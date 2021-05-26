U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

Zoom fatigue no more: Rewatch raises $20M to index, transcribe and store enterprise video content

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

We don't hear as much these days about "Zoom fatigue" as we did in the first months after the Covid-19 pandemic kicked off last year, but what's less clear is whether people became more tolerant to the medium, or if they'd found ways of coping with it better, or if they were hopeful that tools for coping would soon be around the corner.

Today, a startup that has come up with a solution to handling all that video is announcing some funding to grow, on the understanding that whatever people are doing with video today, there will be a lot more video to handle in the future, and they will need more than just a good internet connection, microphone and video camera to deal with it.

Rewatch, which has built a set of tools for organizations to create a "system of record" for their internal video archives -- not just a place to "rewatch" all of their older live video calls, but to search and organise information arising from those calls -- has closed a $20 million round of funding.

Along with this, Rewatch from today is opening up its platform from invite-only to general availability.

This latest round is a Series A and is being led by Andreessen Horowitz, with Semil Shah at Haystack and Kent Goldman at Upside Partners, as well as a number of individuals, also participating.

It comes on the heels of Rewatch announcing a $2 million seed round only in January of this year. But it's had some buzz in the intervening months: customers that have started using Rewatch include GitHub (where co-founders Connor Sears and Scott Goldman previously worked together), Brex, Envoy, and The Athletic.

The issue that Rewatch is tackling is the fact that a lot more of our work communications are happening over video. But while video calling has been hailed as a great boost to productivity -- you can work wherever you are now, as long as you have a video connection -- in fact, it's not.

Yes, we are talking to each other a lot, but we are also losing information from those calls because they're not being tracked as well as they could be. And, by spending all of our time talking, many of us are working on other things less, or are confined into more rigid times when we can.

Rewatch has built a system that plugs into Zoom and Google Meet, two of the most-used video tools in the workplace, and automatically imports all of your office's or team's video chats into a system. This lets you browse libraries of video-based conversations or meetings to watch them on-demand, on your time. It also provides transcripts and search tools for finding information in those calls.

You can turn off the automatic imports, or further customize how meetings are filed or accessibility. Sears said that Rewatch can be used for any video created on any platform, for now those require manually importing the videos into the Rewatch system.

Sears also said that over time it will also be adding in ways to automatically turn items from meetings into, say, work tickets to follow them up.

While there are a number of transcription services available on tap these days, as well as any number of cloud-based storage providers where you can keep video archives, what is notable about Rewatch's is that it's identified the pain point of managing and indexing those archives and keeping them in a single place for many to use.

In this way, Rewatch is highlighting and addressing what I think of as the crux of the productivity paradox.

Essentially, it is this: the tech industry has given us a lot of tools to help us work better, but actually, the work required to use those tools can outweigh the utility of the tools themselves.

(And I have to admit, this is one of the reasons why I've grown to dislike Slack. Yes, we all get to communicate on it, and it's great to have something to connect all of us, but it just takes up so much damn time to read through everything and figure out what's useful and what is just watercooler chat.)

"We go to where companies already are, and we automate, pull in video so that you don’t have to think about it," Sears said. "The effort around a lot of this takes a lot of diligence to make sure people are recording and transcribing and distributing and removing. We are making this seamless and effortless."

It sometimes feels like we are on the cusp, technologically, of leaning on tools by way of AI and other innovations that might finally cross that chasm and give us actual productivity out of our productivity apps.

In another example of how this is playing out, Dooly, which raised funding last week, is looking to do the same in the world of sales software (automatically populating various sales software with data from your phone, video and text chats, and other sources).

Similarly, we're starting to see an interesting wave of companies emerge that are looking for better ways to manage and tap into all that video content that we now have swimming around us.

AnyClip, which announced funding yesterday, is also applying better analytics and search to internal company video libraries, but also has its sights on a wider opportunity: organizing any video trove. That points, too, to the bigger opportunity for Rewatch.

For now, though, enterprises and businesses are an opportunity enough.

"As investors we get excited about founders first and foremost, and Connor and Scott immediately impressed us with their experience, clear articulation of the problem, and their vision for how Rewatch could be the end-all solution for video and knowledge management in an organization," noted David Ulevitch, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, in a blog post. "They both worked at GitHub in senior roles from the early days, as a Senior Director of Product Design and a Principal Engineer, respectively, and have first-hand experience scaling a product. Since founding Rewatch in early 2020, they have very quickly built a great product, sold it to large-scale customers, and hired top-tier talent, demonstrating rapid founder and company velocity that is key to building an enduring company."

