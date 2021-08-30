U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

Zoom to report fiscal Q2 2022 earnings, as analysts focus on slowing growth

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·2 min read
Zoom (ZM) is set to report its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings after the bell on Monday, and investors and analysts will focus on the video conferencing company’s growth projections as more employees re-enter the physical workplace.

Here’s what Wall Street expects from Zoom in the quarter, as compiled by Bloomberg, compared with how it performed in Q2 2021.

  • Revenue: $990 million expected versus $663 million in Q2 2021.

  • Earnings per share: $1.16 expected versus $0.92 in Q2 2021.

Zoom has been the epitome of coronavirus growth stocks. The company’s video communication software served as a lifeline for students learning remotely and businesses trying to stay in touch with customers and employees amid a global pandemic. It also provided everyday people around the world with the means to see family and friends, earning it the distinction of Yahoo Finance’s Company of the Year in 2020.

User growth exploded for Zoom throughout the pandemic, with the number of customers with 10 or more employees skyrocketing 458% from 66,300 in fiscal Q2 2020 to 370,200 during the company’s fiscal Q2 2021. Customers paying more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months shot up 112% from 466 in fiscal Q2 2020 to 988 in fiscal Q2 2021.

But the company is entering a time of tough comparisons to its performance last year when so many businesses were looking for ways to quickly build out their video chat capabilities.

For Q2 2022, analysts expect to see customers with more than 10 employees increase by 37% to 509,315. Still, the number of customers paying more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months, meanwhile, is expected to grow by 123% in the quarter. That said, analysts predict a uniform slowdown in growth in Q3 2022.

To offset that, Zoom has invested heavily in building out its communications offerings. In July, the company purchased Five9, a cloud customer contact center that will allow Zoom to provide video customer service capabilities to its customers and clients. The company also recently announced Zoom app integrations that allow you to access third-party apps from within Zoom including Dropbox Spaces, Dot Collector, SurveyMonkey Enterprise, and Wellness That Works by WW.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

