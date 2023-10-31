ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 30, 2023

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.26, expectations were $0.24.

Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ZoomInfo Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jerry Sisitsky, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jerry Sisitsky: Thank you, Amy. Welcome everyone to ZoomInfo’s financial results conference call for the third quarter 2023. With me on the call today are Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo; Cameron Hyzer, our CFO; and James Roth, our Chief Revenue Officer. After their remarks, we will open the call to Q&A. During this call, any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of U.S. securities laws, expressions of future goals, including business outlook, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, including, without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, expect, anticipate and believe and expressions, which reflect something other than historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events that may arise after this conference call, except as required by law. For more information, please refer to the cautionary statement in the slides posted to our Investor Relations website at ir.zoominfo.com. All metrics on this call are non-GAAP, unless otherwise noted. A reconciliation can be found in the financial results press release or in the slides posted to our IR website. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Henry.

Henry Schuck: Great. Thank you, Jerry, and welcome, everyone. While the operating environment remains challenging, we delivered results that exceeded our Q3 guidance. Revenue for the quarter was $314 million and adjusted operating income was $126 million, a margin of 40%. During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 9 million shares of ZoomInfo stock for $160 million, representing an average purchase price of $18 per share. We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on a tremendous long-term market opportunity, which gives us confidence that buying ZoomInfo stock at these levels will drive a meaningful economic return for our shareholders. Since early last year, we have highlighted the challenges of this operating environment, which include fewer up-sells, more seat down-sells and elevated churn levels.

As a platform that helps customers grow and one that serves some early cycle industries, we have seen net revenue retention and our overall growth rates come down, as customers have had to rebalance growth and profitability. This is a market phenomenon impacting companies across the spectrum of front office applications and not unique to ZoomInfo. When the cycle ends and we are in a more normalized operating environment, companies will be looking to drive growth and we will continue to be uniquely positioned to help them do just that. In this operating environment, we are committed to controlling the controllable and delivering industry-leading levels of profitability, while we invest in our customer success and improve the Company for the long-term.

To that end, we are doubling down on product excellence and customer success, investing in improved ease-of-use and driving quicker time to value for our customers. These investments have driven a 20% increase in product engagement since the beginning of the year. Customers are using more of the platform more often. We are doing this while prioritizing investments in AI, data-as-a-service, and marketing OS, and building our industry-leading data coverage and accuracy across the globe. We’ve rolled out new pricing and packaging at the low-end of the market, enabling us to capture more of the market efficiently, while simultaneously growing our contributors. And we announced a number of leadership changes that have flattened the organization and given me the opportunity to get closer to our customers and how we win them, serve them and grow them.

As part of the leadership changes, James Roth, our Senior Vice President of Sales, leading our enterprise customer base, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. Chris Hays, our Chief Operating Officer, transitioned into the new role of EVP of International Expansion, and Dave Justice transitioned into the new role of Chief Growth Officer. I am excited that James is here with us on the call today and wanted to give him the opportunity to share a few words. James?

James Roth: Thanks, Henry. I’m glad to be here today. I joined the team in early 2022 because I’m passionate about the product, the vision, and the culture that Henry has built. We have the power to drive massive improvements in how businesses go-to-market with our best-in-class data, AI-powered customer insights and automated workflows. I was a ZoomInfo customer for 10 years prior to joining the leadership team and I have a deep understanding of what our customers want and need from the platform. Since joining, I’ve gotten to see the value that we are delivering to many of the largest and most sophisticated enterprises in the world. I’ve been in the room at Workday, Google, Amazon, Verizon, and so many others as we partnered with their revenue teams to build the foundation of data and insight that drive the future of go-to-market.

I’ve been proud to offer that same foundation of go-to-market technology that drives revenue, growth at the world’s best companies to companies down market across the globe. Over the past two years, I’ve helped recruit a large portion of our sales leadership, and I am excited about the team we put together and the traction that we are seeing in the enterprise. I intend to build off that success, in particular, with our $1 million and $5 million plus accounts, while we look for efficiencies in our go-to-market motion through e-commerce and product led growth.

Henry Schuck: Great. Thanks, James. This quarter, we closed transactions with a number of best-in-class enterprises, including Verizon, Walmart, Paramount CBS, Sage Hospitality, Steam Logistics, CDW, Tenet Health, The Washington Post, FranklinCovey, Lands’ End and Magellan Health. In Q3, we signed more than 200 deals with more than a $100,000 in ACV, including multiple seven-figure deals and a $15 million TCV deal. Some of the largest and most sophisticated companies in the world are going all-in on our data, insights and automation, integrating us directly into the way they go to market. While the software vertical and roughly half of the business services vertical has been impacted, we have seen strong growth in other verticals.

