss of 29 cents incurred in the corresponding quarter of 2021.