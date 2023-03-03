Zoom fires its president, a former Google employee, after only 10 months

An SEC filing showed details of the Zoom president's salary. Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Zoom has fired its president, Greg Tomb, just 10 months after he joined.

The company said in a SEC filing that Tomb's "termination without cause" was effective Friday.

Before his stint at Zoom, Tomb worked as Google's vice president of sales.

Zoom has sacked its president, Greg Tomb, a former Google employee who only began working at the company around 10 months ago.

Zoom said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Tomb's termination was effective as of Friday. He will receive severance benefits in line with his employment arrangements, which are payable upon a "termination without cause," per the SEC filing.

The filing was signed off by Aparna Bawa, Zoom's chief operating officer.

Zoom said in a SEC filing in June, when Tomb joined, that he would receive an annual base salary of $400,000, with a yearly bonus target of 8%. His employment also included a $45 million stock grant, which would vest over four years, per the filing.

Insider was unable to reach Tomb for comment because no contact details were immediately available.

It was unclear who would take over Tomb's position as president of Zoom. A spokesperson from Zoom told Insider the company won't find a replacement for Tomb and declined to comment further.

Tomb's LinkedIn profile shows he joined Zoom as president in June 2022. Before this, he worked at Google for more than a year as the vice president of sales for Google Workspace, Security and Geo Enterprise.

He was also previously a president at software firm SAP and computer programming provider Vivido Labs, per LinkedIn. Tomb is a member of the board of Pure Storage, a tech company, his LinkedIn profile said.

Tomb's termination comes after Zoom announced in early February it was laying off about 1,300 employees — 15% of its workforce. CEO Eric Yuan said he was accountable for mistakes and the actions he was taking as a result. He said he would take a pay cut of 98%, meaning his salary would be $10,000 this year.

Read the original article on Business Insider