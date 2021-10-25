Zoom's automatic closed captioning rolls out to all free users

Zoom’s live transcription feature is now widely available to all free users . Previously it was a feature you had to pay to access, but toward the start of the year, Zoom said it would roll it out to everyone. Now that it's here, free users don’t need to request access from the company if they need the tool for their meetings. If you’re in a call and want to request the host turn on live transcription, you can do so by using the meeting toolbar.

At the moment, the feature only works in English, but support for more languages is on the way. In September, Zoom said it would offer automated closed captioning in a total of 30 languages over the next year. The company is also working on adding live translation for 12 languages over that same time frame.