U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,164.10
    -21.37 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,039.59
    -161.08 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,932.69
    -119.65 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.48
    -12.19 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.34
    +0.21 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    -0.21 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2021
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    +0.0350 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3947
    +0.0107 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1900
    -0.5930 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,255.12
    +1,254.00 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,267.63
    -31.32 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.20
    -6.33 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,685.37
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

Zoom launches $100M Zoom Apps investment fund

Ron Miller
·2 min read

When Zoom launched Zoom Apps and the Marketplace as a place to sell them last year, it was a big signal that the company wanted to be more than just a popular video conferencing application. It wanted to be a platform, which developers could use to build applications on top of Zoom.

Today the company announced a $100 million investment fund to encourage the most promising startups using the Zoom toolset to launch a business by giving them funding, while using that as a springboard to encourage other developers to take advantage of the tooling on the platform.

"We’re looking for companies with a viable product and early market traction, and a commitment to developing on and investing in the Zoom ecosystem," Zoom's Colin Born wrote in a blog post announcing the new program.

The company's corporate development team with heavy involvement from the Zoom executive team will be in charge of selecting and managing the portfolio companies. The company plans to invest between $250,000 and $2.5 million in each startup in the portfolio.

"A big part of this is helping facilitate those early companies and giving them the access to resources and connections within Zoom, so that they can grow and succeed," Zoom CTO Brendan Ittelson told me.

Zoom introduces new SDK to help developers tap into video services

While the company wants to invest successfully, a big part of this is using the fund to encourage developers to take advantage of the platform offerings from Zoom. "We feel we'll help [these startups] build these valuable and engaging experiences and by having that and by investing, we're helping bring solutions and further expand the ecosystem and our customers should benefit from that," he said.

Zoom has a number of developer tools that budding entrepreneurs can use to build applications that take advantage of Zoom functionality. In March the company introduced an SDK (software development kit) designed to help programmers embed Zoom functionality inside other applications.

The company also provides tools for embedding an application inside of Zoom, such as one designed for a specific purpose like education or healthcare, and it has created a centralized place to learn about all of them at developer.zoom.us.

Zoom is not alone in investing in companies building applications on its platform. Firms like Sequoia, Maven Ventures and Emergence Capital have already started investing in startups building companies on top of Zoom including Mmhmm, Docket and ClassEdu.

The fund gives startup founders one more option to get some funding to get their idea off the ground. Ittelson says all of the investments will be seed level investments for starters and they will be providing developer and business resources to help the young startups build and distribute their products.

While he says that the company will be on the lookout for promising startups to bring into the portfolio, interested entrepreneurs can apply directly at zoom.com/fund.

Will Zoom Apps be the next hot startup platform?

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Zilch raises $80M at a $500M+ valuation for its direct-to-consumer buy now, pay later service

    The buy now, pay later model, popularized by companies like Klarn and Affirm has been one of the big e-commerce winners in the last year, giving consumers who might be stretched financially another option to pay for things when they buy them online. While that has prompted the UK financial authority to re-examine how it regulates the space, an enterprise taking a slightly different approach is announcing some funding as it prepares to expand to the US. Zilch, a London startup that has built an "over the top" buy now, pay later (BNPL) business out of cutting deals directly with consumers -- bypassing the need for integrating anything new into an e-commerce site's check-out process, as many of the leading providers have done -- has raised $80 million, an all-equity Series B that values the company at over $500 million.

  • Clubhouse closes an undisclosed $4Bn valuation Series C round, as tech giants' clones circle

    Buzzy ‘social audio’ app Clubhouse has raised a Series C funding round, reportedly valuing the company at $4 billion. Clubhouse said the new round of financing was led by Andrew Chen of Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from DST Global, Tiger Global and Elad Gil. This round means Clubhouse has tripled the valuation it attained in January when Andreessen Horowitz led its Series B funding round.

  • Andela begins global expansion in 37 countries months after going remote across Africa

    Today, it is doubling down on this effort by announcing the global expansion of its engineering talent. Over the past six months, the company has seen a 750% increase in applicants outside Africa. More than 30% of Andela's inbound engineer applications also came from outside the continent in March alone.

  • The Harsh Reality of Planning for Clients with Parkinson’s

    The degenerative neurological disease presents challenges for advisors since it affects people differently and often leads to early retirement.

  • An interview with Andrew Yang

    A lawyer and veteran of the startup world (but don't call him a VC), Andrew Yang rose to national prominence during his 2020 campaign for president. A hard-fought battle in a crowded field, Yang made a name for himself as an outsider candidate, heavily favoring a technocratic approach to policy that reflected his entrepreneurial background. In particular, his “Freedom Dividend” proposal helped reintroduce concepts of universal basic income (UBI) back into mainstream American discourse.

  • Zoom Video Launches $100 Million Venture Fund to Expand Ways to Use Its Platform

    Zoom's venture fund will invest in companies that build applications and hardware based on the company’s software platform.

  • General Motors leads $139 million investment into lithium-metal battery developer, SES

    General Motors is joining the list of big automakers picking their horses in the race to develop better batteries for electric vehicles with its lead of a $139 million investment into the lithium-metal battery developer, SES. Volkswagen has QuantumScape; Ford has invested in SolidPower (along with Hyundai and BMW); and now with SES' big backing from General Motors most of the big American and European automakers have placed their bets. "We are beyond R&D development," said SES chief executive Hu Qichao in an interview with TechCrunch.