In financial services, Wells Fargo further expanded their relationship with us with a seven-figure subscription to our intent and company data cubes. Today, the organization leverages our firmographic data for enhanced segmentation and prioritization and they use our intent data to identify and pursue additional relationship opportunities as well as to predict potential churn. By plugging ZoomInfo data directly into their go-to-market motion, they’re able to deliver more targeted services to their customers and support the retention of high-priority accounts. In telecommunications, a large global provider of mobility, network services and 5G signed a five-year, nearly eight-figure engagement with ZoomInfo, which is now the key data and insights source for their go-to-market teams, ensuring for years to come that they will have the highest quality data as they go to market.

Another mid-market telecommunications firm who had left for a competitor 10 months earlier, boomeranged back and expanded with a multiyear, multi seven-figure engagement that encompasses the full array of our platform offering including SalesOS, MarketingOS, OperationsOS and DaaS, consolidating out multiple providers in the process. From a product perspective, we continue to focus on delivering customer success with easy-to-use features that drive quick time to value. These investments are paying dividends in the form of improved customer satisfaction and higher engagement. NPS rose 7 points year-over-year with growth every quarter. Our recent AI enhancements to Chorus have increased NPS for that product by 22 points year-over-year and overall product engagement has increased by more than 20% this year.

We also continue to receive market recognition. Snowflake named ZoomInfo an enrichment data category leader in their 2023 modern marketing data stack report. ZoomInfo obtained an AWS competency relative to our expertise in digital customer experience. And we also stand in the top 0.01% of companies with the most number one rankings being awarded 101 number one rankings in G2’s Fall Reports. We’re leveraging new AI technologies and partners to create customer-facing insights and drive data collection and validation at scale. On the customer-facing side, we are now extracting strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and other insights from earnings calls and public filings which, when paired with our highly accurate data, scoops, intent and other insights provides sellers with the key insights they need to engage and account and close a deal.

LOMs are also integrated into our existing profilers and data validation pipeline, helping us understand the validity of a human name, title and educational data listed on a profile and driving further improvements in our industry-leading accuracy, which sits at an all-time high coming out of Q3. We have also seen incredibly -- we’ve also been incredibly focused on our international data offering, and following recent significant investments there, our customers now have access to over 200 million business contacts in markets outside of North America. In the last two years, we have grown the number of global companies in our data platform by more than 6x, while tripling the number of global contacts and the number of global mobile phone numbers available to our customers.

In Continental Europe, specifically, we’ve expanded our mobile numbers by 13x, while growing mobiles in the UK by 6x. With this expanded coverage, global sales teams can count on ZoomInfo when targeting international markets while knowing that our commitment to ethical data collection and compliance remains front and center. As we continue to move up market, the pace of innovation accelerates, and we’ve been closely partnering with our customers to push the envelope on what modern go-to-market looks like. Cutting-edge go-to-market teams are no longer working in traditional sales systems such as the CRM. They deploy data analysts and data science teams to take a holistic look at their customers and market and then they use AI to drive sales planning, account prioritization model, next best actions and more.

AI is only as good as the data powering it. So in the third quarter, we launched our integration with the Google Analytics Hub to help these data science teams unlock the value of ZoomInfo insights and models directly within Google’s Cloud data warehouse BigQuery. This reduces the time and resources needed to execute AI initiatives and more quickly make business decisions. In addition to accessing data in modern cloud systems, enterprises must understand a single 360-degree view of their customers to effectively go to market. Our new integration with Reltio, a data management solution, provides ZoomInfo’s B2B reference data directly within the master data management capabilities of Reltio, making ZoomInfo more integrated and actionable in the enterprise.

Together, we are also launching a joint go-to-market solution for master data management. Our new partnership with The Trade Desk expands our customers’ ability to reach more premium publishers, enhance campaign fulfillment and opens display advertising opportunities around the world. This partnership supports the next generation of features for MarketingOS with international audiences and the ability to support new ad set types within our DSP. As a result, September was our highest monthly ad spend on record for MarketingOS. Down market, we’ve been investing in self-service e-commerce capabilities to ensure that companies of any size have the ability to access ZoomInfo data no matter their budget. We’ve built more robust trials, the ability to purchase a single SalesOS seat, improved pathways and paywalls for in-app upgrades and a streamlined technology-driven onboarding motion for our self-service users.

