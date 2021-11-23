Zoom stock: The sour market reaction to earnings is ‘too much overblown,’ analyst says

Zoom (ZM) shares are sinking 17% on Tuesday, despited a better than expected quarter on the top and bottom line. The video conferencing company's stock is under pressure amid fears of a slowdown in virtual meetings as the pandemic eases.

"It's a little bit too much overblown in our view," said James Fish, senior research analyst at Piper Sandler. The analyst has a $299 price target on the stock.

"Just look at Enterprise, which grew 65% on its own, and Commercial Fees, which are still growing at a nice clip. You're really left with an interesting valuation," said Fish.

Zoom's revenue rose last quarter to $1.05 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.11 per share. Both of those metrics beat analyst expectations.

"The quarter itself had more net positives but the problem is you had a couple of dynamics that investors didn't want to hear," Piper Sandler analyst Jame Fish told Yahoo Finance Live.

The number of larger clients, those with more than 10 employees, came in in 512,100. That metric came in slightly short of estimates.

"We didn't get much color around we call speedboat products, 'Phones' or 'Rooms'," said Fish, referring to products Zoom is aiming to grow in the future.

"It's a little bit of a concern as you start to think about next year, in terms of what the growth rate could be relative to valuation," said Fish.

Zoom expects its customer retention rate to tick down in the fourth quarter. It also predicts a slowdown in differed revenue.

Zoom's share price has come back down to earth after a meteoric rise last year during the worst of the pandemic. Investors are pricing in a slowdown going forward as more employees return to the office.

ZM is a top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance. The stock is down about 40% year-over-date. The stock is at a 52-week low. It closed at an all-time high of $559 in October of 2020.

