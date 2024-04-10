Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), a leader in modern enterprise video communications with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, chat, and webinars, has reported an insider selling event. Chief Accounting Officer Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the company on April 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.Shane Crehan has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 31,848 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed within the company, where insider sells have outnumbered buys. Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases but a total of 66 insider sells for Zoom Video Communications Inc.On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc were trading at $62.97, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.89, which is above the industry median of 26.825 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.Considering the stock's price and the GuruFocus Value of $86.77, Zoom Video Communications Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity within the company.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate.For more detailed information and analysis, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC Filing.

