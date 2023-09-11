ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in ZOO Digital Group's (LON:ZOO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ZOO Digital Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$8.1m ÷ (US$64m - US$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, ZOO Digital Group has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.8% generated by the Software industry.

In the above chart we have measured ZOO Digital Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ZOO Digital Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at ZOO Digital Group. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 272%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, ZOO Digital Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 61% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with ZOO Digital Group (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

