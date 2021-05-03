U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Zoomo raises $12 million expand e-bike subscription offerings

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Zoomo, the Australian startup with a mission to electrify delivery fleets through e-bike subscriptions, announced a $12 million interim capital raise on Monday.

The company made a name for itself through partnerships with UberEats and DoorDash to help delivery workers access e-bikes through weekly subscriptions at discounted rates. Zoomo then grew to offer monthly subscriptions to corporate partners in Australia, the U.S. and London for last mile delivery, with a fleet that has expanded beyond 10,000 units globally.

Now, the startup hopes to expand its service outward towards continental Europe and other states across the U.S. It currently operates in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Zoomo also wants to build up its consumer model, which mainly serves couriers but is extending to commuters, and will invest in the development of its next generation of vehicle offerings.

“We initially built our products to service the demands of gig workers in the food delivery industry," Mina Nada, Zoomo CEO and co-founder said in a statement. "Their expectations for quality commercial vehicles, on demand service, flexible financing and tech enabled security features spurred us to innovate. We’re now seeing enterprises and fleet managers benefiting from the platform we have built. Enterprise fleet managers looking for clean and efficient vehicles are choosing us.”

With $11 million in fresh capital, Bolt Bikes rebrands to Zoomo

Zoomo's focus on e-bikes for food delivery makes it unique in the electric bike rental space. Its business model offers a full-stack e-bike, from the hardware and software to same-day servicing and financing options, which especially helps big business partners deploy and manage large fleets of vehicles at scale. It's a tall order, and Zoomo's strategy could be leading a new trend in micromobility of being a one-stop-shop that promises quick scalability.

German mobility software provider Wunder Mobility recently announced its efforts to offer a souped up e-moped that's been co-designed with Chinese consumer manufacturer Yadea for the dockless sharing market. It also launched a new subsidiary to finance the vehicles, along with its software, to shared micromobility providers. Wunder Mobility plans to offer e-scooters and e-bikes for financing in the future, but it doesn't design its own vehicles or sell them outright. While the business models and target customers don't perfectly align, the blueprint is the same: Corner a market, provide top quality hardware and software and make it as accessible as possible.

Coronavirus spurred a demand for delivery in all industries, and we can see companies like FluidTruck and Rivian stepping up to the plate to meet the needs of eco-conscious e-commerce giants with their electric delivery vans. The online food delivery industry is no different with a market that's expected to reach $192.16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 11%. But for delivery within cities, e-bikes offer a smarter solution for meeting climate change goals while dodging traffic congestion.

Zoomo's custom designed bikes can bear more than 200 kilograms of load via various cargo options, according to a Zoomo spokesperson. For enterprise customers, like health food company Cornucopia, e-cargo delivery vehicles like a Trailer Trike or a Covered Trike are used to deliver goods sustainably. Gorillas, an on-demand grocery delivery company, and Just Eat Takeaway, acquirer of Grubhub and Seamless, are also clients of Zoomo's.

“At Just Eat Takeaway.com, we want to build a sustainable future for food delivery, and are committed to doing our bit to help keep carbon emissions to a minimum, as well as providing an efficient customer experience from order to delivery," said a Just Eat Takeaway spokesperson in a statement. "E-Vehicles are an integral part of the Scoober model and we are pleased to work in cooperation with Zoomo.”

Zoomo's newest funding round, led by Australian VC AirTree, follows an $11 million Series A raised in August 2020, with support in both rounds from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Maniv Mobility and Contrarian Ventures. Withrop Square and Wisdom VC, mobility and clean tech-focused investors, also joined this round.

Micromobility’s next big business is software, not vehicles

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc is getting rid of its media businesses that include iconic brands Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, ending an expensive and unsuccessful run in the media and advertising world. Despite spending more than a decade and billions of dollars building a stable of internet brands, the New York-based telecom company has struggled to make headway in a highly competitive internet advertising space dominated by Facebook Inc and Google. Having written $4.6 billion off the value of the businesses in 2018, Verizon will get just $4.25 billion in cash from private equity firm Apollo Global, along with preferred interests of $750 million and a 10% stake in the unit - about half of what it had paid for the businesses.

