U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,075.45
    +1.51 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,401.92
    -28.32 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,695.50
    -2.88 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.65
    -28.51 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.27
    -1.06 (-1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.90
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6390
    -0.0170 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0068 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6800
    -0.0860 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,538.11
    -1,568.54 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.95
    -45.83 (-3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.32
    +61.77 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Facebook adds Zoom video calls to Portal for TVs

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

It's now that much easier to hold a video call on a giant screen. Facebook has added support for Zoom and GoToMeeting calls on Portal TV, bringing the feature to the company's TV add-on months after it reached regular Portal devices. Both services will have a familiar experience if you've used them on other platforms, although Portal's subject tracking and voice enhancement will help if you need to move around or chat in a reverberation-filled living room.

It's a catch-up feature, although we'd add that Portal TV users got Netflix support that isn't an option on Facebook's smaller dedicated screens. And it's safe to say this could be very useful. While a possible end to the pandemic is in sight, many people are still stuck learning or working at home — this could help you chat with colleagues from the comfort of your couch, not to mention free up resources on your overworked laptop.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Music for iOS and Android has a simplified Car Mode

    It has streamlined controls and custom presets for playlists, stations and albums.

  • Tesla takes to Chinese social media to ease local spying fears

    Tesla is using its Chinese social media page to assuage local spying fears after its cars were banned from the country's military facilities and select state-owned companies.

  • European privacy group claims Android's ad-tracking code is illegal

    A privacy campaigner has filed a complaint in France claiming that Google's Android Advertising Identifier violates EU law.

  • Samsung’s new Galaxy A phone lineup includes its cheapest 5G model yet

    Between the Galaxy S21 series and the foldables it plans to release later this year, Samsung is pretty much set with premium smartphones. For anyone who doesn’t want to drop flagship levels of cash, though, Samsung just pulled back the curtain on a bevy of new affordable models for the US, including the company’s cheapest 5G smartphone yet.

  • Chevrolet will build an electric Silverado with 400 miles of range

    General Motors President Mark Reuss has announced the electric Silverado pickup.

  • ‘Without Remorse’: Stefano Sollima Talks Modernizing Tom Clancy’s Thriller

    Stefano Sollima, the Italian director of “Without Remorse,” starring Michael B. Jordan as Navy SEAL John Kelly, says he likes to “tell stories that are about real humans; not superheroes.” Sollima’s latest film, an adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel, finds the “Black Panther” star pursuing justice and unleashing hell in a high-octane spectacle that […]

  • The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • 30 DIY Wedding Ideas Perfect for a Small, Intimate Backyard Ceremony

    If that's the case for you too, you might be on the lookout for some amazing small backyard wedding ideas to make your outdoor nuptials unforgettable. Whether you've been dreaming of a rustic backyard wedding for ages or the current situation made you refocus, you'll love these beautiful, inspiring ideas to keep things fresh. After all who doesn't love a little backyard wedding?

  • BioWare details the gameplay changes coming to 'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition'

    BioWare says combat in the original Mass Effect should feel snappier. Driving in the Mako is also smoother.

  • Feds allege actor's $690 million Ponzi scheme lied about selling movies to Netflix

    A small-time actor has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions from investors by claiming he could sell film rights to Netflix and HBO.

  • Sorry, judges, encrypted chat is not like a private thought

    A judge recently claimed that encrypted messages are similar to private thoughts. We, and the FBI, bed to differ.

  • Gold Rises to Highest in More Than a Week as Dollar Slips

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest in more than a week as gains in bond yields and the dollar abated.Sliding Treasury yields increase the allure of bullion, which doesn’t earn interest, while a weaker dollar makes gold more appealing to investors holding other currencies. The ebb for yields and the greenback is taking place even as positive economic data shows rapid growth for U.S. businesses and jobs.That’s “good news for gold,” according to Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch.Gold has been under pressure this year because of increasing optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery in the U.S., which buoyed bond yields and the dollar. Investors fled bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, a major pillar in gold’s ascent to an all-time high last year, with holdings in ETFs dropping to the lowest since May.Now, bullion could have new tailwinds ahead. If concerns emerge that the U.S. economy might overheat as a result of massive fiscal stimulus, “gold would be the big winner,” Fritsch said. Gold is in a “bottoming-out phase” with support at a low of $1,680 an ounce and an upper bound of $1,760, he said.Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,742.82 by 1:52 p.m. in New York, after touching the highest since March 25. Futures for June delivery on the Comex added 0.8% to settle at $1,743. Spot silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell, paring an earlier gain.Gold could extend gains if it breaks above $1,750, said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. Traders were also assessing comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflation, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CEO Mary Barra bets GM can grow beyond cars and trucks

    Pam Fletcher wants to change the way General Motors Co makes money. The veteran GM engineer's Global Innovation team is looking for new enterprises to expand the automaker's sources of revenue well beyond vehicle sales and is incubating ventures from commercial delivery services to vehicle insurance, to address future markets worth an estimated $1.3 trillion. On a recent video chat, Fletcher counted silently before answering how many ventures her team is shepherding.

