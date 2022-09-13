U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.33 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.83 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.52 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.65
    +0.34 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.00
    -5.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    -0.21 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0153 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1487
    -0.0194 (-1.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9110
    +2.1110 (+1.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,233.59
    -2,113.88 (-9.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.53 (+0.25%)
     

Zoom is okay, but location is important as ever, argues Madrona's Matt McIllwain

Connie Loizos
·5 min read

In downtown Seattle, offices are only 42% as full as they were before the pandemic, according to data cited late last month by the Seattle Times. It's a problem, suggests Matt McIlwain, who has been a managing director at the early-stage venture firm Madrona Venture Group in Seattle for 22 of its 27 years. "Nobody has figured out hybrid work yet, which means all the startups and all the VCs are trying to figure it out, too," he says.

What McIllwain does know is that "in-person human interaction is essential to trust-based relationships." That's partly why Madrona's partners have themselves been meeting in the office every Monday and Thursday for nearly a year. It's why 80% of the firm's investments are funneled into startups in the Pacific Northwest, where Madrona's team can visit with founders face to face. It's also why, for the first time in its history, Madrona opened an office this past summer in Palo Alto, where others of its deals are getting done. (To lead that new office, Madrona brought aboard veteran VC Karan Mehandru, who has family in both regions and who co-invested in numerous deals with Madrona previously.)

We talked more with McIllwain yesterday about the importance of being present among other things. It seemed a good time given that Madrona has just closed on $690 million in capital commitments across two new funds -- a record amount for the firm despite shaky market conditions. As we learned, a 2020 investment in the data storage company Snowflake ahead of its IPO later that same year surely helped, along with other exits. More from our chat follows, edited for length.

TC: This is a step up from your last sets of funds, totaling $500 million and $350 million, respectively. How is this new capital being broken out across the two funds, and what are Madrona's total assets under management at this point?

MI: We now have $3 billion in assets under management. We raised $430 million for our early-stage fund and $260 million for our newest acceleration fund. We were delighted to have 100% of our longstanding investors come back to this fund, including well-known university endowments and foundations and family offices that you might guess [at] given [they are based in] Seattle.

Any foreign funding sources like sovereign wealth funds? I keep wondering how institutional investors in the U.S. have capital allocation to spare right now, with their public market portfolios so far down.

Performance matters, and if you're a long-term investor and you're getting significant returns and you believe a team can navigate up and down cycles, [you commit]. But there is truth to this so-called denominator effect. [I think limited partners are] prioritizing their long-term relationships and not looking for a bunch of new relationships at this time. We do always like to add a couple of new LPs with each fund and we were able to do this, but no, none were foreign or sovereign wealth funds.

While you've raised a record amount, tech startups in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest are raising less, according to GeekWire. It estimates local startups garnered 20% less in the first half of this year compared with 2021.

When you have such a record year as 2021, you'll likely have some kind of correction. Last year, VCs invested more than $300 billion, I think, up from $150 billion in the prior few years, meaning you'd have to see a decline of 50% just to get back to that point. So down 20% suggests more resilience [despite] that there has been so much adjustment in aggregate valuations.

I also think entrepreneurs are raising smaller rounds. Some are saying, 'Okay, let's be more disciplined about [fundraising] and the milestones I accomplish.'

Do they really have a choice?

Some of it is capital market driven. Some VCs say the industry did get ahead of itself [last year]. Because people were raising bigger rounds, you were putting more capital in hoping other elements would be de-risked, but the reality is [the opposite happened in some cases].

Your acceleration fund is not a typical opportunity fund. You aren't using it to invest in portfolio companies but rather companies you haven't funded yet.

Yes, it's focused on companies that have found product-market fit, generally Series B or C stage [across the country].

Snowflake was among these. Its shares traded so high after it went public in the fall of 2020 and zoomed higher still, but they've really bumped around since. Did you sell your stake? Do you have a philosophy about how long to hang on to shares before you distribute these to your investors?

