Zoompass Announces Board and Management Changes as it Looks Forward to Canadian Public Listing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Zoompass Holdings Inc. (Formerly OTCQB:ZPAS- Exempt) (the "Company" or "Zoompass") a leading developer of blockchain and payments technology platforms. The Company is pleased to announce the addition of several new board members and additional management changes as it continues on its path to a Canadian public listing over the next several months.

As the company continues with its plans to go public on a recognized Canadian exchange over the next few months, the company has decided to increase the independence and diversity of its board of directors and reorganize its management group.

Zoompass is pleased to formally announced that Kris Partiban, Jerry Parmar and Robert McGowan will be join the company's board of directors effective February 1, 2022. In addition, the Company's current CEO and board member Manny Bettencourt will be stepping down from his roles as corporate director and CEO effective Jan 31, 2022, to pursue other opportunities.

The Company is pleased to announce that its current COO Mr. Bharat Vivek has been appointed Interim CEO effective January 31, 2022 and will split his time between Canada and his continued responsibilities in India.

Mr. Bettencourt has agreed to remain a strategic advisor to the Board of Directors and company management. "The company thanks Mr. Bettencourt for his leadership and for all his hard work in helping to turn the business around and setting it on its current course for future successes." Mr. Steve Roberts, Chairman of the Board of Zoompass.

A summary biography of the new management and board members follows:

Bharat Vivek - Interim Chief Executive Officer (Interim CEO)

Mr. Vivek has been Zoompass COO since the acquisition of Blockgration Global Corp and its subsidiaries in 2020. Mr. Vivek is an accomplished business leader and entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience in the financial services, payment, retail, healthcare, telecom, energy and utilities sectors. He has successfully managed and led engagements in strategy, finance, operations, and technology, both in North America and internationally.

Mr. Vivek has demonstrated strong leadership abilities across various roles including leading key strategic deals while working at PwC Canada. He also serves as the CEO of Moxie Holdings Private Ltd., which manages technology focused companies in various sectors.

Mr. Vivek earned his Master of Business Administration from York University, Schulich School of Business in Toronto.

Robert S McGowan

Mr. Robert McGowan is COO and founding member of Rockwood Digital Assets, Inc. (RDA) and has over 20 years' experience in the development of disruptive banking, payment, and compliance platforms, with significant experience in systems development, finance, insurance, marketing, and global business consulting. Mr. McGowan has a vast number of international contacts and has worked extensively with private and world body organizations to develop solution to complex payment and compliance issues.

Jerry Parmar

Mr. Jerry Parmar has over 15 years in public markets with specialties in all the major exchanges in Canada and the USA. With a work background in Marketing and Sales, Mr. Parmar has been actively engaged in Canadian and US pubcos for the last 5 years. GRAFAFAP Inc was founded by Mr. Parmar and his partner to help Canadian pubcos with a wide range of investor relations aspects such as Social Media marketing and key exposure and distribution of company news to networks that have been established over the last 15 years. With a combination of both personal and business relationships made in the field, Mr. Parmar is able to actively use his network to develop client relationships and investor awareness campaigns on a long term basis.

Kris Partiban

Mr. Kris Parthiban has over 20 years of senior executive experience in operations to general management and corporate finance in varied industries. Mr. Partiban has held senior positions in several corporations: Board Director, CEO and COO at Imex System Inc., Director of Engineering at Hallmark Cards, Vice President of Human Resources and Planning at Newstar Technologies, President of Crystonics Limited, a fiber optics company. Currently Mr. Partiban holds the position as CEO of OneQode International Ltd., a division of OneQode Holdings Ltd., an internet infrastructure company. He has served in business and community services organizations. Mr. Partiban has M. Eng. and an M.B.A degree from McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario.

"It has been a privilege to work side by side with the Shareholders, Board. Executive team, founders and management teams of our subsidiaries, as well as the Zoompass stakeholders over the last few years; as we collectively move forward towards executing our shared vision for the company", commented Manny Bettencourt, "We welcome the new board members and management and wish they much success."

About Zoompass

Zoompass operates as a technology and infrastructure provider (Platform as a Service - PaaS) to hasten crypto and fiat payment networks through our blockchain technology, 3rd party integrations and the development of strategic partnerships to connect various verticals in multiple markets to create a global ecosystem.

