Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Just Recorded A 56% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a pretty great week for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$68.17 in the week since its latest full-year results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$4.5b were what the analysts expected, Zoom Video Communications surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$2.07 per share, an impressive 56% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Zoom Video Communications' 29 analysts is for revenues of US$4.62b in 2025. This reflects a satisfactory 2.1% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dip 3.0% to US$2.03 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.48 in 2025. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a sizeable expansion in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$79.01, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Zoom Video Communications at US$95.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$57.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Zoom Video Communications' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Zoom Video Communications' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 2.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 37% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Zoom Video Communications is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Zoom Video Communications' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Zoom Video Communications analysts - going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Zoom Video Communications that you need to take into consideration.

