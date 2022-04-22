U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,371.50
    -19.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,573.00
    -136.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,658.75
    -69.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.70
    -9.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.14
    -0.65 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.70
    +6.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3022
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6300
    +0.2740 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,417.90
    -1,286.70 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.86
    -30.06 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,053.98
    -499.08 (-1.81%)
     

Zoomo Nabs Top Silicon Valley Talent to Drive Global Growth

·5 min read

  • Former Lyft VP, Jules Flynn, returns to Australia to join Zoomo as Chief Operations Officer - overseeing expanding operations in seven countries

  • Alan Wells, joins Zoomo from Cruise (General Motors autonomous vehicles division) and Uber as VP of Product

  • Ex Bain & Company consultant, Michelle Crocker, also joins as Zoomo's first VP of People & Culture

  • The key executive hires support Zoomo's continued global expansion, with the team nearly tripling to more than 400 over the past 12 months

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomo, the world leader for electric last-mile delivery vehicles, today announced the appointment of three new additions to its executive leadership team as the business continues to accelerate its growth globally.

New hires include Jules Flynn, Chief Operation Officer, Alan Wells, Vice President of Product and Michelle Crocker, Vice President of People & Culture.

Jules and Alan both previously held senior executive roles at top tier mobility companies in the United States, showing the increased ability of Australian tech startups to lure top talent from the US tech hubs.

The new senior appointments come off the back of Zoomo's recent Series B US$80M funding round, with each addition set to support a specific need for the business' global growth.

Jules Flynn, COO, Zoomo, brings over seven years of experience in the micromobility industry, including running micromobility programs such as New York's famed Citi Bike program and Lyft's bike and scooter program across the United States. Jules also currently sits on the board for the Institute for Transportation & Development Policy (ITDP), a global non-profit organisation that focuses on sustainable and equitable urban transportation.

With his experience, Jules will oversee Zoomo into the next level of its growth, specifically focusing on driving excellence within business operations. He is based in Melbourne.

"Zoomo is at the forefront of a powerful movement to electrify and right-size urban logistics for the benefit of our cities and our planet, and I'm thrilled to be joining the outstanding team at Zoomo in that work. I look forward to bringing my experience working in large scale transportation operations to this exciting stage of Zoomo's growth," Jules commented.

Jules will take on the role previously held by Co-Founder Michael Johnson, who will progress into a newly created Chief Revenue Officer role. As CRO, Michael will be responsible for cultivating and growing customer relationships, building deeper connections with existing and prospective partners and securing new deals to drive Zoomo's top line.

"Our new hires offer an incredible opportunity for me to dedicate my focus on building out our enterprise sales, which drives over half of Zoomo's revenue, and working with existing customers to create the most compelling offer and ensure their success in this rapidly growing space. Zoomo's B2B offering is a function of business that I've helped develop closely over the past year and half, and I look forward to continuing that momentum," says Michael.

Michelle Crocker, VP of People & Culture, Zoomo, brings over eight years of experience working with businesses to solve strategic and operational challenges and opportunities. With this experience, Michelle will lead the maturation and growth of Zoomo's HR function globally as the business continues to scale at a rapid pace. In addition to her experience at Bain & Company, Michelle was previously a lawyer at King & Wood Mallesons. Michelle is based in Sydney.

"I'm so excited to be joining Zoomo at a time of significant growth to support the continued evolution of Zoomo's people and culture strategy. People are at the heart of Zoomo's e-bike products. It's people that are re-imagining what bikes can do and it's people choosing to ride them or rely on them for last-mile deliveries. I look forward to bringing my experience in organisational design and future of work strategy, to help grow Zoomo's ambitious people mission," said Michelle.

Alan Wells, VP of Product, Zoomo, has 15 years of product management and engineering experience in the automotive, technology and micromobility sectors. He has previously held product leadership positions for self-driving technology at both Uber ATG and Cruise, and served on the leadership team for the JUMP e-bike and scooter business.

With this experience, Alan will be responsible for crafting and managing Zoomo's global product portfolio strategy and will lead the businesses hardware and software function to deliver high-quality products and experiences for Zoomo's wide-ranging customer segments. Alan is Zoomo's first San Francisco based executive.

"Light electric vehicles are already transforming the way we move people and goods around cities, and yet we're only just scratching the surface of what is possible with a fully integrated hardware and software solution purpose-built for urban logistics. Zoomo is the clear leader in this market, and I'm excited to bring my experience working on software, vehicles, and advanced technologies to help build the future of sustainable transportation for cities," said Alan.

The new senior appointments speak to the increasing maturity and acceptance of Zoomo's unique business model.

Since the business was founded in 2017, Zoomo has expanded its operational presence to 16 cities in seven countries across the world. In 2021 alone, Zoomo grew 4X globally and launched in three new countries (France, Spain and Germany). Zoomo currently has more than 400 employees across the globe.

About Zoomo

Zoomo is a full-service utility micromobility platform founded by Mina Nada and Michael Johnson, with the mission of turning the world's delivery fleets electric using e-bikes. Zoomo's vertically integrated platform encompasses custom delivery oriented e-bikes, a physical servicing and maintenance network, a software platform for efficient vehicle management, and a finance offering. Zoomo currently operates in Australia, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Zoomo vehicles are used by major players in the food and grocery delivery segment including UberEats, Doordash, JustEat Takeaway, Deliveroo, Domino's, Pizza Hut, Gopuff, Gorillas, Getir, JOKR, Zapp, Milkrun, Cajoo and more.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomo-nabs-top-silicon-valley-talent-to-drive-global-growth-301530696.html

SOURCE Zoomo

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Snap stock falls after Q1 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Snap's stock reaction following a Q1 revenue miss.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 3% by 3:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 1% drop in the S&P 500. It came as investors brace for a potentially downbeat earnings report ahead in the next week. Amazon made a few announcements before the market opened today, including news that it is expanding its Prime shopping service to third-party retailers.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal E

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rally's Ugly Reversal; Tesla Slashes Sharp Gain

    The market rally reversed sharply lower on Fed chief Jerome Powell comments. Tesla slashed big gains. Here's what to do.

  • Tesla bear says ‘there is no question’ of dramatic stock losses to come

    Roth Capital Partners Managing Director Craig Irwin and Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla stock amid strong earnings report data.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • How Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) Clients May be Acquired by Amazon's "Buy With Prime" Service

    Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) competitive edge comes from letting small retailers become big by helping them build an online store in a cost-effective way. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has now more aggressively entered this space, with its new "Buy With Prime" service. Today, we will analyze the possible implications of this development.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Is Novavax Stock in Trouble?

    In January, biotech company Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) finally completed its application for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, in the U.S. The much-anticipated application came after the company ran into delays that pushed back its timeline to submit the EUA in the country. Should investors give up on Novavax? Novavax announced that it had completed its regulatory application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVID shot on Jan. 31.