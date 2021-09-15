U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,536.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,409.75
    +22.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.80
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.71
    +1.25 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.40
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    -0.0120 (-0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    19.71
    +0.34 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3831
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2980
    -0.3820 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,504.83
    +1,047.70 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.25
    +50.52 (+4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,023.85
    -10.21 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Zonos banks $69M to develop APIs for democratizing cross-border commerce

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Cross-border commerce company Zonos raised $69 million in a Series A, led by Silversmith Capital Partners, to continue building its APIs that auto classify goods and calculate an accurate total landed cost on international transactions.

St. George, Utah-based Zonos is classifying the round as a minority investment that also included individual investors Eric Rea, CEO of Podium, and Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. The Series A is the first outside capital Zonos has raised since it was founded in 2009, Clint Reid, founder and CEO, told TechCrunch.

As Reid explained it, “total landed cost” refers to the duties, taxes, import and shipping fees someone from another country might pay when purchasing items from the U.S. However, it is often difficult for businesses to figure out the exact cost of those fees.

Checkout is the key to frictionless B2B e-commerce

Global cross-border e-commerce was estimated to be over $400 billion in 2018, but is growing at twice the rate of domestic e-commerce. This is where Zonos comes in: The company’s APIs, apps and plugins simplify cross-border sales by providing an accurate final price a consumer pays for an item on an international purchase. Businesses can choose which one or multiple shipping carriers they want to work with and even enable customers to choose at the time of purchase.

“Businesses can’t know all of a country’s laws,” Reid added. “Our mission is to create trust in global trade. If you are transparent, you bring trust. This was traditionally thought to be a shipping problem, but it is really a technology problem.”

As part of the investment Todd MacLean, managing partner at Silversmith Capital Partners, joined the Zonos board of directors. One of the things that attracted MacLean to the company was that Reid was building a company outside of Silicon Valley and disrupting global trade far from any port.

He says while looking into international commerce, he found people wound up being charged additional fees after they have already purchased the item, leading to bad customer experiences, especially when a merchant is trying to build brand loyalty.

Even if someone chooses not to purchase the item due to the fees being too high, MacLean believes the purchasing experience will be different because the pricing and shipping information was provided up front.

“Our diligence said Zonos is the only player to take the data that exists out there and make sense of it,” MacLean said. “Customers love it — we got the most impressive customer references because this demand is already out there, and they are seeing more revenue and their customers have more loyalty because it just works.”

In fact, it is common for companies to see 25% to 30% year over year increase in sales, Reid added. He went on to say that due to fees associated with shipping, it doesn’t always mean an increase in revenue for companies. There may be a small decrease, but a longer lifetime value with customers.

Going after venture capital at this time was important to Reid, who saw global trade becoming more complex as countries added new tax laws and stopped using other trade regulations. However, it was not just about getting the funding, but finding the right partner that recognizes that this problem won’t be solved in the next five years, but will need to be in it for the long haul, which Reid said he saw in Silversmith.

The new investment provides fuel for Zonos to grow in product development and go-to-market while also expanding its worldwide team into Europe and Asia Pacific. Eighteen months ago, the company had 30 employees, and now there are over 100. It also has more than 1,500 customers around the world and provides them with millions of landed cost quotes every day.

“Right now, we are the leader for APIs in cross-border e-commerce, but we need to also be the technology leader regardless of the industry,” Reid added. “We can’t just accept that we are good enough, we need to be better at doing this. We are looking at expanding into additional markets because it is more than just servicing U.S. companies, but need to be where our customers are.”

Blockchain startup XREX gets $17M to make cross-border trade faster

 

Recommended Stories

  • Europe plans a Chips Act to boost semiconductor sovereignty

    The EU will use legislation to push for greater resilience and sovereignty in regional semiconductor supply chains. Ursula von der Leyen suggested that gaining greater autonomy in chipmaking is now a key component of the EU's overarching digital strategy. "There is no digital without chips," said von der Leyen.

  • Walmart to launch autonomous delivery service with Ford and Argo AI

    Walmart has tapped Argo AI and Ford to launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Austin, Miami and Washington D.C., the companies said Wednesday. The service will allow customers to place online orders for groceries and other items using Walmart's ordering platform. Argo's cloud-based infrastructure will be integrated with Walmart's online platform, routing the orders and scheduling package deliveries to customers homes.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of last year's biggest coronavirus vaccine hopefuls. The U.S. government invested $1.6 billion in the company's development program last summer. And the shares soared 2,700%, well outperforming those of today's vaccine leaders Moderna and Pfizer.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a breakneck pace. This also helps explain why growth stocks have performed so well.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Went On Sale

    Without fail, investors start getting anxious when the stock market hits all-time highs, like it is right now. This isn't necessarily true -- stock valuations should be considered in context on an individual basis -- but nonetheless this anxiety is prevalent. In fact, high-quality businesses like Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are all down sharply over the past few months.

  • 4 Penny Stocks Retail Investors Can't Stop Buying

    Although retail investors have been investing side-by-side with Wall Street investment banks for more than a century, they've truly asserted themselves as a force to be reckoned with this year. When retail investors collectively pile into (or out of) a stock, it tends to move. A penny stock is a company whose shares trade below $5.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Proposed Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Is It Too Late to Buy BioNTech Stock?

    If you're considering an investment in the newly famous coronavirus vaccine developer BioNTech, (NASDAQ: BNTX) you're right to wonder if the window of opportunity is still open. On the other hand, BioNTech's decline is far from guaranteed, and it's being supported by a handful of different trends, not to mention probable future developments. The biggest reason why it might be too late to buy BioNTech stock is that the market may have already fully and accurately accounted for its expected vaccine income over the next few years in its stock price.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau casino operators plummeted as much as a third on Wednesday, losing about $18 billion in value, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • Breakeven Is Near for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

    Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we...

  • Cathie Wood Sells $66 Million of Tesla Shares, Adds Robinhood

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold $66 million of Tesla Inc. shares Tuesday and picked up more Robinhood Markets Inc. as the retail broker’s dismal stock market performance continues.Ark Investment Management LLC funds sold almost 89,000 shares in Tesla and added more than 236,000 of Robinhood, according to the firm’s daily trading update. They’ve added about 390,000 Robinhood shares so far this month.Shares in the online brokerage, which became a household name as cooped-up

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Microsoft raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. The company also announced a new $60 billion stock repurchase program, with no specific expiration date. Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program.

  • Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’ as equities suffer another mid-month stumble

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...