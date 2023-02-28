U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,976.00
    -12.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,822.00
    -87.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,045.00
    -38.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.40
    -7.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.41
    +0.73 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.80
    -10.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    20.56
    -0.23 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0600
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    -0.72 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8250
    +0.6440 (+0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,281.93
    -118.69 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.47
    -4.93 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,902.74
    -32.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Zoomlion to Exhibit Intelligent Human-Machine Interaction Technology and Green Manufacturing Achievements at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is set to exhibit 22 products across seven categories, including equipment customized for the North American market, and its innovative green manufacturing technologies to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 from March 14 to 18 in Las Vegas Convention Center. Zoomlion will be at booth F9615.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America's largest construction trade show. Themed "Vision Creates Future," Zoomlion will highlight products most in demand with North American customers, especially in green intelligent manufacturing, localized production and sales, through showcasing products with exceptional performance, quality and technological innovation.

Zoomlion's flagship portfolio at CONEXPO-CON/AGG will feature:

  • Earthmoving Machinery: six models of the G-series excavators that cover micro to large tonnage range and the ZS090V skip steer loader will be highlighted, all meeting the North American emission standards. Audiences will also be able to experience the products through interactive human-machine demonstrations.

  • Hoisting Machinery: the ZTR1100D533 off-road crane, an ANIS-certified product, will take center stage. It has a maximum lifting height of 66 meters, combined with main and fly booms to achieve industry-leading hoisting capability.

  • Tower Crane: Zoomlion will feature its latest core components like the new CR8-H driver cabin and RB dowel joint of the R-generation tower crane designed for the high-end European and American markets.

  • Concrete Machinery: as an APCA member, Zoomlion will unveil the all-new 50X-6RZ pump truck, a 4.0 series model with a six-section boom and APD technology that reduces overall consumption and extends service life. Zoomlion's German subsidiary m-tec will also exhibit dry mixing equipment products.

  • Industrial Vehicle: the FB25H and FL25H adopt the Kubota O5 series engine and a series of advantaged design features to better meet the local market demand.

Since entering the US market in 2007, Zoomlion's globalization roadmap focuses on accelerating business model transformation and an international localization strategy. In 2012, Zoomlion established the North America R&D Center. Nowadays, its North American subsidiary has a network integrating R&D, sales and marketing, and a production base, while covering the logistics and spare parts supply in the local market.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomlion-to-exhibit-intelligent-human-machine-interaction-technology-and-green-manufacturing-achievements-at-conexpo-conagg-2023-301757562.html

SOURCE Zoomlion

Recommended Stories

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • Who is entitled to overtime? A new Supreme Court decision puts employers on notice

    Every employer should review their wage and hour compliance regularly, an employment attorney says.

  • Chip Demand Will Surge From 2024, Tokyo Electron CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The semiconductor industry will return to an exponential growth path next year despite lingering inflationary and geopolitical uncertainties, according to machinery maker Tokyo Electron Ltd.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • Oil firms on China growth hopes

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by hopes a solid economic rebound in China will drive up fuel demand, offsetting worries about further U.S. interest rate hikes dragging on consumption in the world's biggest economy. Brent crude futures for April, due to expire on Tuesday, were up by 39 cents to $82.84 per barrel by 0718 GMT. Likewise, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 61 cents to $76.29 a barrel.

  • Palantir joins growing list of tech companies announcing layoffs

    Palantir is the latest company in the layoffs spotlight. Here’s a list of other companies making job cuts.

  • Older Americans increasingly struggling to save for retirement

    "The benchmarks move as I get older," one man told CBS News. Now, his goal is to retire at 70 and then "look for something part-time afterward."

  • Do’s and don’ts of layoffs: These are the things you should never post on LinkedIn if you lose your job

    Losing your job can understandably be very emotional. But once you put it all out there online, it's hard to take it back.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices remaining volatile, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and CDE are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You?

    As you approach retirement age, you may be wondering what to do with the money in your retirement plan. In particular, you want to make sure you're not losing money due to pesky fees and don't want your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Easy Way You Can Boost Your 401(k) By 8% Right Now

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive a European Union antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • Russia's Magnit opens first 'hard discount' stores

    Magnit said the new "V1" - which stands for "First Choice" in English - brand will focus on basic products, including fruit, vegetables and bakery goods, carrying a narrower range of items than the chain's existing stores. Discounters have posted strong results, attracting traditional retailers to the accelerating market. "Discounter stores remain one of the fastest-growing market segments and maintain high potential for future development," Anzhela Ryabova, Magnit's director of hard discounter format, said in a statement.

  • Investors Target AI Winners and They're Not All Household Names

    As AI investment funds surge this year, investors targeting the technology's corporate winners find them in all sizes.

  • TD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank said Monday it agreed to pay more than $1.2 billion to settle a lawsuit by investors claiming it aided R. Allen Stanford’s $7 billion Ponzi scheme more than a decade ago.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break

  • China Lithium Probe Shuts Down a Tenth of Global Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestCovid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJChina’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a 10th of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a government probe of e