  • Warren Buffett says if something happened to him, Greg Abel would take over Berkshire Hathaway

    On Monday morning, CNBC's Becky Quick reported that when Buffett is no longer able to lead the company the top job will in fact go to 59-year-old Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations.

  • BioNTech Soars to Record as Vaccine Success Spurs on Biotechs

    (Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE, the vaccine maker partnered with Pfizer Inc. on its Covid-19 shot, rose as much as 10% on Monday as the stock rallied past $200 a share at the open, breaking yet another record after closing at new highs four out of five days last week.The German company was among the top gainers as the biotech sector regained lost footing and optimism about economies reopening bolstered stocks. Shots from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as Moderna Inc. have helped the U.S. reach more than 245 million doses administered, while side-stepping some of the safety concerns that have arisen for shots from AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson.The biotech sector is bouncing back after hitting a four-month low in early April on regulatory concerns related to industry consolidation, new drug applications and potential legislation to rein in the cost of prescriptions. The Nasdaq Biotech Index is up 5.7% from an April 12 trough while the broader market climbed 1.7%. Returns for the biopharma benchmark still trail S&P 500 stocks for the year.“Vaccines are winning,” Raymond James analysts led by Chris Meekins said in a note to clients. In the U.S., infections, death and hospitalizations are still moving in the right direction, with cases now at their lowest seven-day average since early October. But other parts of the world like India are still suffering amid a massive resurgence in infections, they added.First-quarter earnings from Pfizer on Tuesday before the stock market opens could provide a further boost for the German biotech. Morgan Stanley expects the pharmaceutical heavyweight to “significantly raise” its vaccine sales expectations for the year and forecasts they could top $19 billion in 2021. Pfizer rose as much as 2.4% on Monday for the biggest gain since April 16.Moderna also jumped as much as 5.6% in early trading, and the stock topped its record closing high of $185.98.Other companies waiting on critical data on their Covid-19 inoculations were mixed, including CureVac NV which rose about 3% and Novavax Inc. with a 12% decline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ether Breaks Above $3.2K for the First Time Ever

    Demand for ether continues to rise.

  • Buffett calls SPACs 'a killer,' says they hurt Berkshire's ability to do deals

    Warren Buffett has a warning for would-be SPAC investors

  • Greed, Bankers and Politics Star in Danish Negative-Rate Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- The country with the longest history of negative interest rates just hit a milestone that may offer a glimpse of what’s to come elsewhere.In Denmark, commercial banks have had to absorb negative rates since they were first introduced by the central bank in 2012. By 2019, the industry started sharing the cost of that policy with retail depositors. Today, Danes are the world champions in bearing the burden of negative rates together with their banks, with 35% of deposits affected.Last week, the government in Copenhagen decided to step in. The minister in charge of bank legislation, Simon Kollerup, turned to social media to launch an attack on the financial sector, and the “greed” he said it represents.“Banks have recently been lowering the bar for negative rates,” he said. “And this simply has to stop.”He commented a day after Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest lender, said it was following others in the industry and more than halving its threshold for imposing a rate of minus 0.6%. As a result, retail depositors with more than 100,000 kroner ($16,000) will pay 0.6% to park savings exceeding that amount with the bank.“My worry is that banks will continue tightening the screws on negative rates so that average Danes need to pay to keep their money in a bank,” the minister said in a written comment to Bloomberg.Kollerup, who summoned the bankers’ association to talks, says there’s no excuse for passing negative rates on to private customers, and rejects the idea that monetary policy plays a role in determining commercial bank rates.Rate PoliticsThe battle that’s now unfolding between Danish banks and the government gives a sense of where the limits of negative rates may lie, and shows that those limits might be political, not monetary.Negative rates have become the lightning rod that Kollerup has seized to wage “a confrontation with greed, income inequality and division in society,” said Helle Ib, a political commentator at Borsen, Denmark’s biggest business newspaper.The bankers’ association, Finance Denmark, has questioned the merits of Kollerup’s economic reasoning. And the central bank issued a reminder on Friday, pointing out that its negative policy rates (which are necessitated by the krone’s peg to the euro) influence deposit and lending rates throughout the broader economy. It also hinted that politicians shouldn’t interfere in the process. “Banks’ interest rates are a matter for them and their customers,” central bank Governor Lars Rohde said.The central bank’s verbal intervention prompted a member of the opposition bloc in parliament to weigh in. Alex Vanopslagh, the leader of the Liberal Alliance party, told Berlingske he’s summoned Kollerup to a hearing to explain his comments on negative rates. “I trust the minister will say that he crossed the line, and that he lacks a basic grasp of how monetary policy works,” Vanopslagh said.Carsten Egeriis, the chief executive of Danske Bank, points out that Danes also enjoy low interest rates on their mortgages, which he called “the other side of the coin.” That dynamic “most of the time far outweighs the cost of negative interest rates on the deposit side,’ he said.Denmark is two years ahead of the euro zone, which first introduced negative rates in 2014. Jesper Rangvid, a professor of finance at Copenhagen Business School, says there are some lessons to be drawn from the Danish experience for euro-zone economies.He also notes that negative bank rates aren’t the destructive force once imagined. In fact, Rangvid points out that after years of zero, and ultimately negative retail deposit rates, Danish deposits have continued to rise.“The most important takeaway is that clients haven’t been leaving banks,” he said by phone. “That was the fear in the beginning, and that has not happened.”Ib at Borsen says it’s not a given that Kollerup will actually intervene. Ultimately, it’s probably more a case of “sending a signal than a hardcore revolution of economic policy,” she said.(Updates with reference to Kollerup being summoned to parliamentary hearing)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Intel will 'focus' less on buying back company stock -CEO

