ZOO Digital Group CEO & Executive Director Acquires 1.5% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) CEO & Executive Director, Stuart Green, recently bought UK£50k worth of stock, for UK£0.29 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.5%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ZOO Digital Group

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Gillian Wilmot made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£60k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.38 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.35 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months ZOO Digital Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does ZOO Digital Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that ZOO Digital Group insiders own about UK£4.3m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About ZOO Digital Group Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more ZOO Digital Group stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with ZOO Digital Group (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