Overall, we remain focused on improving our platform and delivering results for our customers. By investing to drive a simplified user experience, easier ways to transact with us, and building upon our data quality advantage, we are controlling the controllable. We’re confident that when the economic environment improves, these investments that we’re making today will position us for long-term growth and success. Before I turn the call over to Cameron, I want to acknowledge our team members in Israel. We have more than 400 employees in Israel with offices in Ra’anana and Tel Aviv, many of whom have been called up to active duty or a member of their family has been called up to serve. We stand with them during this incredibly difficult time, and our number one priority is to make sure that they and their families are safe.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Cameron.

Cameron Hyzer: Thank you, Henry. In Q3, we delivered revenue of $314 million, up 9% year-over-year and up 0.6% sequentially as adjusted for days of revenue recognition. We continue to believe that current momentum in the business is best measured by the sequential growth of annualized revenue, and we do not anticipate material improvements in the macroeconomic environment that could provide a tailwind to activity in the near term. Adjusted operating income was $126 million, a margin of 40%. GAAP net income was $30 million and GAAP EPS was $0.08 per share. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.26 per share. We continue to experience pressure with respect to renewals, see customers renewing at lower rates despite improving utilization and engagement.

Customers are upselling less and downselling more than we saw in the first part of the year. Additionally, our smallest customers continue to be challenged in their ability to pay, which drove another quarter of elevated write-offs. We continue to expect that this cycle of renewals will be challenging through at least the first quarter of 2024, impacting revenue growth through the first half of next year. Our greater than $100,000 ACV customer cohort declined modestly in the quarter as we saw continued pressure from mid-market technology companies reducing spend to levels below $100,000 while non-software customers over $100,000 continue to grow. We now have 1,869 customers with more than $100,000 in ACV. Our $1 million-plus customer cohort continued to grow year-over-year.

And as Henry indicated, we signed multiple seven-figure deals and a $15 million TCV deal in the quarter. Our largest customers continue to expand with functionality, seats and data as we are increasingly integrating directly into their go-to-market motions. Advanced functionality contributed approximately a third of our overall ACV and continues to grow and provide incremental value to our customers. Within advanced functionality, we are seeing the highest levels of growth from MarketingOS, enrichment in DaaS offerings and automation capabilities. Our efficient and high-margin operating model with low capital requirements and upfront billing continues to drive substantial cash flow generation. Operating cash flow in Q3 was $81 million, which included approximately $18 million of interest payments.

Unlevered free cash flow for the quarter was $95 million, representing 75% of adjusted operating income. As Q3 is typically a lower conversion quarter, we continue to expect annual unlevered free cash flow conversion in the ‘90s as a percentage of adjusted operating income. We ended the third quarter with $568 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. At the end of Q3, we carried approximately $1.25 billion in gross debt, all of which has fixed or hedged interest rates. We believe that the current environment provides us an opportunity to reduce our share count in a meaningful way, thereby giving remaining shareholders more ownership of the substantial compounding free cash flow growth that we are aiming for in the future.

We have also adjusted our stock-based compensation strategy to include performance-based units that are only issued if growth targets for free cash flow per share are achieved. During the third quarter, we repurchased 8.8 million shares of ZoomInfo stock at an average purchase price of $18.19 per share. Through September 30th, we have deployed a total of $247 million of the $600 million share repurchase authorizations and have retired 12.7 million shares, representing over 3% of the total diluted shares outstanding. Given our strong free cash flow generation and healthy balance sheet, we expect to continue to opportunistically repurchase shares. Our net leverage ratio is 1.3 times trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA and 1.2 times trailing 12 months cash EBITDA, which is defined as consolidated EBITDA in our credit agreements, down from 1.9 times and 1.6 times, respectively, as of September 30, 2022.

With respect to liabilities and future performance obligations, unearned revenue at the end of Q3 was $403 million, and remaining performance obligations, or RPO, were $1.1 billion, of which $795 million are expected to be delivered in the next 12 months. With that, let me turn to guidance. For Q4, we expect revenue in the range of $309 million to $312 million, adjusted operating income in the range of $122 million to $124 million, and non-GAAP net income in the range of $0.24 to $0.25 per share. For the full year 2023, we now expect revenue in the range of $1.232 billion to $1.235 billion and adjusted income -- adjusted operating income in the range of $494 million to $496 million. We expect non-GAAP net income in the range of $0.99 to $1 per share based on 412 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

We expect unlevered free cash flow in the range of $445 million to $455 million. Our adjusted full year guidance implies 12% revenue growth at the midpoint and an adjusted operating margin of 40%. With that, let me turn it over to the operator to open the call for questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mark Murphy with JPMorgan.