    The chief executive of the biggest U.S. chip-maker, Intel Corp, said the company is going to curb its focus on buying back its own stock. "We will not be anywhere near as focused on buybacks going forward as we have in the past," Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said in an interview on the CBS news magazine "60 Minutes" to air on Sunday night. Gelsinger's comments were in response to a question comparing how much Intel has spent buying its own stock compared to its investment in research and development.

  • 5 foods people are still devouring during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Big Food continues to pull in big sales gains, even if Wall Street can care less.

  • Ether’s Price Rally Above $3.2K Appears Spot-Driven, Boding Well for Further Gains

    "Ether's spot-driven rally is primarily due to excitement around the impending EIP 1559 upgrade," one market expert said.

  • Wealthsimple Raises Money at $4 Billion Value; Drake Buys In

    (Bloomberg) -- Power Corp. of Canada’s Wealthsimple online brokerage raised C$750 million ($610 million) in a funding round that valued it about $4 billion, more than triple what it was worth in October.The round was led by existing investors Meritech Capital Partners and Greylock Partners, the Toronto-based company said Monday. Also participating are Canadian celebrities including rapper Drake, actors Ryan Reynolds and Michael J. Fox and basketball player Kelly Olynyk.Wealthsimple, which has more than 2 million users, is benefiting from surging valuations for tech companies and an increase in online trading that has fueled rivals like Robinhood Markets Inc. Wealthsimple offers commission-free stock trading as well as automated investing, cryptocurrency trading and tax services.Chief Executive Officer Michael Katchen said last year the company is building out cash, checking, insurance and mortgage products to try to become users’ primary financial institution.The financing announcement confirmed a Bloomberg report on April 30 that the company was in talks to raise money at a valuation of at least C$4.3 billion. Wealthsimple raised C$114 million at a C$1.5 billion post-money valuation in October, giving it unicorn status.The latest funding round consisted of a C$250 million primary offering by Wealthsimple and a C$500 million secondary offering by Power Corp. and its subsidiaries. Power Corp., the Canadian financial conglomerate controlled by the Desmarais family, will hold 43% of Wealthsimple after the financing, including the portions owned by Power-controlled IGM Financial Inc. and Great-West Lifeco Inc.Power Corp. shares climbed 1.7% to C$36.39 at 9:40 a.m. in Toronto, while IGM advanced 2.8% to C$45.09 and Great-West rose 0.5% to C$35.83.(Updates with share moves in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks to save them from a disaster

    Why Buffett dumped Berkshire airline stock holdings at a huge loss to save the companies

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Credit Suisse Gave Archegos Big Leverage for Collateral

