U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,685.36
    +2.42 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,784.73
    +165.48 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,746.87
    -107.89 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,321.23
    -10.12 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.74
    +1.99 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    -15.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.67 (-2.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1255
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    +0.0420 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0750
    +0.2350 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,478.20
    +1,305.69 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,445.06
    +33.45 (+2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,266.69
    +11.23 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,774.11
    +28.24 (+0.09%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Zoom stock: The sour market reaction to earnings is ‘too much overblown,’ analyst says

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Zoom (ZM) shares are sinking 17% on Tuesday, despited a better than expected quarter on the top and bottom line. The video conferencing company's stock is under pressure amid fears of a slowdown in virtual meetings as the pandemic eases.

"It's a little bit too much overblown in our view," said James Fish, senior research analyst at Piper Sandler. The analyst has a $299 price target on the stock.

"Just look at Enterprise, which grew 65% on its own, and Commercial Fees, which are still growing at a nice clip. You're really left with an interesting valuation," said Fish.

Zoom's revenue rose last quarter to $1.05 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.11 per share. Both of those metrics beat analyst expectations. 

"The quarter itself had more net positives but the problem is you had a couple of dynamics that investors didn't want to hear," Piper Sandler analyst Jame Fish told Yahoo Finance Live. 

The number of larger clients, those with more than 10 employees, came in in 512,100. That metric came in slightly short of estimates.

"We didn't get much color around we call speedboat products, 'Phones' or 'Rooms'," said Fish, referring to products Zoom is aiming to grow in the future.

"It's a little bit of a concern as you start to think about next year, in terms of what the growth rate could be relative to valuation," said Fish.

Zoom expects its customer retention rate to tick down in the fourth quarter. It also predicts a slowdown in differed revenue.

Zoom's share price has come back down to earth after a meteoric rise last year during the worst of the pandemic. Investors are pricing in a slowdown going forward as more employees return to the office.

ZM is a top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance. The stock is down about 40% year-over-date. The stock is at a 52-week low. It closed at an all-time high of $559 in October of 2020.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Yahoo Finance +
Yahoo Finance +

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom Video’s stock in danger of record selloff as nearly half the analysts cut price targets after earnings

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. sank toward its first sub-$200 close in 18 months on Tuesday in the wake of fiscal third-quarter results, as some Wall Street analysts expressed concern over customer growth even as the videoconferencing-service company extended its streak of profit and revenue beats.

  • Zoom earnings: The sour market reaction is ‘too much overblown,’ analyst says

    Piper Sandler Senior Research Analyst James Fish joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how he views Zoom's stock drop despite the company beating quarterly estimates and why investors are worrying about growth as the pandemic drags on.

  • Zoom Earnings Were Better Than Expected. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    The videoconferencing company posted financial results that edged past what it told investors to expect, and management increased its full-year forecast.

  • Citigroup to create 100 roles in digital asset push

    The intitiative is the latest by traditional banks looking to find ways to tap the growing cryptocurrency sector, which has been gaining mainstream appeal as well as regulatory scrutiny. Puneet Singhvi, Citi's head of blockchain and digital assets at its global markets operation, will lead the new team, Citi said in a memo to staff. The new team will comprise a mix of internal and external hires and be housed in Singapore, New York, London and Tel Aviv, a Citi spokesperson said in an emailed response, adding that the hiring is expected to finish by the end of 2022.

  • Zoom shares tumble as revenue growth slows

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc slumped to 17-month lows on Tuesday after the video conferencing platform posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth amid stiff competition from deep-pocketed rivals Cisco, Microsoft and Salesforce. "With topline growth still weighed down by weakening trends in the micro segment from pull-forward and temporary pandemic business, we look for a clear line of sight to the growth trough," said brokerage Needham. Zoom's addition of new customers with over 10 employees also grew at its slowest pace at 18%, below pre-pandemic levels when the company was not yet a household name.

  • Is the Bull Market in High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Over?

