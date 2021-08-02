U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.82
    +15.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,039.95
    +104.48 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,743.99
    +71.31 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.49
    +15.24 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.92
    -2.03 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.54
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1870
    -0.0520 (-4.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3901
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2420
    -0.3730 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,623.52
    -1,691.86 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.91
    +8.01 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,084.56
    +52.26 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Zoom reaches $85M settlement in 'Zoombombing' lawsuit

Carly Page
·1 min read

Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the video conferencing giant of violating users' privacy by sharing their data with third parties without permission and enabling "Zoombombing" incidents.

Zoombombing, a term coined by TechCrunch last year as its usage exploded because of the pandemic, describes unapproved attendees entering and disrupting Zoom calls by sharing offensive imagery, using backgrounds to spread hateful messages, or spouting slurs and profanities.

The lawsuit, filed in March 2020 in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, also accused the firm of sharing personal user data with third parties, including Facebook, Google and LinkedIn.

In addition to agreeing to an $85 million settlement, which could see customers receive a refund of either 15% of their subscription of $25 if the lawsuit achieves class-action status, Zoom has said it will take additional steps to prevent intruders from gatecrashing meetings. This will include alerting users when meeting hosts or other participants use third-party apps in meetings and offering specialized training to employees on privacy and data handling.

"The privacy and security of our users are top priorities for Zoom, and we take seriously the trust our users place in us," Zoom said in a statement. “We are proud of the advancements we have made to our platform, and look forward to continuing to innovate with privacy and security at the forefront.”

The settlement requires approval from US District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, to be finalized.

Beware of ‘ZoomBombing’: screensharing filth to video calls

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom agrees to $85 million settlement in privacy lawsuit

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. has agreed to pay $85 million and improve its security practices as part of a preliminary settlement to a two-pronged lawsuit filed against it over privacy violations and so-called "Zoombombing."

  • Yaydoo secures $20M, aims to simplify B2B collections, payments

    It’s no secret that the technology for easy business-to-business payments has not yet caught up to its peer-to-peer counterparts, but Yaydoo thinks it has the answer. The Mexico City-based B2B software and payments company provides three products, VendorPlace, P-Card and PorCobrar, for managing cash flow, optimizing access to smart liquidity, and connecting small, midsize and large businesses to an ecosystem of digital tools. Sergio Almaguer, Guillermo Treviño and Roberto Flores founded Yaydoo — the name combines “yay” and “do” to show the happiness of doing something — in 2017.

  • The Latest: Hong Kong updates travel rules to fight virus

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says authorities would reclassify countries into high, medium and low-risk, and update quarantine requirements to favor vaccinated travelers as it seeks to prevent imported coronavirus infections from leaking into the community. Under the new measures announced Monday, only vaccinated Hong Kong residents will be able to return to Hong Kong from countries deemed high-risk. For medium-risk countries, only Hong Kong residents and vaccinated non-residents can return to the city.

  • Zoom Reaches $85M Settlement In Lawsuit Over User Privacy

    Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated users' privacy rights, Reuters reports. According to the lawsuit, Zoom was sharing personal data with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Linkedin, and letting hackers disrupt Zoom meetings in a practice called "Zoombombing." In Zoombombing, outsiders hijack Zoom meetings, display pornography, use racist language, or post other disturbing content. Ac

  • Zoom will pay $85 million to settle lawsuit over privacy and 'zoombombing'

    Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit over both privacy and 'zoombombing.'

  • ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer: Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson’s CGI Smackdown

    Andy Serkis steps into the director's chair for the sequel to the 2018 box office hit.

  • Garuda Indonesia says agrees with lessor early return of 9 Boeing jets

    Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia will return nine leased Boeing 737 800NG aircraft ahead of schedule, as part of an agreement to end a bankruptcy lawsuit, the company's chief executive Irfan Setiaputra told Reuters on Monday. Garuda and its lessor, Aercap Ireland Limited, signed a global side letter agreement on July 28 to stop legal proceeding, following Aercap's bankruptcy lawsuit in June at the New South Wales Supreme Court, Garuda said separately in a stock exchange filing. The nine aircraft are the total number of jets leased from Aercap, Irfan said in a text message, adding that details of the return were still being discussed with the lessor.

  • Tale of Fake Hewlett-Packard Gear Spurs Arrest in China, Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- When three Chinese nationals were jailed in Beijing almost a decade ago and accused of selling fake Hewlett-Packard Co. networking gear, it looked like an example of U.S. companies getting what they’d long demanded: aggressive protection of intellectual property in the world’s most populous nation.A drawn-out court case heading to trial in Massachusetts paints a much muddier picture. The three, exonerated in China, accuse the former Silicon Valley icon of setting them up. They arg

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • Crude Sinks as the Delta Variant Threatens Global Oil Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid by the most in a week as the fast-spreading delta variant poses a threat to demand and as data out of China signaled a slowdown.Futures in New York declined as much as 2% on Monday. The virus is clouding the outlook for consumption as China faces a fresh outbreak, Thailand expands its quasi-lockdown measures and infections in Sydney matched a record. Meanwhile, data indicated China’s economic activity eased in July and U.S. manufacturing data also showed some weakness.Chi

  • Companies Pay New Workers Higher Wages, and Current Employees Ask, ‘What About Us?’

    Companies across the U.S. are raising the pay floor for new employees in a difficult hiring market, prompting longtime workers to reassess their own compensation and get more.

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • Why this big donut chain is seeing a resurgence

    Restaurant Brands begins to see better fortunes for one of its key fast food brands.

  • Disney Makes Vaccination Mandatory For Salaried, Non-Union Hourly Workers In U.S.

    U.S. health authorities have urged Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go back to wearing masks indoors when in public places. What Happened: The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has asked its salaried and non-union employees in the U.S. to get vaccinated by the end of September, Reuters reports. All newly hired employees need to be fully vaccinated before beginning their tenure. Disney employees working from home will be required to verify vaccination before returning to their offi

  • Amazon’s Rough Week

    A new revelation of a record-breaking $887 million fine in Europe follows concerns over Amazon's earnings outlook.

  • Tech Stocks In Focus: Here Are The Most Trusted Tech Companies

    With tech stocks under scrutiny, trust can be a concern for consumers. Here's a list of the Most Trusted Tech Companies.

  • NFT Markets Post Record-Breaking Week

    NFT marketplace OpenSea saw record trading volume on Saturday and Sunday as CryptoPunks, ArtBlocks and Bored Ape Yacht Club prices soared.

  • COVID and Brexit-hit supply chains lead to 'sharp rise' in UK manufacturing costs

    According to Markit's monthly PMI, raw material, staff and skill shortages were all major factors stymieing output growth and contributing to a further marked increase in input purchasing.

  • Carlyle to Award $2 Million to Staff for Focusing on Diversity

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is awarding a total of about $2 million to more than 50 executives and other employees globally who are excelling at goals tied to diversity, equity and inclusion.The purpose is to “reward a group of employees who have gone above and beyond,” Sandra Horbach, a Carlyle managing director and co-head of U.S. buyout and growth, said in an interview. “It’s not about the dollars here, it’s about the recognition, and celebrating contributions while inspiring others to

  • Oil prices hit by concern over Chinese economy and higher supply

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday as worries over China's economy resurfaced after a survey showing growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by higher crude output from OPEC producers. Brent crude oil futures slid by 87 cents, or 1.15%, to $74.54 a barrel by 1145 GMT after touching a low of $74.10. "China has been leading economic recovery in Asia and if the pullback deepens, concerns will grow that the global outlook will see a significant decline," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.