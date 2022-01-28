U.S. markets closed

ZoomerMedia Limited Announces First Quarter 2021-22 Financial Results

ZoomerMedia Limited
·5 min read
  • ZUMRF

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV:ZUM) (the “Company”), the leader in serving the interests of the 45+ “Zoomer” market in Canada, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2021.

Consolidated Results

For the three months ended November 30, 2021 the Company generated revenues of $14.1 million, operating expenses of $10.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million. Net income for the same period was $1.6 million.

For the comparative three months ended November 30, 2020 the Company had revenues of $13.2 million, operating expenses of $9.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million. Net income for the three months was $1.9 million.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS earnings measures which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the gain on sale of property and the unrealized gain or loss on equity instruments. These measures are important to management since they are used by potential investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric. Investors are cautioned that this non-IFRS financial measure should not be construed as an alternative to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Additional Information

Detailed financial information and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended November 30, 2021 can be found on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com. The financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety and should be read together with the interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended November 30, 2021, including the notes thereto.

About ZoomerMedia Limited

ZoomerMedia Limited (the “Company” or “ZoomerMedia”) is a multimedia company that serves the 45plus “Zoomer” demographic through television, radio, magazine, internet, conferences and trade shows. ZoomerMedia’s television properties include; Vision TV, a multi-cultural, multi-faith, family friendly specialty television service; ONE TV, offering fitness, healthy living and entertainment programs; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, and FAITH TV in Winnipeg, both devoted to broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to Rogers households in Ontario and New Brunswick. ZoomerMedia’s radio properties include CFMZ-FM Toronto - The New Classical 96.3FM, CFMX-FM Cobourg - The New Classical 103.1FM, CFMO-FM Collingwood - The New Classical 102.9FM, Canada’s only commercial classical music radio stations serving the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), eastern Ontario and Collingwood, CFZMAM 740 Toronto and CFZM-FM 96.7FM Toronto - Zoomer Radio, Toronto’s “Timeless Hits” station. ZoomerMedia also publishes ZOOMER Magazine, the Company's flagship magazine that caters to the 45 plus market, On The Bay Magazine, a regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Southern Georgian Bay, Ontario, as well as Tonic Magazine ("Tonic"), a regional health and wellness magazine published every two months and distributed across the City of Toronto. ZoomerMedia is Canada’s leading provider of online content targeting the 45 plus age group through many properties, the key one being www.EverythingZoomer.com. ZoomerMedia has trade show and conference divisions that produce the ZoomerShows, annual consumer shows directed to the Zoomer demographic and ideaCity, an annual Canadian conference also known as 'Canada's Premiere Meeting of the Minds'.

Cautionary note on forward looking statements

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Certain statements made in this report are ‘forward-looking statements’ which may include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words ‘believe’, ‘anticipate’, ‘expect’, ‘estimate’, ‘project’, ‘will be’, ‘will continue’, ‘will likely result’ or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings by ZoomerMedia Limited with provincial securities commissions. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • the risks inherent in magazine publishing;

  • the risks inherent in the operation of Internet media properties;

  • the risks inherent in the operation of television broadcast properties;

  • the risks inherent in the operation of radio broadcast properties;

  • the risks inherent in the operations of affinity partners with respect to royalty revenue;

  • the risks inherent in the operation of consumer shows generally,

  • the competition within the media industry for the baby boomer generation’s business;

  • the risks associated with governmental regulation of the publishing, internet, radio broadcasting and television broadcasting businesses;

  • the results of legal claims made by or against the Company;

  • the dependence of the business on the continuing operation of its computer systems;

  • the dependence of the business on key personnel; and

  • the emergence of public health crisis and emergencies, such as Coivd-19

Given these risks, and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. ZoomerMedia Limited does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Terence Chan
Chief Financial Officer
ZoomerMedia Limited
+1 416-607-7704
t.chan@zoomermedia.ca

Leanne Wright
Vice President Communications
ZoomerMedia Limited
+1 416-886-6873
leanne@zoomer.ca


