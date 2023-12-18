ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stocks Shoot Up 37% But Its P/E Still Looks Reasonable

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 37% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 34% in the last twelve months.

After such a large jump in price, ZoomInfo Technologies' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 52.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

ZoomInfo Technologies has been struggling lately as its earnings have declined faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is ZoomInfo Technologies' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as ZoomInfo Technologies' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 27%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 24% during the coming year according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 10% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that ZoomInfo Technologies' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From ZoomInfo Technologies' P/E?

Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that ZoomInfo Technologies maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ZoomInfo Technologies you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies,