  • A New York Stock Market Gets a Brexit Bounce From Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- The purveyors of U.S. penny stocks now have a booming business in blue chips -- European blue chips.While Brexit drove most London equities trading to platforms in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris, some has migrated to New York’s OTC Markets Group, known primarily for owning the “pink sheets” where thousands of speculative U.S. stocks are bought and sold.Average daily trading in European Union companies on the platform increased 27% in January and 25% in February compared to December, according to OTC Markets. The jump has accompanied rising volumes from the frenzy in retail trading during the pandemic.“We’ve been the unexpected beneficiary” of Brexit, says Jason Paltrowitz, director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. “We’re getting a look where we might not have gotten it before.”The increase in trading volumes in New York is another sign that Brexit is driving some business away from Europe entirely. New York-based derivatives trading venues have gained following Brexit from the EU’s decision to bar its banks from trading certain contracts on London platforms.Even before Brexit, the OTC Markets platform was used to trade shares in foreign companies, such as Siemens AG, BNP Paribas SA and EssilorLuxottica SA. They can have their shares “cross traded” on the platform without going through the rigorous process of going public in the U.S. and meeting the Securities and Exchange Commisssion’s disclosure requirements.OTC Markets is trying to entice more foreign companies, arguing that it’s an easier way for foreign firms to attract U.S. investors who can trade the shares during U.S. hours and in U.S. dollars.“We’re taking that data and absolutely using it as a springboard to increase our outreach to companies both in the U.K. and more broadly in western Europe,” Paltrowitz said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan's regulators to check high-risk trades after Archegos -Nikkei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese regulators will heighten scrutiny on high-risk trades by domestic financial institutions in the wake of the Archegos fallout, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday. Top investment bank and brokerage, Nomura Holdings, was one of the highest-profile casualties while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) warned of a loss of around $270 million. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will scrutinise how financial institutions that incurred losses had been managing transaction risks, the Nikkei said.

  • Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos

    Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it will take a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) hit from dealings with Archegos Capital Management, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. The scandal-hit bank now expects to post a loss for the first quarter of around 900 million Swiss francs. Switzerland's No. 2 bank, which has dumped over $2 billion worth of stock to end exposure to the New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, said Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin were stepping down following the losses.

  • Deliveroo Climbs as Retail Investors Start Trading Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc, which collapsed in its London debut last week after a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) initial public offering, gained as much as 4.2% on Wednesday as retail investors began to trade the company’s shares.The stock traded 2.6% higher at 287.25 pence as of 11:11 a.m. in the U.K., which is well below the IPO price of 390 pence a share.Although the food-delivery startup listed publicly on the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, trading remained conditional, meaning only institutional investors were allowed to buy and sell the stock. Until now, retail shareholders had been forced to sit on the sidelines as shares slumped 28% since Deliveroo’s March 31 debut.The IPO was beset by public criticism from some of the U.K.’s biggest institutional funds, because of governance issues related to its dual-class share structure as well as concerns about Deliveroo’s gig-economy business model. Hundreds of the company’s riders are expected to protest across the U.K. on Wednesday to lobby for better working conditions.Retail investors “finally have a ‘get out of jail’ card, but it seems for now that many have kept it in their back pocket, waiting it out for prices to stabilize,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, said in a note.Deliveroo partnered with PrimaryBid Ltd., a platform that connects share sales to private investors, for its 50 million-pound community offering, which was open to customers on its food-delivery app. That portion of the share sale was taken up by about 70,000 people.Top executives at trading platforms AJ Bell Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown and Interactive Investor Ltd. have been urging U.K. companies to open up their IPOs to retail buyers, who have largely been left out. Deliveroo was one of the first large issuers in London make room in its initial share sale for mom and pop investors.“It is clear that IPOs should offer a much more level playing field from day one for all classes of investors,” rather than leaving individual buyers locked out, Streeter said.(Updates share-move, adds analyst comments in the fifth and eighth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • BP hits $35 billion net debt target well ahead of schedule

    (Reuters) -Energy group BP said on Tuesday it expects to have hit its $35 billion net debt target in the first quarter of this year, sooner than expected and paving the way for it to deliver on its promise of buying back shares. "This is a result of earlier than anticipated delivery of disposal proceeds combined with very strong business performance during the first quarter," Chief Executive Bernard Looney said in a statement. Shares in the London-based company, which had previously expected to reach the net debt target in around the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022, rose as much as 3% to 299 pence in early trade on news it would reach the target sooner.

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But so far, it's just talk.