    Stock markets have turned volatile during the Thanksgiving holiday week, and that's created a rift on Wall Street. Although some major benchmarks are holding up well, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been down fairly sharply for two days in a row. Just before noon ET on Tuesday, the Nasdaq was down more than 1%, bringing its two-day drop to more than 350 points.

  • Bullish Trendline Could Prop Up Salesforce.com Stock

    The equity earned at least three price-target hikes this morning

  • Zoom stock tumbles after earnings report shows slower growth

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Zoom earnings and the outlook for the communications company post-pandemic.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq falls as tech-led drop extends, crude oil rebounds

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Monday evening after a mixed session, as investors further mulled the market implications of Federal Reserve Jerome Powell’s renomination to lead the central bank.

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint or Every Other EV Charging Stock?

    For investors looking for options outside of the headline names, ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) could be a great pick-and-shovel choice. Daniel Foelber (ChargePoint): You may have heard of charging names like Blink Charging, (NASDAQ: BLNK), Volta (NYSE: VLTA), EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO), and Wallbox. For the automakers, a technological edge means everything, but the charging segment is more about which company can be the most efficient.

  • Cathie Wood is backing up the truck on these 3 growth stocks — should you?

    Wood’s top picks have delivered enormous returns for Ark investors.

  • Why Did Lemonade Plunge to a New 52-Week Low on Tuesday?

    The stock market continued to be under pressure on Tuesday, and that's especially true when it comes to tech-focused and high-growth stocks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq the worst performer of the three major indices by far. Insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is a particularly poor performer. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade shares were down by 6% to a new 52-week low and are now nearly 75% below their 2021 high.

  • Is it Time to Sell Your Chewy (CHWY) Shares?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 3.06% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, 3.11% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and 3.12% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the third quarter […]

  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 3rd of January, with...

  • 1 E-Commerce Stock I Can't Buy Enough Of

    The Singapore-based e-commerce and gaming giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has been on a roll this year, with its stock rising 51% year to date. This massive return is because of the company's impeccable business performance. The company has become one of the most popular companies in Southeast Asia, growing revenue by over 2,800% since late 2016.

  • Why XPeng Shares Jumped and Brought Nio Along for the Ride

    The excitement was due to the latest earnings report from fast-growing XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), which came after shares of competitor Nio (NYSE: NIO) soared yesterday. Shares of XPeng jumped nearly 14% in early trading after investors got a look at its third-quarter report. Nio shares, which had soared 6.5% yesterday, also gained another 4% early in Tuesday's session.

  • Is the Bottom in for Nio Stock? Analyst Weighs In

    Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu issued a Catalyst Call on Nio (NIO) stock, recommending it as a short-term play, based on the premise the stock was ripe for a turnaround after falling ~30% from February's peak. The idea did not work out as planned initially. While Yu concedes his call might have been too early as he underestimated a number of “tactical factors,” the analyst sees several reasons why investor sentiment “should be close to bottoming.” Well, it appears the market has b

  • fuboTV Stock Crashes After Q3 Earnings: Should You Buy Now?

    The company is gaining traction with consumers, and growing revenue and subscribers at a rapid rate. Let's look at fuboTV's Q3 earnings and see if the dip is a buying opportunity. Revenue growth was an impressive 156% for fuboTV's third quarter.

  • Why Micron Stock Popped Today

    Shares of computer memory-maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) jumped out of the gate Tuesday, rising as much as 4.6% before turning tail and retreating to a 2.2% gain as of 11:25 a.m. ET. You can thank investment bank Mizuho for the reprieve. Citing improving demand for memory in personal computers, in servers, and in smartphones as well, Mizuho announced today that it is upgrading shares of Micron stock (and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock as well) to buy.

  • Why Organigram Stock Lit Up Today

    Investors seemed to be taking a "sell the rumor, buy the news" approach with Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) over the past couple of weeks. Its shares declined by 25% during the two weeks leading up to its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report that came out Tuesday morning. As of 12:51 p.m. ET, Organigram shares had pulled back somewhat, but remained up by 10.7%.