  • Fitbit trackers and smartwatches are at all-time low prices

    You can now pickup Fitbit's Sense smartwatch for $249, the cheapest price we've seen yet.

  • Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Blink Mini camera bundle is $75 for today only

    Amazon is offering its Kindle Fire HD 8 tablet and Blink Mini security camera bundle for $75 as part of a limited time deal.

  • Facebook now lets you transfer posts to Google Docs and Wordpress

    Facebook's data tool now lets you transfer notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and Wordpress.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stable Greenback Caps Aussie, Kiwi

    The Business NZ PMI came in at 63.6, up 9.4 points from February, and the highest monthly result since the survey began in 2002.

  • Bank of England to consider digital money plan

    The Bank and the Treasury set up a taskforce to examine how a central bank digital currency would work.

  • GameStop Is Popping, Coinbase Is Dropping, and the Stock Market Is Following Bitcoin Lower

    Stocks were down Monday morning even after encouraging comments on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • Harley's renewed focus on touring bikes drives upbeat forecast

    In February, the motorcycle maker unveiled a new turnaround plan that targets low double-digit earnings growth through 2025. The company said its retail sales, a measure of demand at its dealerships, surged 30% to 32,800 motorcycles in North America in its first quarter. Retail sales in Europe, Harley's second biggest market outside the United States, slumped 36% to 4,900 motorcycles, due to the company's decision to stop selling its smaller and less profitable Street or Sportster motorcycles and shipping delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.

  • Bitcoin Is Back Up After a Wild Weekend Ride

    The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies was climbing on Monday, after a rough weekend that resulted in the biggest drop since February.

  • New Lithium Giant Emerges to Feed Surging Battery Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- A planned $3.1 billion merger of two Australian miners is set to create one of the world’s biggest producers of lithium products key to meeting fast-growing global demand for electric vehicle batteries.The deal between Orocobre Ltd. and Galaxy Resources Ltd. is the biggest mining sector deal of the year so far, according to Bloomberg data, with shares of both companies closing at the highest in three years in Sydney. The merger would create the world’s fifth-biggest producer of lithium chemicals, the refined form of the raw materials that are used to make electric vehicle batteries.Miners to battery makers have rushed to secure lithium supply amid expectations the EV frenzy will create a structural deficit as soon as this year, and prices are already roaring back after a three-year slump. Battery demand is expected to surge tenfold by 2030, according to BloombergNEF, as the global clean-energy transition accelerates.The new company “is going to be a globally relevant player in terms of lithium chemical production,” said Reg Spencer, head of mining research at Canaccord Genuity Australia Ltd. He said that it could grow to be number three producer by 2025 if all growth projects go ahead.The A$4 billion deal values Galaxy at about A$3.53 a share, a 2.2% discount to Friday’s close, and has the backing of both company boards. Orocobre’s Chief Executive Officer Martin Perez de Solay will head the new group.Orocobre will offer 0.569 of its shares for every Galaxy share and will own 54.2% of the merged company, with Galaxy holding 45.8%. Orocobre was advised on the deal by UBS AG, while Galaxy’s adviser was Standard Chartered Plc. The deal is targeted for completion in mid August 2021.Diverse AssetsThe merged group, which has yet to be formally named, will have its headquarters in Buenos Aires, but its primary share listing will remain in Australia.The deal gives the companies a geographically diversified set of assets. Orocobre sells lithium carbonate from its Olaroz operation in Argentina, while Galaxy has a mine in Australia and growth projects in Canada and South America.Lithium raw materials are most commonly extracted at brine operations which pump liquid from underground reservoirs into vast evaporation ponds, or in traditional hard rock mines. China is the biggest player in electric vehicle batteries, with the majority of the world’s production capacity, and has a stranglehold over processing of the required commodities.The growth profile of the combined group’s existing assets put it on track to grab a 10% share of the lithium market over the next five to seven years, Perez de Solay said in an interview, backed by “a strong balance sheet that will enable us not only to deliver those projects but to continue to grow.” Top global lithium producers currently include Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA and Albemarle Corp.Argentina RiskCanaccord’s Spencer said there were risks in having the largest part of an operation in Argentina, given its history of geo-political and financial volatility, although Orocobre’s local management team had so far proven adept at navigating those risks.“From Galaxy’s perspective, we were looking for a partner which had deep in-country Argentinian experience and we’ve got that in Orocobre,” said Simon Hay, Galaxy’s CEO, who will take on the role of president of international business in the new organization. The merger will help to de-risk Galaxy’s Sal de Vida growth project in the South American country, he said.(Updates to add lithium chemicals and processing information in second, ninth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lawsuits against Robinhood in the GameStop saga are getting their day in court — but there’s one big snag

    When Robinhood suddenly set buying restrictions at the height of the GameStop trading frenzy in the early months of 2021, users reacted with fury. April19 is the initial court date following a judicial panel’s decision to bunch together nearly 40 lawsuits — and possibly more — in front of one Miami federal judge who will handle the “multi-district litigation.”

  • Want a new job? As fewer workers respond to ads in the COVID era, more firms are turning to aggressive hiring tactics

    More employers are actively recruiting job candidates, even for low- and middle-level white collar jobs as fewer answer ads during COVID crisis.

  • What if Biden doesn't cancel your student loan debt? There's an alternative

    There's speculation about forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person, but no real plan yet.