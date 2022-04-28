U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Zoomlion: Building a Sustainable Future with Green, Intelligent Manufacturing

CHANGSHA, China, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK), a leading high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise, is supporting Earth Day 2022 with concrete actions for the green development of the construction machinery industry. In response to calls for bold, innovative, and widespread actions for the planet, Zoomlion is taking the lead in creating eco-friendly, energy-efficient products and building sustainable factories to shape a greener future for all.

Zoomlion revealed eight series of new energy products in November 2021
Zoomlion revealed eight series of new energy products in November 2021

The construction machinery industry is revolutionizing its industrial structure with advanced technologies to achieve green, intelligent and sustainable development. As sustainability pioneers, Zoomlion has developed and manufactured a comprehensive portfolio of new energy products including excavators, concrete machinery and aerial work platforms (AWP), while integrating new energy applications into the products.

"Green transformation is a key trend in construction machinery as China pledges to achieve its 'dual carbon' goals. Zoomlion has initiated a green development strategy that utilizes all resources to value and promote development for all while lowering the impact to the environment, and we've designed and implemented green and sustainable measures across the industrial process, covering R&D, production, operations and management," said Fu Ling, chief engineer and vice president of Zoomlion.

One highlight from Zoomlion's new energy product lineup is its AWP. With a product portfolio covering a range of four to sixty-eight meters, Zoomlion now boasts the most comprehensive AWP model lineup in China. Zoomlion has also developed a 40-meter electric AWP, the highest in the world.

Zoomlion's new energy AWP have leading advantages in environmental conservation and carbon emissions reduction while guaranteeing operation capability and greater safety. In 2021, new energy models accounted for 60 percent of AWP sales and have been sold in 58 countries and regions, with an acclaimed presence in 18 high-end markets. Zoomlion has also established world-class intelligent new energy AWP factories for enhanced production efficiency and scalability.

In addition, the company has launched four AC electric scissor lift work platforms (AC, AC-Li, HA and HA-Li), and the world's highest straight boom product, which is now sold in batch orders.

"Looking ahead, Zoomlion will accelerate our localization strategy in international markets and persevere with technological innovation to drive green development. In doing so, we will help the world reach its carbon goals with products that excel in quality and performance, and build a truly sustainable future," added Fu Ling.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomlion-building-a-sustainable-future-with-green-intelligent-manufacturing-301535098.html

SOURCE Zoomlion