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s business with Archegos Capital Management enabled the family office to undertake highly-leveraged stock bets with only minimal collateral posted, a strategy that exposed the lender to losses far exceeding its peers when the firm collapsed.Credit Suisse lent the family office of Bill Hwang funds allowing bets with leverage of up to ten times, and only asked for collateral worth 10% of the sums borrowed, according to a person familiar with the business.The leverage offered by the Swiss bank was in some cases double what other brokers gave Hwang, helping to push the loss to some $5.5 billion after the fund imploded in March. That compares with a $2.9 billion hit to Nomura Holdings Inc and lesser sums or no loss at all for lenders including Deutsche Bank AG that offered Hwang prime brokerage services.Credit Suisse declined to comment. The figures were first reported by Risk.net.Read More: Credit Suisse’s New Chairman Signals Possible Shakeup After WoesIn response, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has said the bank is reviewing its prime brokerage unit and will focus its business on clients who have relationships with other parts of the firm. Hwang was not a client of the private bank and business with Archegos only led to $17.5 million in revenues last year, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.Read more: Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After ArchegosCredit Suisse has begun to trim back the number of clients it serves as prime broker and plans to cut lending to hedge funds in that unit by some $35 billion, or a third of its outstanding loans to prime clients.Gottstein pledged to restore calm at the bank on Friday after the Archegos hit further damaged its reputation.(Adds Gottstein reference in final paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to removes the reference to JPMorgan offering Hwang services in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Spies, satellites, subpoenas: soy buyers play hardball with Brazilian farmers

    Global grains merchants are using satellites and spies to surveil Brazil's soybean heartland and deploying an army of lawyers to ensure farmers deliver promised crops instead of finding a different buyer at prices that have doubled since deals were made. At stake are billions of dollars and the sanctity of crop contracts in Brazil, the world's top soy exporter accounting for roughly 50% of the global trade. Soybeans have rallied to an eight-year high and Brazil soy exports have soared in particular, especially to China, which needs feed to rebuild a pig herd devastated by African Swine Fever.

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • SPAC Crackdown Threatens Gauzy Forecasts That Power EV Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- The marriage between SPACs and clean-tech vehicle startups is on the rocks as regulators push for detail on the one thing most of them lack: a solid business.Stocks of electric-mobility firms like Nikola Corp., Lordstown Motors Corp. and Romeo Power Inc. that went public by merging with special-purpose acquisition companies are down at least 69% from dizzying peaks, as investors question whether their visions for a greener future are divorced from reality.For months, the SEC has raised concern that investors aren’t fully informed of risks embedded in SPACs, also known as “blank-check” companies. The agency warned in early April that the safe-harbor provision -- which allows sponsors, targets and others to make business projections -- protects participants only from private lawsuits, not SEC enforcement. Senator John Kennedy introduced legislation to boost disclosures for SPAC founders.A crackdown could chill the SPAC market, according to Carol Anne Huff, co-chair of Winston & Strawn’s capital markets practice. “Forward-looking statements are sometimes wrong, and issuers need comfort to make projections on good faith,” Huff said.Tighter rules would cut to the heart of the relationship between SPACs and green startups, which feed each other’s gauzy optimism. SPACs are publicly traded pools of money that seek to buy an existing company in a particular industry. Merging with an EV startup fulfills that goal, with an implied promise of big returns to come. The EV gets cash and protection -- the safe-harbor -- to tell public investors about its business plan and the green revolution.The SEC push for more substance jeopardizes this marriage of convenience. Already, SPAC filings dropped to about 30 last month, from February’s red-hot peak of 188.The risk isn’t hypothetical. Even with the safe harbor, SPACs targeting EVs and autonomous driving drew lawsuits more often than those in other industries, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law.SPACs paved the way to public markets for at least nine electric-mobility plays including EV makers, charging station operators and battery developers since 2020, with more coming.For a budding industry with tremendous growth potential such as clean tech, projections are critical, because there’s no past performance to tout and sometimes no product on the market, said Daniel Gross, a Yale University lecturer and chief investment officer of Climate Real Impact Solutions.“EVs are the future, but not today in terms of total penetration,” Gross said. “So if you can’t tell your story, how do you scale into a market that the investor community believes in?”Their audience is already wary, said Erika Karp, chief impact officer of Pathstone, an advisory firm to wealthy families. Sustainably minded investors are skeptical about SPACs, given that the starting premise -- you’ll find out what you own later -- is antithetical to that style of investing, which champions transparency, she says.“Investors in SPACs take a big leap of faith for the sponsor; the sponsor takes another leap of faith in the company they buy,” Karp said. “There are lots of leaps of faith going on here.”Nikola’s SkidOne dramatic blowup came from Nikola, which featured a colorful founder, Trevor Milton, and plans for an electric semi-truck and hydrogen fuel. Those helped Nikola forge a partnership with General Motors Co., which faltered amid accusations it misled investors. Nikola’s stock, which topped $93 last year, now hovers around $11.A representative for Phoenix-based Nikola said it’s “executing on our long-term strategy and vision to be a global leader in zero-emissions transportation.” Vernon, California-based Romeo declined to comment and Lordstown, named after the Ohio town where it’s based, didn’t respond to messages.Buzzy trends also boosted the appeal of EV-plays, notably the rise of environmental, social and governance. That’s apparent in the language of SPAC prospectuses, said David Pogemiller, chief of research firm Boardroom Alpha. More than a third of 500-plus filings he studied included such passages.Applying tenets of ESG investing such as transparency and good governance helps cut through the hype. BoardRoom analyzed those filings and found only 43 had passages indicating serious intent, based on prominence, phrasing and frequency.Among the top 10 ranked for intent are SPACs tied to ex-NRG chief David Crane, including one that has a deal with charging-station operator EVgo; Riverstone’s Decarbonization Plus Acquisition SPACs, with one set to take public Hyzon Motors, a supplier of fuel-cell powered vehicles; and Peridot Acquisition, linked to lithium-ion battery recycler Li-Cycle Corp.Overall, “greener” SPACs outperformed. Those 10 firms averaged 18% gains from their IPO offering through April 23, beating the total group’s 3.4%, Boardroom’s data show. Whether investors will get pickier is another matter.“There is a drive for ESG-branded products because fees are higher and investors don’t care, because there’s a perception they’re doing good for the world,” said Julian Klymochko, manager of a SPAC-focused ETF at Calgary-based Accelerate Financial Technologies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. manufacturing sector slows in April amid supply challenges