A partner who isn't the lead on the board of a company and some of our team do an analysis. We try to say, 'Let's look at this objectively.' We do take our time, so we aren't [exiting] early but we're not holding on forever, either. As the market was in a very generous mood last year, we had thresholds and Snowflake was [trading at such heights] that we distributed 75% of our stake at nicely north of $300 a share. We're big believers in the company and we'll take a thoughtful approach with the rest.

Madrona invests across a lot of areas: DevOps, intelligent applications, fintech, web3, the intersection of life and data sciences. Are the partners at Madrona specialists or generalists? How should founders think about approaching the firm?

Madrona is generally generalists. Our long-term strategic focus has been really early stage, seed and Series A-stage Pacific Northwest companies as we do think VC is local business and that founders need people who are ready to roll up their sleeves with them to build companies.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stocks Dive On Call For Biggest Fed Rate Hike In 40 Years; Apple, Tesla Tumble

    The stock market sold off Tuesday as a hot inflation report spurred calls for the biggest Fed rate hike since the early 1980s. Apple, Tesla, Nvidia skidded.

  • The stock market’s worst day since June 2020 shows ‘the Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

    Chris Zaccarelli of Independent Advisor Alliance knows what Tuesday's inflation print means for the Fed: “Not only are they going to end up causing a recession, but it is going to be a bad one."

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) released weak August delivery numbers on a day when investors were already worried about the state of the economy. As a result, Boeing shares are falling more than the market averages, down more than 5% in midday trading. Boeing came into 2022 hoping to bounce back after a number of difficult years for the aerospace giant.

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rose on a Down Day

    Today, MarketWatch columnist James Rogers summarized how analysts following Rivian think the international expansion is a winning proposition for the company. Rogers pointed out that widely followed Wedbush analyst Dan Ives shared his thoughts on Rivian's new deal yesterday. Ives wrote, "We view this as a smart strategic move by Rivian to penetrate Europe while ramping production of the EDV [Electric Delivery Vehicle] platform to meet its long-term growth and profitability targets."

  • Nasdaq and S&P have worst day since June, Dow wipes out gains from last four sessions

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre looks at how markets closed on Tuesday, with a major sell-off bringing stocks down.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 5 LNG stock picks for the “long haul”. If you want to skip reading about why the LNG market is becoming a lucrative investment opportunity right now, you can go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 2 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”. Europe’s Energy […]

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Materials, and Micron Technology Fell Today

    Shares of semiconductor favorites Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) plunged Tuesday following the August consumer price index (CPI) release, down 7.6%, 5%, and 6%, respectively, as of 1:11 p.m. ET. The synchronous decline wasn't hard to figure out -- this morning's CPI report came in higher than expected. Since so much this year has been about inflation, and the Federal Reserve's response to that inflation, it's no surprise to see these tech stocks down big today.

  • Insider Buying at Intel, National Western Life Could Indicate Value

    The companies' CEOs are buying the stock at multiyear lows

  • Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock sank 4.2% within minutes of the market's opening Tuesday, reversing its gains from the previous day as the markets digested the latest inflation data and tried to make sense of what it could mean for the economy and automotive companies that are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 plunged today after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 0.1% versus July, despite a fall in gasoline prices. Also, although inflation dropped year over year in August, it still remains sky-high at 8.3%, significantly overshooting the Federal Reserve's annual target inflation of 2%.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Trevor Milton founded buzzy EV company Nikola and positioned himself as the next Elon Musk—then his $34 billion house of cards came crashing down

    Brought down by Hindenburg Research, Milton is widely seen as the biggest con man the markets have seen since Elizabeth Holmes's Theranos.

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • IBM, CVS and 10 Other Stocks That Are Too Cheap Now

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood calls Fed hikes a mistake and preps for deflation

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest cautioned that the Federal Reserve is making a mistake with its widely-expected interest rate hikes to bring down high inflation and said she is more concerned about deflation. The benchmark S&P 500 fell more than 2% and Treasury yields surged Tuesday after data showed consumer prices did not ease as anticipated in August and price pressures appeared to broaden. Markets are now anticipating a 100% probability the Fed raises benchmark interest rates at least 75 basis points at its meeting that concludes Sept. 21.