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low. One of Warren Buffett’s better-known quotes is ‘Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.’ Or in other words, the time to buy is when everyone else is fleeing. Ray Dalio, the investing genius behind Bridgewater Associates, puts a similar thought in different words. ‘Do the opposite of what your instincts are,’ he says, advising investors never to trust their gut. For the retail investors, this means that stock which fallen to rock-bottom prices may be just the ticket. They’re priced low for a reason, and at base, that reason is that investors have jumped ship. The crowd has made a choice; but some analysts on the Street see this as an opportunity. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks that scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) We’ll start in the biotech sector, where Coherus Biosciences develops and manufactures biosimilar drugs. These are biological medicines designed to be similar in function and target to an approved reference medicine for which the patents have expired. Lower-cost biosimilars are seen as a way to expand patient access to the biological medicine market. Coherus currently has one product approved and on the market, and an active pipeline featuring four additional biosimilar drugs. The development programs include treatments in oncology, immunology, and ophthalmology. The approved product, Udenyca, is a biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), which stimulates production of white blood cells and is used to stimulate bone marrow activity in chemotherapy patients. Udenyca was approved by the FDA and the EU in the fall of 2018. It has been commercialized as a lower cost alternative to Neulasta, whose price has tripled since its introduction. Coherus’s pipeline projects include biosimilars for Humira (a treatment for Crohn’s disease), Avastin (a treatment for various eye cancers), and Lucentis (a treatment for macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy). Most of these drugs are in Phase 3 clinical trials; CHS-1420, the Humira biosimilar, is currently in the Biologics License Application (BLA) process, a key milestone before the drug can be marketed commercially. Usually, a pharmaceutical company with a solid product on the market and an active pipeline could expect to see its shares climb – but CHRS shares are down, having lost 39% since peaking in January of this year. In its recent Q1 report, Coherus showed a steep loss in earnings. EPS came in at negative $2.37, a far cry from the 12-cent EPS profit reported in Q4. At the top line, the $83 million in reported revenue was the lowest in two years. The losses were attributed by the company to a one-time $145 million payment to Junshi Biosciences in connection with the toripalimab program. Maxim analyst Jason McCarthy acknowledges that CHRS is in a tight spot, but believes the company can chart a course out. “The [Q1] miss was largely driven by pricing pressure and inventory dynamics reducing sales volume for Udenyca. The company is expecting growth in 2H21, as customers switch back from OnPro to prefilled syringe post pandemic. That said, pricing pressure will likely play a role going forward, with Amgen reducing the price for brand Neulasta below biosimilar,” McCarthy noted. McCarthy goes on to say, about CHRS’ path forward: “Like generics, competition and pricing erosion, were a question of when, not if, for Biosimilars. Coherus has maintained good pricing discipline, but with competition mounting and Amgen cutting its price, pricing pressure is likely to slow growth for Udenyca. In our view, the pipeline remains attractive for the mid-to-long term, particularly with the move into immune-oncology…” The analyst’s outlook supports a Buy rating, and his $22 price target implies a one-year upside potential of 66%. (To watch McCarthy’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street still likes Coherus. The stock has 7 recent reviews – and they all agree on Buying the stock, giving CHRS shares a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $12.95 and its $24.86 average price target implies an upside of 92% in the next 12 months. (See CHRS stock analysis on TipRanks) New Oriental Education (EDU) Let’s shift gears, move over to China. The Asian giant has a huge education sector, a product of both the country’s 1.35 billion people and its cultural imperative to provide a solid education for the kids. The result: a thriving economy of private, for-profit tutorial and educational companies. New Oriental Education lives in this sector; the company offers tutoring for primary and secondary students, college prep courses, assessment test prep courses, and foreign language training. It also provides technological services, including proprietary educational software products. New Oriental reported it's fiscal Q3 results in April, and the results beat expectations. Top line revenue grew 29% year-over-year, to reach US$1.19 billion, while EPS came in at 10 cents – where analysts had expected to see 7 cents per share. The gains were driven by a 42% yoy increase in total student enrollment in academic tutoring and test prep courses. The company also expanded its reach into China’s schools, and continued to open stand-alone learning centers. Despite all of this, and despite today's 20% jump, shares in New Oriental Education are still down over 40% year-to-date following a clampdown by governmental regulators. Modern China has never shirked the bureaucracy, and the current regime has begun cracking down on the for-profit education industry. The immediate result was a lower share price – but possibly a longer term opportunity, according to Nomura analyst Jessie Xu. “With policy overhang on the whole industry, we believe EDU should be the most resilient among peers. We expect the market to appreciate its leading presence, conservative marketing strategy, strong capital strength, and minimal exposure to pre-school education," Xu noted. The analyst added, "Although EDU is not immune from the potential industry risks in the short term, we believe any restraints on licence [sic] and advanced tuition fee management will devastate a certain amount of smaller players, and eventually benefit EDU as an industry leader in the mid-term, assuming no material change on the demand side.” In Xu’s view, this is a stock to Buy, and her US$19 price target implies 73% growth in the coming year. (To watch Xu’s track record, click here) Xu is not the only analyst upbeat on this stock. Her colleagues on the Street give EDU 5 Buy reviews, holding up a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $10.96, and the $18.34 average price target implies it has 67% upside for the next 12 months. (See EDU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.