    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 60.7 last month after surging to 64.7 in March, which was the highest level since December 1983. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. The White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination program to all adult Americans has led to a boom in demand.

  • Schlumberger-Backed Arabian Drilling Planning Saudi IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services company partly held by Schlumberger NV, is preparing an initial public offering that could give it a valuation of around $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The firm, also owned by Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization & Energy Services Company, known as Taqa, has asked banks to pitch for a role on the potential share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Arabian Drilling may complete a deal on Riyadh’s stock exchange before the end of the year, they said. No decisions have been finalized and the owners may decide against an IPO, the people said.The company was founded in 1964 and counts Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s state energy producer, among its main customers. Taqa owns 51% and Schlumberger the rest.Arabian Drilling didn’t respond to requests to comment.Hot MarketThe discussions about a deal come as Aramco and other national oil firms in the Middle East step up plans to raise billions of dollars from foreign investors, including through asset sales and IPOs. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is considering a listing of its drilling business, which could raise more than $1 billion.Riyadh has been the busiest IPO market in the Middle East over the past two years. That trend looks set to continue with a fresh wave of offerings planned, thanks in part to the country’s economic recovery following last year’s coronavirus lockdowns and crash in oil prices.Saudi Basic Industries Corp. is aiming to list its specialty chemicals business, and Saudi Telecom Co. may sell a stake in its internet-services unit. The company running the stock exchange, Saudi Tadawul Group, is also planning an IPO later this year.(Updates with company ownership)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surging oil profits could actually be good for the clean energy race

    ﻿It was a fine week for the world’s top oil and gas companies, which are back in the black after one of the steepest declines ever for global oil demand and prices during the pandemic. BP, Shell, Total, Exxon, and Chevron all posted big earnings for the first quarter of 2021 buoyed by a return of the price of a barrel of oil to pre-pandemic levels around $60 per barrel since early February. US government analysts are now bullish oil demand will reach pre-pandemic levels by 2022 suggesting that these profits, along with greenhouse gas emissions, will continue to rise.